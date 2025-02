Best smart TVs to enjoy the ICC champions trophy: Enjoy up to 60% off on BIG screens from top brands

The ICC Champions Trophy is the perfect excuse for a home entertainment upgrade. Imagine every boundary, every wicket, brought to life on a stunning new screen. This article is your guide to the best TVs on the market, showcasing top-performing 4K TVs and the latest and best smart TVs with all the bells and whistles. Big screen tvs at big discounts: Save up to 60% on the best TVs

We'll help you navigate the options and find the perfect fit for your viewing needs, from dedicated sports fans craving every detail to film buffs seeking cinematic immersion. And the best part? We've compiled information on special discounts and deals, so you can score the TV of your dreams without overspending. Get ready to transform your living room into the ultimate viewing arena and experience the ICC Champions Trophy like never before.

Check out the options for the best smart TVs:

Top picks for the best 43 inch smart TVs

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers crisp visuals with its 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO. It features Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay support. MotionFlow XR 100, HDR10, and HLG enhance picture smoothness and detail. With 3 HDMI and 1 USB port, it offers versatile connectivity. The 20W Dolby Audio system ensures immersive sound, while ALLM/eARC support enhances gaming and audio performance.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate Refresh Rate Display Technology LED Reasons to buy 4K Processor X1 for improved picture quality Dolby Audio with Open Baffle Speakers Reasons to avoid Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

Experience vibrant imagery with the Samsung D Series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, which utilizes Dynamic Crystal Color and a Crystal Processor 4K for exceptional picture quality. This model runs on Tizen OS and comes equipped with built-in Alexa and Bixby, as well as smart connectivity options like Apple AirPlay2 and SmartThings Hub. The Motion Xcelerator feature ensures seamless visuals, while HDR10+ technology enhances contrast levels.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 50Hz Display Technology UHD Reasons to buy Dynamic Crystal Color with one billion shades Q-Symphony and Adaptive Sound for enhanced audio Reasons to avoid Refresh rate limited to 50Hz Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

More options for the best 43 inch TVs

Top picks for the best 50 inch smart TVs

The Vu 50 inch QLED Google TV boasts vibrant 4K visuals thanks to Quantum Dot technology and HDR10+. An 88W soundbar with voice clarity provides immersive audio. Google TV offers seamless access to streaming apps. Gamers will appreciate HDMI 2.1 and ALLM. The sleek, bezel-less design complements any room. AI Picture Engine and dedicated Cricket/Cinema modes optimize viewing. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple connectivity options complete this feature-rich entertainment hub.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate Refresh Rate Display Technology QLED Reasons to buy 4K QLED display with HDR10+ for vivid visuals HDMI 2.1 and ALLM for gaming support Reasons to avoid No Dolby Vision support Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 (Black)

Enjoy sharp visuals enhanced by HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision with this Acer smart TV. The frameless design and AI-powered chipset with MEMC deliver smooth viewing. 36W speakers with Dolby Atmos provide rich audio. Google TV, Android 14, voice control, and built-in video calling offer smart convenience. VRR, ALLM, Wi-Fi, and versatile connectivity make it ideal for both entertainment and gaming.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Buetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy Dolby Atmos-enabled 36W speakers for immersive sound AI-powered chipset for optimised visuals Reasons to avoid Sound output may not be enough for large rooms Click Here to Buy acer 126 cm (50 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR50UDIGU2875AT (Black)

More options for the best 50 inch TVs:

Top picks for the best 55 inch smart TVs

Featuring a contemporary, bezel-less design, the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is equipped with a UHD 4K LED panel. It operates on a powerful 64-bit Quad-Core Processor and utilizes the AiPQ Engine to improve color and contrast, resulting in a rich viewing experience. With Google TV and built-in Google Assistant, users can conveniently access streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video for uninterrupted entertainment.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy AiPQ Processor and HDR10 for enhanced visuals 24W Dolby Audio for rich sound Reasons to avoid Limited USB port for external devices Click Here to Buy TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

The Toshiba 55-inch C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is designed for smooth visuals and immersive entertainment. Featuring Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MEMC, it ensures lag-free gaming and seamless motion. With Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a wide 178-degree viewing angle, the display delivers crisp details and vibrant colours. The 24W Dolby Atmos audio enhances sound quality, while Google TV provides access to apps.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Resolution 4K Display Technology LED Reasons to buy Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced contrast and clarity Google TV with voice control and extensive app support Reasons to avoid Standard refresh rate of 60Hz may not suit high-end gamers Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350NP (Black)

More options for the best 55 inch TVs:

Top picks for the best 32 inch smart TVs

Want a smart TV that fits your space and budget? The LG is a fantastic HD-ready choice. It's loaded with features, from WebOS 22 and a huge app selection (think Netflix, Prime Video, and more) to gaming-friendly tools. The sleek, bezel-less design looks sharp, and the AI processor makes pictures and sound pop. This is one of the best LED TVs, perfect for streaming lovers who want a great smart experience, ease of use, and access to a wide range of content.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Resolution 768p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy WebOS 22 with User Profiles & Family Settings Unlimited OTT Apps Reasons to avoid Picture resolution could be better Click Here to Buy LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV offers a budget-friendly entry into the world of smart TVs. This model prioritizes convenience and access to streaming content, featuring a wide array of supported apps. Beyond streaming, it offers screen sharing capabilities, a built-in music system, and Connect Share Movie for enjoying content from USB drives. The slim and stylish design makes it a good fit for smaller rooms or secondary viewing spaces.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 768p Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy Comes with Digital Dolby Plus Affordable price point Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

More options or the best 32 inch smart TVs:

Top picks for the best 65 and 75 inch smart TVs

The Xiaomi X Series 65-inch 4K Google TV is a big-screen entertainer packed with smart features! Get ready for stunning visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, while the Vivid Picture Engine brings out vibrant colours and lifelike clarity. The Reality Flow MEMC keeps action scenes smooth, making movie nights and gaming sessions a treat. Plus, built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast make hands-free control and content sharing effortless, making it one of the best 65 inch smart TV.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy 30W Dolby Audio for great sound Dolby Vision & HDR10 Reasons to avoid imited space for apps compared to some competitors Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

Powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1, the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 75-inch 4K TV is all about sharp visuals with smart features. . Sound is immersive with Dolby Atmos and Bass Reflex Speakers. Google TV, Alexa, and Chromecast offer seamless control, while ALLM and eARC cater to gamers. Packed with HDMI and USB ports, this TV is built for movies, gaming, and everything in between. This is most likely one of the top contendors for the best 75 inch TVs available online.

Specifications Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Resolution 4K Refresh Rate 60 Hz Display Technology LED Reasons to buy HDMI 2.1 support with ALLM and eARC Dolby Atmos with Bass Reflex Speaker Reasons to avoid 20W audio output is lower than competitors Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)

More options for the best 65 inch and 75 inch smart TVs:

Best TVs What is the difference between Android TV and Google TV? Google TV is a more advanced version of Android TV with better recommendations and a refined interface.

What is MEMC in Smart TVs? MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) smooths fast-moving visuals, great for sports and gaming.

Are all Smart TVs good for gaming? Not necessarily. Look for low input lag, high refresh rate, and ALLM for the best experience.

Can I install apps on a Smart TV? Yes, most Smart TVs let you download apps from platforms like Google Play Store or App Store.

