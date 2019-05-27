Arjun Rampal says ‘last five years have been sheer hell’, adds relationship with girlfriend Gabriella is ‘for keeps’. See pics

Actor-producer Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Saturday hosted a baby shower attended by their mutual friends. They also shared pictures from the party. Now, in a new interview, Arjun has opened up about his relationship with Gabriella and about his previous marriage to former model Mehr Jessia.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor reluctantly said: “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?” Arjun lost his mother Gwen to cancer last year.

Also read: Salman Khan says Priyanka Chopra told him about Nick Jonas’ proposal: ‘I said we can adjust 2-3 days’

On how Gabriella and he met, he said: Ah, that’s a question to ask. We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked.”

In April, Arjun announced he is expecting a child with his Gabriella. Sharing the news on Instagram, Arjun wrote: “Blessed to have you and start all over again. Thank you baby for this baby.” Along with it, the Roy actor uploaded a photograph of himself with a pregnant Gabriella.

Gabriella is a South African model and an actor. She has also acted in Bollywood film Sonali Cable. Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They both share two daughters Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

(Wtih IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 27, 2019 10:32 IST