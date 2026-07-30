Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ‘could be in contention for Indian Test team’, selector reveals vision behind vice-captaincy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s elevation to East Zone vice-captain has triggered debate over whether such responsibility should be placed on a 16-year-old, but one of the selectors involved in the decision believes it could be another important step in the teenager’s rapid development — and potentially towards an India captaincy in the future. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India. (X images)

Pravanjan Mullick, the former Odisha cricketer who was part of the East Zone selection meeting, explained that Sooryavanshi had deliberately been handed the responsibility without being made the team’s primary leader.

“He has not been made the captain. He has only been made the vice-captain. The captain is Ishan Kishan. Besides, Ishan is a wicketkeeper, so he will be actively involved throughout the day. It is not as though Vaibhav will be captaining the team all day. As he grows, he is maturing day by day. Giving him more responsibility will help him mature even further,” Mullick told Cricbuzz.

The selector then revealed the longer-term thinking behind the move, going as far as raising the possibility of Sooryavanshi eventually leading India.

“This is a great opportunity for him to take on the responsibility of being vice-captain in the Duleep Trophy. He wants to do well for the country, and we believe giving young players responsibility is important. Who knows? We are keeping our fingers crossed that one day he could even become India's captain. That is the thought behind giving him the vice-captaincy,” he said.

‘Could be in contention for Indian Test team’ Sooryavanshi already has some leadership experience despite his age. Mullick pointed out that the teenager has served as Bihar’s vice-captain in first-class cricket and also held the position with India’s Under-19 team.

“He has been doing very well for the country and also had an excellent IPL season with Rajasthan Royals. He is also the vice-captain of Bihar in first-class cricket,” Mullick said.

The decision, however, was made without any prior discussion with Sooryavanshi. “No, none at all. It was a collective decision taken by all the selectors from the eastern states. He has the ability to handle responsibility and is capable of leading the team when required,” Mullick said.

The selector believes the Duleep Trophy could offer Sooryavanshi something even more significant than leadership experience. A strong red-ball campaign, he suggested, could rapidly push the teenager into the national selectors’ plans. “More importantly, this is a great opportunity for him to score runs. If he performs well in the Duleep Trophy, the national selectors will certainly be watching him. You never know, he could be in contention for the Indian Test team sooner rather than later.”

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Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a dramatic rise over the past year, establishing himself as one of Indian cricket’s biggest teenage prospects following his performances for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and at age-group level for India. His promotion to a leadership role at senior domestic level, however, has prompted questions over whether too much is being asked of him too early.

Mullick defended the decision while acknowledging the criticism. “With due respect to everyone expressing their views, they are entitled to their opinions. Everyone has a right to think differently, and we cannot change that. But we did what we believed was best for the team. It was a collective decision.”

The East Zone selection meeting was held at Eden Gardens, with Ishan Kishan named captain and Sooryavanshi his deputy. East Zone will begin their Duleep Trophy campaign against North Zone in Bengaluru on August 23.