Can a BLDC fan really lower your electricity bill during monsoons? Here's what you should know

Before buying a new ceiling fan this monsoon, Read this BLDC vs standard comparison. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Monsoons often bring a different kind of discomfort. Even when temperatures drop, high humidity can leave rooms feeling warm and sticky. Many households end up running ceiling fans for longer hours, sometimes alongside the air conditioner, to keep air circulating. This naturally raises electricity consumption, making some homeowners wonder if switching to a BLDC ceiling fan could make a noticeable difference to their monthly bill.

BLDC fans are often marketed as energy-efficient alternatives to conventional ceiling fans. But do they actually save enough electricity to justify their higher price? The answer is yes, though the amount you'll save depends on how often you use your fan, your electricity tariff, and how many fans you have at home.

Why ceiling fans work harder during monsoons Humidity doesn't increase the temperature inside your room, but it reduces your body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and weather experts, relative humidity during the Indian monsoon often exceeds 70% to 90%, making indoor spaces feel far more uncomfortable than the actual temperature suggests.

That is why many people: keep ceiling fans running almost continuously

use ceiling fans together with air conditioners

avoid switching fans off even at night The longer a fan operates every day, the greater the opportunity for energy savings.

So, how much electricity does a BLDC fan actually save? Here's the part most people care about.

A conventional ceiling fan usually consumes around 70 to 75 watts of power. A comparable BLDC fan typically uses 28 to 35 watts while delivering similar airflow.

That may not sound like a huge difference on paper, but remember how many hours your fan runs every day.

Imagine this:

You run your ceiling fan for about 12 hours daily during the rainy season.

A regular 75W fan would consume around 27 units of electricity in a month.

A 30W BLDC fan would consume roughly 11 units over the same period. That's a saving of nearly 16 units every month from just one fan.

At an electricity tariff of ₹8 per unit, that works out to roughly ₹130 every month. If your home has four ceiling fans running every day, those savings become much easier to notice.

Does that mean everyone should buy one? Not necessarily.

A BLDC fan usually costs ₹1,500 to ₹3,500 more than a regular ceiling fan. If the fan is only used in a guest room or switched on for a couple of hours every day, it could take years to recover that extra cost.

On the other hand, the maths starts looking very different if:

your family spends most of the day at home

you use multiple ceiling fans

your electricity bills are already high

you're replacing an old fan anyway In those situations, the long-term savings become easier to justify.