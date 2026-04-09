Best all-in-one WiFi printers in 2026: Top picks for home, office, budget buyers from brands like HP, Canon, more

Finding the right printer for your home or office can feel like an overwhelming task. The market right now is filled with promising options that offer everything from energy efficiency to precision and from features like scanning and faxing to support for voice commands. Finding the right machine for your needs among the sea of devices can be difficult. This is where all-in-one WiFi printers come in. These printers come with WiFi support and mobile printer feature. (Amazon) All in one WiFi printers combine several functionalities such as printing, scanning, copying and even faxing in one device, which removes the need for having multiple devices. They also offer flexible printing options, including cloud printing option, along with refillable ink tanks, which makes them cost-effective in the longer run. While there are many all-in-one printer options to choose from, which printer model you choose ultimately depends on your specific use case or the features that you intend to use. For instance, do you plan to use at your home for printing and scanning documents or will you use at your workplace for printing, scanning and faxing documents? To help you with your decision, we have curated a list of the best all-in-one printers for you right now. These models have received high ratings and great reviews from buyers on Amazon. Keep reading to find your next best buy. Best all-in-one WiFi printers on Amazon right now

This printer has received 4 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Grey White colour, which is easy to maintain. It comes with a scanner on top with controls placed right next to it. It can print up to 8000 black and up to 6000 colour prints from a single cartridge with printing speed going up to 30rpm for Black and White pages. Users can stack a maximum of 100 sheets in this printer at a time and it has Bluetooth, USB 2.0, WiFi and WiFi Direct for connectivity. Additionally, it also supports a two-side printing feature.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct, WiFi Printing speed 24ppm for coloured pages, 30rpm for B&W pages Max sheet size 8.5 x 14 inches Features Printing, copying, scanning, two side printing Maximum resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi Reasons to buy - Easy to use - Product quality - Printing quality Reason to avoid - Printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to be of good build quality. They also like its printing quality. However, its printing speed has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality and features.

2. Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This printer has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Black colour, which makes it immune to all dust and smudges. It features a compact design, which makes it easier to use in both homes and offices. Design aside, it comes with heat-free technology, which consumes less energy and helps save electricity bills. What adds to this energy efficient design is its low operating power. It consumes just 12W of power making it easier to use even on battery backup or an inverter. It offers printing speed going up to 33rpm for Black and White pages. Users can stack a maximum of 100 sheets in this printer at a time and it has WiFi and ethernet for connectivity.

Specifications Connectivity WiFi, Ethernet Maximum resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Printing speed 15ppm for coloured pages, 33rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning Reasons to buy - Connectivity features - Product quality - Printing efficiency Reason to avoid - Printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to be of good quality. They also like its connectivity features. However, its printing speed has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality and features.

This printer has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Black colour, which makes it resistant to all dust and smudges and suitable to use in both offices and homes. On the feature front, it has heat-free technology, which consumes less energy and helps save electricity bills. It comes with an LCD panel that can be used to check details and give various commands. It offers printing speed going up to 33rpm for Black and White pages. It can print around 4,500 black pages and around 7,500 coloured pages with a single refillable ink bottle. Additionally, it supports a dual-side printing feature and it can hold up to 100 sheets of paper at a time.

Specifications Connectivity WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet Maximum resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Printing speed 15ppm for coloured pages, 33rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning, dual-side printing Reasons to buy - Connectivity features - Product quality - Ease of use - Printing efficiency Reason to avoid - Printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to offer good printing quality and connectivity features. They also like its ease of use. However, its printing speed has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality and connectivity features.

This printer has received 3.8 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Blue colour. The colour of the printer coupled with its curved edges give it a compact appeal and make it suitable for almost any space. It can print Black and White sheets at 8rpm and coloured sheets at 4rpm. It features support for cloud printing technology, which means users can also print documents and images from platforms like Facebook and Dropbox without downloading a file. What's more? It can be used for printing A4, A5, B5, letter and legal paper sizes and it can store 60 sheets of paper at a time.

Specifications Connectivity WiFi, USB 2.0 Maximum resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Printing speed 4ppm for coloured pages, 8rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning, cloud printing support Reasons to buy - Printing quality - Product quality - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Connectivity options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to offer good printing quality. They also like the quality of the photos that it prints. However, its connectivity options have received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality.

