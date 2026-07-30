Two record sales, one $20.6 billion league: What's driving IPL's valuation despite fall in TV viewership

The Indian Premier League’s business value rose 11.4% to $20.6 billion, a consecutive year of double-digit growth, according to Houlihan Lokey’s IPL Valuation Study 2026, as record franchise sales confirmed the league as a global institutional asset. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the tournament trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 title, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Two record sales Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) — champions for the past two seasons and home to Virat Kohli — were sold on March 24 in a $1.78 billion all-cash deal, the most expensive single franchise transaction in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals – which finished fourth in the 2026 edition and for whom teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays – followed on May 3, at a $1.65 billion valuation.

IPL's most valuable brand RCB remains the league's most valuable brand at $312 million, up 16% on the year. The report calls the alignment of brand-value rank No. 1 and business-value rank No. 1 unprecedented, saying no franchise has previously led both columns simultaneously by the margin RCB now commands.

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