Best 4K TVs: Experience crystal-clear brilliance for next-level entertainment with our top 10 picks from renowned brands

A great 4K TV isn't just about sharper visuals, it transforms how you watch, play, and unwind. The best 4K TVs combine stunning picture quality, deep contrast, and smooth motion, ensuring every scene feels just right. Stunning 4K clarity: Elevate your entertainment with the best TVs from top brands

What are you on the lookout for? Whether it’s a cinematic OLED for rich blacks, a bright QLED for vibrant colours, or a budget-friendly LED with solid performance, there's a perfect fit.

Brands like Samsung, LG, and Xiaomi cater to every need, from casual streaming to serious gaming. Smart features, Dolby Vision, and high refresh rates make a real difference, especially when paired with the right content.

Choosing the right one means weighing quality, size, and features against your budget. Here’s a curated list of the best 4K TVs that truly deliver.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV delivers sharp visuals and rich colours with HDR 10+ and PurColor. The Crystal Processor 4K enhances clarity, while adaptive sound ensures balanced audio. Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby offer hands-free control. Multiple HDMI and USB ports allow seamless connectivity, and Q-Symphony enhances audio without extra speakers. A solid choice for streaming, gaming, and everyday entertainment at an affordable price.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz for smooth motion Smart Features Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay, SmartThings integration Sound 20W output with Adaptive Sound and Bluetooth Audio Reasons to buy Crisp 4K visuals with HDR 10+ for dynamic contrast Seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI ports and wireless options Reasons to avoid 50Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for hardcore gamers No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users praise the picture quality and smart features, calling it a great value-for-money TV with easy setup and smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

A well-rounded choice for those who want 4K quality, reliable smart features, and solid sound without splurging on premium models.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 43-inch D Series 4K TV brings vivid visuals and deep contrast with HDR and UHD dimming. The Crystal Processor 4K refines clarity, while Q-Symphony ensures fuller sound. Built-in smart features like Bixby and SmartThings simplify control. Multiple HDMI and USB ports support seamless connectivity. A great choice for those who want a balanced mix of quality, convenience, and smart functionality for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh rate 50 hertz Sound 20W output with Q-Symphony Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Sharp 4K visuals with HDR support SmartThings integration for seamless smart home control Reasons to avoid Limited to 50Hz refresh rate No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the crisp picture quality and intuitive smart features but note the refresh rate isn’t ideal for fast-paced gaming.

Why choose this product?

Offers balanced performance, smart features, and solid build quality, making it a strong choice for everyday viewing and entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 50V6B brings 4K clarity with HDR10 support, ensuring vivid colours and deep contrast for an engaging viewing experience. The metallic bezel-less design offers a premium touch, while Dolby Audio enhances sound quality. Google TV integration provides seamless access to popular streaming apps and smart features, making navigation effortless. With multiple connectivity options and a fast processor, this TV delivers smooth performance for entertainment, gaming, and everyday viewing.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz Sound 24W Dolby Audio connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Bezel-less design adds a premium look Google TV with built-in apps and voice control Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Limited USB ports Click Here to Buy TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the vibrant display and smart features but mention that sound quality could be better for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, affordable 4K TV with smart features, strong picture quality, and smooth performance for everyday entertainment needs.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 43V6B offers a bezel-less 4K display with HDR10, delivering sharp visuals and rich colours. Google TV brings easy access to streaming apps, voice control, and smart connectivity. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, while multiple HDMI and Wi-Fi options ensure seamless connectivity. A fast processor and smooth interface make navigation effortless, creating an ideal setup for entertainment, gaming, and everyday use at an affordable price.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 24W Dolby Audio connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy Bezel-less design for a modern look Google TV with built-in apps and voice control Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Limited USB ports Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the display quality and smart features but feel the audio could be stronger without an external sound system.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly 4K TV with a sleek design, smart functionality, and smooth performance, making it a great pick for everyday entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi X Series 55-inch TV brings 4K clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, delivering crisp visuals with deep contrast. Google TV makes streaming effortless, with apps like Netflix and Prime Video built-in. Dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple ports ensure smooth connectivity, while Dolby Audio and DTS:X provide rich, clear sound. With a sleek design and smart features, it’s a great choice for home entertainment.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 30W Dolby Audio, DTS:X connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Google TV with a user-friendly interface Dolby Vision and HDR10 for sharp visuals Reasons to avoid Limited internal storage No premium metal build Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the picture quality and value for money but feel the UI could be slightly faster.

Why choose this product?