This printer has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Black colour, which makes it suitable for use in both homes, businesses and offices. It can print Black and White sheets at 11rpm and coloured sheets at 6rpm. It can print 6000 Black and White sheets and 7700 coloured sheets using a single refillable ink bottle. In addition to copying, scanning and printing documents, this printer can also be used for sending a fax. This makes it particularly useful for offices. It also supports mobile and cloud printing. Additionally, it gets an Automatic Document Feeder or ADF feature that can scan and copy up to 35 sheets of documents in a single go. It can hold up to 100 sheets of paper in a single go.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, AirPrint, WiFi Direct, USB 2.0, cloud printing, mobile printing Maximum resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Printing speed 6ppm for coloured pages, 11rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning, Auto Document Feeder, Borderless Printing, fax Reasons to buy - Printing quality - Copy and scanning features - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Printing speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to offer good printing quality. They also like its ease of use. However, its printing speed has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality, ease of use and fax feature.

This printer has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This printer comes in Black colour, which makes it suitable for use in both homes and offices. This printer is capable of printing Black and White sheets at 11rpm and coloured sheets at 6rpm. It can print 3100 Black and White sheets and 4400 coloured sheets using a single refillable ink bottle. It can print documents from tablets, laptops and cloud. It can be used for printing both documents and photos.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, AirPrint, Mobile printing Maximum resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Printing speed 6ppm for coloured pages, 11rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning, borderless printing Reasons to buy - Printing quality - Performance - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Paper jamming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to offer good printing quality and performance. However, some users have reported issues with paper jamming. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality and ease of use.

This printer has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. It comes in Black colour, which makes it suitable for use in both homes and offices. This printer is capable of printing Black and White sheets at 11rpm and coloured sheets at 6rpm. It can print 15,000 Black and White sheets and 5000 coloured sheets using a single refillable ink bottle. Lastly, it can store up to 150 sheets at a time and print 27 Black and White pages in a minute and 11 coloured pages in a minute. Lastly, this printer supports a two-side printing feature.

Specifications Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mobile printing Maximum resolution 1200 x 6000 dpi Printing speed 11ppm for coloured pages, 27rpm for B&W pages Features Printing, copying, scanning, two-side printing Reasons to buy - Printing quality - Ease of use Reason to avoid - Paper jamming

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this printer to offer good printing quality and performance. They also appreciate its ease of use. However, some users have reported issues with paper jamming. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this product for its printing quality, features and ease of use. Top 3 features of the best all-in-one WiFi printers

NAME CONNECTIVITY PRINTING SPEED FEATURES HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer Bluetooth, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi Direct, WiFi 24rpm for coloured pages, 30rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, two side printing Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer WiFi, Ethernet 15rpm for coloured pages, 33rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning Epson Ecotank L3260 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Colour Printer WiFi, USB 2.0, Ethernet 15rpm for coloured pages, 33rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, dual-side printing Canon PIXMA E477 All in One WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer WiFi, USB 2.0 4rpm for coloured pages, 8rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, cloud printing support Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one Wireless Inktank Printer Wi-Fi, AirPrint, WiFi Direct, USB 2.0, cloud printing, mobile printing 6rpm for coloured pages, 11rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, Auto Document Feeder, Borderless Printing, fax Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One Wireless Inktank Colour Printer Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, AirPrint, Mobile printing 6rpm for coloured pages, 11rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, borderless printing Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One Wireless Inktank Colour Printer Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Apple AirPrint, Mobile printing 11rpm for coloured pages, 27rpm for B&W pages Printing, copying, scanning, two-side printing

FAQs for buying an all-in-one WiFi printers in India Which are the top printer brands in India? Top brands in this category include HP, Canon, and Epson. Which type is better: ink tank or inkjet printer? Ink tank printers are better for high-volume, low-cost printing, while inkjet printers are more affordable upfront but costlier per page. Which printer is best for home use? A compact ink tank printer with WiFi is ideal for home use, offering low cost per print and easy connectivity. What is the difference between laser and inkjet all-in-one printers? Laser printers are faster and ideal for text-heavy printing, while inkjet printers are better for color and photos. What connectivity options should I look for? Look for WiFi, WiFi Direct, USB, and mobile app support for maximum flexibility.