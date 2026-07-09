Electricity bills too high? These 5-star rated energy-efficient fans help cut power costs without sacrificing cooling

Most of these fans come with 1200mm long blades, which makes them ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Rising electricity bills have become a major cause of concern for most Indian households, especially during the brutal and never-ending summer months. ACs keep running for long hours while fans run continuously for long hours spiking the monthly electricity bills. While it is not always possible to turn off these devices, it is possible to upgrade some of these devices to more energy efficient versions. Traditional fans, for instance, can be replaced with modern energy saving models with high energy rating BLDC motors. These fans are designed to deliver powerful air circulation while using significantly less electricity compared to conventional fans, which in turn helps them lower your monthly electricity bills.

If you are planning to upgrade the fans in your home to more modern and energy efficient version, we have curated some of the best 5-star rated fans that offer powerful airflow, low energy consumption and reliable performance. These fans will help you stay comfortable while keeping electricity costs under control. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a look at the factors that you need to consider while buying an energy efficient ceiling fan in India.

Factors to consider while buying an energy efficient ceiling fan Type of Motor: Look for BLDC or Brushless Direct Current motors instead of conventional AC motors as they consume just 25W to 35W of electricity compared to regular fans that consumer 70W to 75W of electricity.

Energy Rating: To reduce electricity bills, look for 5-Star rated fans as they can help you save anywhere between ₹1,500 to ₹6,000 in electricity bills.

Air Delivery: This feature measures how much air the fan pushes. The higher this number, the better cooling does the fan provide. Look for fans that offer an air delivery of more than 200 CMM.

RPM: This measures how fast the fan spins. However, higher RPM not always means better cooling. This number should be around 300 to 350 RPM.