An affordable 4K TV with smart functionality, good sound, and solid picture quality, making it a great pick for everyday entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer I Pro Series 43-inch TV offers 4K visuals with HDR10 support, delivering sharp detail and vibrant colours. Google TV brings seamless access to popular apps, while Dolby Audio ensures rich sound. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports, making it ideal for entertainment and gaming. A voice-enabled remote and smart profiles add convenience, making this a solid choice for a modern home.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 30W Dolby Audio, 5 sound modes connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 3, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Google TV with personalised recommendations HDR10 and MEMC for smoother visuals Reasons to avoid Limited app storage No premium metal build Click Here to Buy acer 109 cm (43 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDIGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the display and sound but mention occasional software lags.

Why choose this product?

An affordable 4K TV with smart features, vibrant visuals, and good connectivity, making it a strong contender in this range.

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV delivers sharp visuals and rich colours with HDR10 and AI-powered processing. WebOS brings seamless access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video, while AI Sound enhances audio clarity. With multiple connectivity options, Bluetooth surround support, and Filmmaker Mode, it suits both movie lovers and casual gamers. A sleek design and reliable performance make this a great pick for anyone seeking quality entertainment at home.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 20W AI Sound with virtual surround connectivity HDMI x 3, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi Reasons to buy WebOS with wide OTT support AI processor for smoother performance Reasons to avoid Only 20W speakers Limited RAM for demanding apps Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the picture quality and smart features but feel the sound output could be stronger for larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

A well-balanced 4K TV with reliable smart features, solid visuals, and AI-powered enhancements, making it ideal for everyday entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s 55-inch QLED TV delivers bright, lifelike colours with Quantum Dot technology and 4K upscaling. Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony create an engaging audio experience, while gaming features like Auto Game Mode and MiniMap Zoom enhance play. With a sleek profile, multiple streaming apps, and smart connectivity options, this TV is built for entertainment lovers who want a vibrant viewing experience without compromising on smooth performance or convenience.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 50 hertz sound 20W speakers with Object Tracking Sound connectivity HDMI x 3, USB x 2, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Reasons to buy Quantum Dot display for vivid colours Good gaming features with ALLM and HGiG Reasons to avoid Only 50Hz refresh rate Limited speaker output for larger rooms Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the bright, detailed visuals and smart features, though some wish the refresh rate was higher for smoother gaming.

Why choose this product?

An excellent QLED option with vibrant colours, smart connectivity, and gaming-friendly features, making it ideal for entertainment and casual gaming.

Loading Suggestions...

VW’s 43-inch QLED Google TV offers sharp 4K visuals with a 10-bit panel and HDR10 for deeper contrast and richer colours. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X create an engaging soundscape, while Google TV ensures easy access to your favourite content. With multiple connectivity options, a fast interface, and a bezel-less design, this TV is a solid pick for those wanting an affordable yet impressive viewing experience.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 30W output with Dolby Atmos connectivity HDMI x 3, USB x 1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy QLED display with vibrant colours Google TV interface with personalised recommendations Reasons to avoid Single USB port limits connectivity No high refresh rate for competitive gaming Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the picture quality and Google TV experience, though some feel the sound could be better for larger spaces.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly QLED option with solid visuals, smart features, and good audio, making it ideal for everyday entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s QNED-75 blends quantum dot and NanoCell tech for vibrant colours and sharper details. The α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 optimises visuals in real time, while AI Sound Pro enhances audio depth. WebOS ensures a seamless smart TV experience with custom profiles and OTT app support. Multiple connectivity options, local dimming, and Filmmaker Mode make this a strong pick for those wanting a premium 4K viewing experience.

Specifications resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) refresh rate 60 hertz sound 20W output with AI Sound Pro connectivity HDMI x 4, USB x 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy QNED display with deep contrast and rich colours AI-driven picture and sound enhancements Reasons to avoid 1.5GB RAM may feel limiting for heavy multitasking Standard 60Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for high-end gaming Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the picture clarity and smart features, though some wish for stronger in-built speakers for a better audio experience.

Why choose this product?

A solid mix of QNED visuals, AI processing, and WebOS smarts, making it a great fit for home entertainment.

Which is the best 4K TV for vibrant colours and deep contrast?

For stunning visuals, QLED and OLED TVs deliver exceptional colour accuracy and contrast. Samsung’s QE1D QLED and LG’s QNED-75 offer advanced HDR, while OLED models provide true blacks and infinite contrast, ideal for cinematic experiences.

What should I look for in a 4K TV for gaming?

A low-latency panel with features like ALLM, VRR, and a high refresh rate ensures smooth gameplay. TVs like Xiaomi’s X Series or Samsung’s QE1D QLED offer gaming modes, optimised response times, and HDMI 2.1 for lag-free performance.

