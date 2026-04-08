Amazon Mega TV Days sale: Smart TVs with up to 60% off you shouldn’t miss
Amazon Mega TV Days brings exciting Smart TV deals with up to 60% off, making it a great time to upgrade to bigger screens.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FINView Details
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹63,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6CView Details
₹52,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
₹35,999
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smart TVs have become the centre of home entertainment, offering seamless access to streaming apps, live content and connected devices. With better display technology and smoother interfaces, they enhance everything from movies to everyday viewing.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
During Amazon Mega TV Days, buyers can explore a wide range of Smart TVs available at up to 60% off. From compact models to large-screen options, this sale makes it easier to upgrade your home setup with improved visuals, sound and smart features at a more affordable price.
The LG 55UA82 AI Series 4K Smart TV delivers a balanced mix of AI-powered picture processing and immersive audio. Its α7 AI processor enhances clarity with 4K upscaling, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro create a theatre-like experience. WebOS ensures smooth navigation with access to popular apps and voice assistants. With wide viewing angles, HDR support, and gaming-friendly features like ALLM, this TV suits everyday streaming, casual gaming, and family entertainment with consistent performance.
Specifications
2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN
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The Xiaomi FX 43-inch 4K Fire TV is a compact yet feature-rich smart TV designed for smaller rooms. It offers sharp 4K visuals with HDR support and MEMC for smoother motion. Fire TV integration brings Alexa voice control and access to thousands of apps. With Dolby Audio and DTS support, the sound is surprisingly capable. Its bezel-less design, easy interface, and good connectivity make it a practical and affordable option for everyday content consumption.
Specifications
3. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 55-inch TV focuses on picture accuracy and sound clarity. Powered by the X1 processor, it enhances colours and details through 4K X-Reality PRO and HDR support. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X deliver immersive audio, while Google TV ensures a seamless smart experience. With multiple HDMI ports and gaming features like ALLM, it suits both streaming and console use. Its consistent picture quality and trusted brand reliability make it a dependable mid-range choice.
Specifications
4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6C
The TCL 55Q6C QD-Mini LED TV stands out with its advanced display technology and high refresh rate. With 144Hz support, Dolby Vision IQ, and precise dimming zones, it delivers excellent brightness and contrast. The AiPQ processor enhances picture quality dynamically, while Dolby Atmos audio adds depth. Google TV ensures access to apps and voice control. Designed for gaming and premium viewing, it combines performance, smooth motion, and vibrant visuals, making it one of the most feature-packed TVs in its segment.
Specifications
5. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV combines vibrant colours with Fire TV convenience. Its QLED panel delivers richer visuals with HDR10+ support, while MEMC improves motion clarity. The 34W speaker setup with Dolby Audio enhances the viewing experience. Fire TV OS provides seamless access to apps and Alexa voice control. With good connectivity and a sleek design, this TV is a strong mid-range option for users seeking immersive visuals and smart features.
Specifications
6. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43QEF1AULXL
The Samsung Vision AI 43-inch QLED TV delivers sharp visuals with Quantum Dot technology and intelligent upscaling. Its Q4 AI processor enhances picture clarity, while features like Object Tracking Sound Lite improve audio experience. The Tizen platform provides smooth navigation with access to free channels and apps. Compact yet feature-rich, it suits smaller spaces and everyday viewing. With smart home integration and reliable performance, it offers a balanced mix of innovation and usability.
Specifications
7. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL
The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV focuses on delivering consistent picture quality with its Crystal Processor 4K. It enhances colours and contrast through HDR10+ and PurColor technology. The Tizen platform ensures smooth navigation and access to apps, while features like Q-Symphony improve audio when paired with soundbars. With a slim design and energy-efficient performance, this TV suits users looking for a dependable, stylish, and easy-to-use smart television.
Specifications
The Acer Ultra I Series 50-inch TV offers a strong mix of features at an affordable price. With Dolby Vision, HDR support, and MEMC, it delivers good picture quality for streaming and sports. The 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos provide better-than-average sound. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it ensures access to apps and voice control. Its gaming features like ALLM and modern connectivity make it a versatile choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications
9. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV
The Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED TV focuses heavily on audio and immersive viewing. Its integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers powerful sound, making it ideal for entertainment without extra speakers. The QLED panel ensures vibrant colours, while Google TV offers seamless access to apps and voice control. With features like MEMC and HDR support, it handles motion and contrast well. It is a great choice for users prioritising audio and cinematic experience.
Specifications
10. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2
The Sony BRAVIA 43-inch 2M2 TV is a compact smart TV designed for reliable performance. Its X1 processor enhances clarity and colours, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X improve sound quality. Google TV provides a smooth interface with access to apps and voice assistants. With good connectivity and solid build quality, it suits smaller spaces and everyday viewing. Sony’s consistent picture processing makes it a dependable option in the entry-level premium segment.
Specifications
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More