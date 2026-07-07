Best WiFi printers for home and office to print from your smartphone or laptop wirelessly
Skip cable clutter with the best WiFi printers for seamless wireless printing, scanning and copying from laptops, phones and tablets.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallHP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/OfficeView Details
Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free InstallationView Details
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3010 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour PrinterView Details
₹12,499
Budget friendlyHP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small OfficeView Details
₹6,899
Value for moneyHP AI Capable Deskjet 2931 Printer | Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) All in One Colour Printer, Print/Scan/Copy, Print Speed up to 20 PPMView Details
₹5,499
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
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Running back and forth to connect a printer with a cable can slow down your workflow, especially when multiple people need to print from different devices. A WiFi printer solves this by letting you print documents, photos and assignments wirelessly from your laptop, smartphone or tablet.
Today's WiFi printers also offer fast printing, automatic duplex printing, mobile app support and low running costs, making them suitable for both home and office use. To help you choose the right one, we have shortlisted the best WiFi printers that combine reliable performance, easy connectivity and excellent value for everyday printing needs.
BEST OVERALL
1. HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer |Up to 4000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints I Print,Scan & Copy for Home/Office
The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices that need low-cost, high-volume colour printing. It supports print, scan and copy functions with wireless connectivity for convenient operation from computers and smartphones. HP includes enough ink for up to 4,000 black and 6,000 colour pages, keeping running costs low. Buyers appreciate its simple setup and vibrant colour output, though opinions are mixed regarding print speed, Wi-Fi stability and overall reliability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent ink economy for regular printing
Easy wireless setup and mobile printing
Reason to avoid
Wireless connectivity can be inconsistent
Print speed varies during larger jobs
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the easy installation, colourful prints and economical ink tank. However, some report inconsistent Wi-Fi connectivity, slower print speeds and occasional reliability concerns.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers affordable high-volume colour printing with wireless convenience, making it ideal for families, students and home offices.
2. Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation
Our Principles
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The Brother HL-L2440DW is a compact monochrome laser printer built for users who print large numbers of text documents. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and automatic duplex printing to reduce paper usage. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and LAN provide flexible connectivity, while the 3,000-page inbox toner lowers initial running costs. Buyers appreciate its fast performance, reliable print quality and compact footprint, making it an excellent option for home offices and small businesses.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast monochrome printing
Low running cost with inbox toner
Reason to avoid
No scanning or copying
Prints only in black and white
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fast print speed, automatic duplex printing and reliable wireless performance. Many also consider it a dependable option for everyday office documents.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines fast laser printing, automatic duplex support and economical toner costs for frequent document printing.
3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3010 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer
The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3010 is an all-in-one wireless ink tank printer designed for affordable everyday printing. It supports print, scan and copy functions while delivering excellent page yields with refillable ink bottles. Canon's Hybrid Ink System produces sharp text alongside vibrant photographs, making it suitable for home, school and creative projects. Buyers frequently praise its print quality and low operating cost, although some mention that print speeds are modest compared to laser printers and automatic duplex printing is unavailable.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent photo and colour quality
Very low printing cost
Reason to avoid
No automatic duplex printing
Slower than laser printers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the excellent print quality, economical ink consumption and dependable wireless printing. Some feel printing speeds could be quicker for larger document batches.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers outstanding print quality with extremely low running costs, making it perfect for regular home printing.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
4. HP AI Capable Ink Advantage 4388 Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) Colour Printer Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office
The HP Ink Advantage 4388 is an all-in-one printer designed for home users needing reliable printing, scanning and copying. It features dual-band Wi-Fi for improved wireless stability, an automatic document feeder and HP Smart app support for convenient mobile printing. The printer produces sharp text and colourful graphics while remaining compact enough for smaller workspaces. Buyers appreciate the easy setup and everyday performance, though some note that cartridge replacement costs can be higher than ink tank alternatives.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Includes automatic document feeder
Stable dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity
Reason to avoid
Cartridge costs are relatively high
Best suited for moderate printing volumes
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its easy installation, compact design and convenient wireless printing. Some mention recurring cartridge expenses for frequent printing.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines convenient wireless printing, automatic document feeding and reliable everyday performance for home users.
VALUE FOR MONEY
5. HP AI Capable Deskjet 2931 Printer | Dual Band WiFi (up to 10X Faster) All in One Colour Printer, Print/Scan/Copy, Print Speed up to 20 PPM
The HP DeskJet 2931 is an affordable all-in-one colour printer aimed at students and families with light printing needs. It supports printing, scanning and copying while offering dual-band Wi-Fi for easier wireless connectivity. The compact design fits comfortably into small spaces, and the HP Smart app enables printing directly from mobile devices. Buyers like its affordability and straightforward setup, though print speeds and cartridge costs make it better suited to occasional rather than high-volume printing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact and budget-friendly
Easy smartphone printing
Reason to avoid
Slow print speed
Cartridge printing costs are higher
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the simple setup, compact design and wireless printing convenience. Some feel print speeds are slow and cartridge replacements become expensive over time.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it is an affordable all-in-one printer that handles everyday schoolwork and home documents without occupying much space.