Which 4K TVs provide the best sound without extra speakers?

Look for models with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, or AI Sound Pro. The VW Pro QLED and Xiaomi X Series deliver immersive audio, while Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound and LG’s AI Sound Pro enhance clarity without a soundbar.

Is a budget 4K TV worth buying over premium models?

Budget-friendly 4K TVs like TCL’s V6B and Acer’s I Pro series provide excellent visuals and smart features. Premium models, however, offer better HDR, refresh rates, and sound quality, making them ideal for serious entertainment and gaming enthusiasts.

Factors to consider when buying a new 4K TV

Display technology and HDR support play a crucial role in picture quality. OLED and QLED deliver better contrast and colours, while LED TVs are more budget-friendly. HDR formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance brightness and details for a richer viewing experience. Refresh rate and gaming features are important for smooth motion. A higher refresh rate of 120Hz ensures better clarity, especially for fast-moving content like sports and games. Features like Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, and HDMI 2.1 reduce lag and improve responsiveness. Audio quality and sound enhancements make a big difference in overall experience. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and AI-enhanced sound provide richer audio without external speakers. TVs with powerful built-in speakers or soundbar compatibility offer a better sound experience. Smart TV platforms and app support determine how well a TV integrates with streaming and entertainment options. Google TV, webOS, and Tizen offer different content ecosystems and smart features. It is important to check if the TV supports your favourite streaming apps, voice assistants, and connectivity options like Apple AirPlay or Chromecast. Connectivity and future-proofing ensure the TV remains useful for years. Multiple HDMI ports, eARC for high-quality audio, USB inputs, and Bluetooth support improve usability. Choosing a TV with the latest HDMI 2.1 standard ensures compatibility with future gaming consoles and streaming devices.

Top 3 features of the best 4K TVs

Best 4K TVs Display Size Display Features Audio Features Samsung 43" 4K LED TV (UA43DUE70BKLXL) 43 inches Crystal 4K UHD, HDR10+, PurColor 20W Dolby Digital Plus Samsung 43" D Series 4K LED TV (UA43DUE77AKLXL) 43 inches Brighter Crystal 4K, Vivid Pro, HDR10+ 20W Dolby Digital Plus TCL 50" 4K Google TV (50V6B) 50 inches Metallic Bezel-less Design, HDR10, Dynamic Colour Enhancement 24W Dolby Audio TCL 43" 4K Google TV (43V6B) 43 inches HDR10, IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming 24W Dolby Audio Xiaomi 55" X Series 4K Google TV (L55MA-AIN) 55 inches 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Vivid Picture Engine 30W Dolby Audio, DTS:X Acer 43" I Pro 4K Google TV (AR43UDIGU2875AT) 43 inches 4K UHD, HDR10+, MEMC 30W Dolby Atmos LG 55" 4K Smart LED TV (55UR7500PSC) 55 inches 4K UHD, AI Brightness Control, HDR10 Pro 20W AI Sound Pro Samsung 55" QE1D 4K QLED TV (QA55QE1DAULXL) 55 inches Quantum Dot, Quantum HDR, Dual LED 20W Object Tracking Sound, Q-Symphony VW 43" Pro 4K QLED Google TV (VW43GQ1) 43 inches QLED, HDR10, Full Array Local Dimming 30W DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Atmos LG 55" QNED-75 4K Smart TV (55QNED75SRA) 55 inches QNED Display, Local Dimming, Dynamic Tone Mapping 20W AI Sound Pro, Dolby Digital

Similar articles for you

Best mid range TVs for the ultimate entertainment experience with top features from LG, Samsung and others: Top 10 picks

Best 65 inch 4K TVs: Watch every detail come alive with these top 8 big screen picks for ultimate home entertainment

Best premium TVs in 2025: Transform your home into a theatre with stunning 4K and 8K OLED, QLED, and mini LED displays

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

Best smart TV under ₹25000: Top 10 affordable models offering great features, quality, and excellent performance

Best smart TVs to enjoy the ICC champions trophy: Enjoy up to 60% off on BIG screens from top brands

FAQs on best 4K TVs Is a 4K TV worth it? Yes, 4K TVs offer sharper visuals, better colours, and HDR support, making them ideal for movies, gaming, and sports.

Do all streaming apps support 4K? Most major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ support 4K, but a fast internet connection is necessary.

What is the ideal screen size for a 4K TV? For a balanced experience, 43-55 inches works well for smaller rooms, while 65 inches or more suits larger spaces.

Do 4K TVs need a soundbar? Most built-in speakers are decent, but a soundbar improves clarity, bass, and overall cinematic audio performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.