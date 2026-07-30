My laundry dried faster indoors after switching to these 4 quiet dehumidifiers

These dehumidifiers remove around 30L of water in a day. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Rainy season is a time for pure chaos in Indian homes. On one hand, the humidity makes the heat unbearable, on the other hand, there's a musty smell in the entire house, which makes breathing uncomfortable. But that's not it. Damp clothes drying indoors often add more moisture and musty smell in the house, which makes living particularly uncomfortable. Many people rely on fans and ACs to speed up the drying process and get rid of the musty odour, but it often proves to be inefficient or ineffective. Thankfully, there is another appliance that's quietly becoming a household essential — a dehumidifier.

A dehumidifier works by removing excess moisture from the air, which, in turn, creates the ideal environment for clothes to dry more efficiently without relying on heat. So this monsoon, I tested a dozen dehumidifiers to check which one would dry my clothes faster. There are four models that dried my clothes much faster indoors, even on humid monsoon days. The best part? These models worked without filling the room with loud fan noise, making it easy to leave running overnight or while working from home. Beyond helping clothes dry sooner, these dehumidifiers also reduced indoor humidity, kept rooms feeling more comfortable, and helped eliminate that damp odour that often lingers during the rainy season.

In this guide, I have rounded up four quiet dehumidifiers that stand out for their efficient moisture removal, low noise levels, energy efficiency, and features.