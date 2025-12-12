Top 10 smart TVs on Amazon sale with big deals on 4K, QLED and OLED screens from 32 inch to 85 inch you should not miss
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 08:00 am IST
Our top 10 smart TVs on Amazon guide points to picks with better panels, sound and smart features, plus checks on ports, OS and warranty before you buy.
Our Pick
Dual Band WiFi Google TV
4K QLED Smart Fire TV
AI Processor Gen8 TV
Highest Smart TV Deal
Dolby Atmos DTSX Sound
Game Master HDMI21 TV
Dolby Atmos Onkyo Sound
Dolby Vision HDR Panel
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dual Band WiFi Google TVVW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
4K QLED Smart Fire TVXiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
AI Processor Gen8 TVLG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
Highest Smart TV DealVW 215 cm (85 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW85GQ1 View Details
|
₹91,999
|
|
|
Dolby Atmos DTSX SoundSony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2 View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
Game Master HDMI21 TVTCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details
|
₹66,990
|
|
|
acer 100 cm (40 inches) Ultra I Series FHD Smart LED Google TV AR40FDGGU2841BD View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Dolby Atmos Onkyo SoundTCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 75Q6C View Details
|
₹99,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Dolby Vision HDR PanelXiaomi 126 cm (50 Inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L50MB-AIN View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
View More Products