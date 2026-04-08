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    Amazon Mega TV Days sale: Smart TVs with up to 60% off you shouldn’t miss

    Amazon Mega TV Days brings exciting Smart TV deals with up to 60% off, making it a great time to upgrade to bigger screens.

    Published on: Apr 08, 2026 1:29 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FINView Details...

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    Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details...

    ₹63,990

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    CHECK DETAILS

    TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55Q6CView Details...

    ₹52,990

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    Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details...

    ₹35,999

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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Smart TVs have become the centre of home entertainment, offering seamless access to streaming apps, live content and connected devices. With better display technology and smoother interfaces, they enhance everything from movies to everyday viewing.

    Big screens, smarter features and limited-time savings.
    Big screens, smarter features and limited-time savings.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    During Amazon Mega TV Days, buyers can explore a wide range of Smart TVs available at up to 60% off. From compact models to large-screen options, this sale makes it easier to upgrade your home setup with improved visuals, sound and smart features at a more affordable price.

    The LG 55UA82 AI Series 4K Smart TV delivers a balanced mix of AI-powered picture processing and immersive audio. Its α7 AI processor enhances clarity with 4K upscaling, while Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro create a theatre-like experience. WebOS ensures smooth navigation with access to popular apps and voice assistants. With wide viewing angles, HDR support, and gaming-friendly features like ALLM, this TV suits everyday streaming, casual gaming, and family entertainment with consistent performance.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch 4K UHD LED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    20W with Dolby Atmos
    os
    webOS 25
    connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN

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    The Xiaomi FX 43-inch 4K Fire TV is a compact yet feature-rich smart TV designed for smaller rooms. It offers sharp 4K visuals with HDR support and MEMC for smoother motion. Fire TV integration brings Alexa voice control and access to thousands of apps. With Dolby Audio and DTS support, the sound is surprisingly capable. Its bezel-less design, easy interface, and good connectivity make it a practical and affordable option for everyday content consumption.

    Specifications

    display
    43 inch 4K LED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    24W with Dolby Audio
    os
    Fire TV OS
    connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi

    The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 55-inch TV focuses on picture accuracy and sound clarity. Powered by the X1 processor, it enhances colours and details through 4K X-Reality PRO and HDR support. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X deliver immersive audio, while Google TV ensures a seamless smart experience. With multiple HDMI ports and gaming features like ALLM, it suits both streaming and console use. Its consistent picture quality and trusted brand reliability make it a dependable mid-range choice.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch 4K LED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    20W Dolby Atmos
    os
    Google TV
    connectivity
    4 HDMI, 2 USB

    The TCL 55Q6C QD-Mini LED TV stands out with its advanced display technology and high refresh rate. With 144Hz support, Dolby Vision IQ, and precise dimming zones, it delivers excellent brightness and contrast. The AiPQ processor enhances picture quality dynamically, while Dolby Atmos audio adds depth. Google TV ensures access to apps and voice control. Designed for gaming and premium viewing, it combines performance, smooth motion, and vibrant visuals, making it one of the most feature-packed TVs in its segment.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QD-Mini LED
    refresh rate
    144Hz
    sound
    40W Dolby Atmos
    os
    Google TV
    connectivity
    HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi

    The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV combines vibrant colours with Fire TV convenience. Its QLED panel delivers richer visuals with HDR10+ support, while MEMC improves motion clarity. The 34W speaker setup with Dolby Audio enhances the viewing experience. Fire TV OS provides seamless access to apps and Alexa voice control. With good connectivity and a sleek design, this TV is a strong mid-range option for users seeking immersive visuals and smart features.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QLED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    34W
    os
    Fire TV OS
    connectivity
    3 HDMI, 2 USB

    The Samsung Vision AI 43-inch QLED TV delivers sharp visuals with Quantum Dot technology and intelligent upscaling. Its Q4 AI processor enhances picture clarity, while features like Object Tracking Sound Lite improve audio experience. The Tizen platform provides smooth navigation with access to free channels and apps. Compact yet feature-rich, it suits smaller spaces and everyday viewing. With smart home integration and reliable performance, it offers a balanced mix of innovation and usability.

    Specifications

    display
    43 inch QLED
    refresh rate
    50Hz
    sound
    20W
    os
    Tizen
    connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB

    The Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro TV focuses on delivering consistent picture quality with its Crystal Processor 4K. It enhances colours and contrast through HDR10+ and PurColor technology. The Tizen platform ensures smooth navigation and access to apps, while features like Q-Symphony improve audio when paired with soundbars. With a slim design and energy-efficient performance, this TV suits users looking for a dependable, stylish, and easy-to-use smart television.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch LED
    refresh rate
    50Hz
    sound
    20W
    os
    Tizen
    connectivity
    3 HDMI, 1 USB

    The Acer Ultra I Series 50-inch TV offers a strong mix of features at an affordable price. With Dolby Vision, HDR support, and MEMC, it delivers good picture quality for streaming and sports. The 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos provide better-than-average sound. Running on Google TV with Android 14, it ensures access to apps and voice control. Its gaming features like ALLM and modern connectivity make it a versatile choice for budget-conscious buyers.

    Specifications

    display
    50 inch LED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    36W Dolby Atmos
    os
    Google TV
    connectivity
    HDMI 2.1, USB

    The Vu Vibe Series 55-inch QLED TV focuses heavily on audio and immersive viewing. Its integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers powerful sound, making it ideal for entertainment without extra speakers. The QLED panel ensures vibrant colours, while Google TV offers seamless access to apps and voice control. With features like MEMC and HDR support, it handles motion and contrast well. It is a great choice for users prioritising audio and cinematic experience.

    Specifications

    display
    55 inch QLED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    88W soundbar
    os
    Google TV
    connectivity
    HDMI 2.1, USB

    The Sony BRAVIA 43-inch 2M2 TV is a compact smart TV designed for reliable performance. Its X1 processor enhances clarity and colours, while Dolby Atmos and DTS:X improve sound quality. Google TV provides a smooth interface with access to apps and voice assistants. With good connectivity and solid build quality, it suits smaller spaces and everyday viewing. Sony’s consistent picture processing makes it a dependable option in the entry-level premium segment.

    Specifications

    display
    43 inch LED
    refresh rate
    60Hz
    sound
    20W Dolby Atmos
    os
    Google TV
    connectivity
    4 HDMI, 2 USB

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    FAQs
    The sale includes a wide range of Smart TVs, from entry-level models to advanced large-screen options.
    Yes, most models support popular streaming apps and deliver smooth playback.
    Modern Smart TVs include pre-installed apps, reducing the need for additional devices.
    While decent for everyday use, pairing with a soundbar can enhance the experience.
    Anyone planning to upgrade from an older TV or improve home entertainment will benefit from these deals.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Amazon Mega TV Days Sale: Smart TVs With Up To 60% Off You Shouldn’t Miss
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