6. Brother Ink Tank DCP-T535DW New Launch (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Auto Duplex Printer, 128MB Memory, Print Pages Upto 15K in Black & 5K in Color Each (CMY) Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation
The Brother DCP-T535DW is a refillable ink tank printer built for homes and small offices that need high-volume printing with low running costs. It supports print, scan and copy functions, along with automatic duplex printing to reduce paper usage. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and the Brother Mobile Connect app make wireless printing simple. Buyers appreciate its sharp print quality, fast performance and economical ink usage. However, some mention that the initial setup takes time and the control panel could be more intuitive.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely low printing cost
Automatic duplex printing
Reason to avoid
Initial setup requires time
Display controls are basic
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the excellent print quality, economical ink consumption and reliable wireless connectivity. Some feel the initial setup is slightly complicated for first-time users.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines automatic duplex printing, outstanding ink efficiency and dependable wireless performance for everyday home or office use.
7. HP 303dw Auto Duplex WiFi Laser Printer (New Launch), 30 PPM, 256 MB Memory, Black
The HP Laser 303dw is a monochrome laser printer designed for offices that require fast and reliable document printing. It offers print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute, automatic duplex printing and multiple connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet and USB. Its 256MB memory helps manage larger print jobs efficiently. Buyers appreciate the sharp text quality and dependable performance. Some mention it is best suited to document printing as it lacks scanning and copying features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast office document printing
Reliable wireless and LAN connectivity
Reason to avoid
No scanner included
Monochrome printing only
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its quick printing speed, crisp text quality and reliable connectivity. Some wish it included scanning and copying functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers fast duplex laser printing with dependable performance for busy workplaces.
8. HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9A
The HP Laser 1008w is a compact single-function monochrome laser printer designed for users who mainly print documents. It delivers print speeds of up to 21 pages per minute while supporting wireless printing through Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for desks with limited space. Buyers appreciate the clean print quality and simple setup. However, the absence of scanning, copying and duplex printing makes it better suited to basic printing requirements.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact design
Sharp monochrome prints
Reason to avoid
No duplex printing
Print-only functionality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its compact size, quick setup and crisp print quality. Some wish automatic duplex printing and scanning features were included.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers dependable wireless laser printing in a compact design for everyday document printing.
9. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer for Home & Office
The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for affordable, high-volume printing at home or in small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying while offering Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile printing through the Epson Smart Panel app. Heat-Free PrecisionCore technology helps reduce power consumption while maintaining consistent print quality. Buyers appreciate the low running costs, vibrant colour output and dependable reliability. Some feel printing speed is average compared with laser printers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent ink economy
High-quality colour prints
Reason to avoid
No automatic duplex
Moderate print speed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the economical ink usage, vibrant colour output and reliable performance. Some mention the lack of automatic duplex printing as a drawback.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers exceptionally low printing costs and consistent print quality for home and office users.
10. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor
The HP Smart Tank 670 is a premium all-in-one ink tank printer featuring automatic duplex printing, scanning and copying. It includes an automatic document feeder, self-monitoring ink sensors and dual-band Wi-Fi for reliable wireless connectivity. Designed for homes and small businesses, it delivers excellent page yields with low running costs. Buyers appreciate its print quality, user-friendly setup and ink efficiency. Some note that the initial purchase price is higher than entry-level ink tank printers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Automatic duplex and ADF
Outstanding ink efficiency
Reason to avoid
Higher upfront cost
Slightly larger footprint
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the easy setup, excellent print quality and low ink consumption. Some feel the initial purchase price is slightly expensive for home users.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it combines premium features, automatic duplex printing and excellent ink savings for long-term value.
Factors to consider when buying a WiFi printer<
- Print technology: Choose between ink tank and laser printers based on your printing volume and the type of documents you print.
- Running cost: A printer with affordable ink refills or toner replacements can save significantly over long-term use.
- Print speed: Faster print speeds are useful if you regularly print reports, assignments or large document batches.
- Wireless features: Look for support for WiFi, mobile printing apps and direct printing from smartphones or tablets.
- Extra functions: Scanning, copying, automatic duplex printing and an automatic document feeder add convenience for everyday tasks.
Top 3 features of best Wi-Fi printers
|Printers
|Functions
|Print Speed
|Connectivity
|HP Smart Tank 589
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 30 ppm (B), 24 ppm (C)
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Brother HL-L2440DW
|Up to 30 ppm
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB
|Canon PIXMA G3010
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 8.8 ipm (B), 5 ipm (C)
|Wi-Fi, USB
|HP Ink Advantage 4388
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 20 ppm
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB
|HP DeskJet 2931
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 7.5 ppm (B)
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB
|Brother DCP-T535DW
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 16 ipm (B), 9 ipm (C)
|Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB
|HP Laser 303dw
|Up to 30 ppm
|Wi-Fi, LAN, USB
|HP Laser 1008w
|Up to 21 ppm
|Wi-Fi, USB
|Epson EcoTank L3252
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 10 ipm (B), 5 ipm (C)
|Wi-Fi, USB
|HP Smart Tank 670
|Print, Scan, Copy
|Up to 12 ppm (B), 7 ppm (C)
|Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More