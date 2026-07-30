'Earning 3 lakh a month, but still stuck': Techie opens up about burnout, says 15-16 hour workdays leave him exhausted

A techie earning over ₹3 lakh a month has shared that despite his high salary, he feels "stuck" in his job because of long working hours and a lack of work-life balance. The techie said he has been working at the same medium-sized startup since graduating from college. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled "Earning 3L month... But still stuck," the software professional said he has been working at the same medium-sized startup since graduating from college. Although he is well paid, he said that doing the same work every day has left him exhausted and feeling like he is no longer learning anything new.

"Lately, though, I'm just plain exhausted doing the same stuff day in and day out. It feels like I've stopped learning. Plus, the work schedule is insane, like 15-16 hours a day. Seriously, no time for myself," he wrote.

The techie said that he wants to switch jobs but feels trapped because he has no time to prepare for interviews. "I really want to move on, but here's the catch: I don't have time to prep for interviews, and not many companies are hiring right now," he wrote.

"To even think about switching, I'd need to go through a whole 3-4 month prep period, all while doing the same work that's already burning me out," he added.

Concluding his post, the techie asked others who had been in a similar situation how they managed to switch jobs. "If anyone else has been in this exact spot and managed to escape this treadmill, I'd really appreciate some advice on how to handle it," he wrote.