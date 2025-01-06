Best 43 inch TV: Top 10 choices for immersive viewing, advanced smart features, and HD picture quality

Every time we think of buying a TV, the factor that is foremost on our minds is the screen size. A 43-inch TV could easily be the answer as it perfectly balances screen size and space efficiency, offering vibrant visuals, excellent sound and ideal viewing angles for family entertainment or general public use in average-sized rooms. Discover the perfect 43-inch TV for stunning visuals, smart features and ultimate entertainment!

A 43-inch TV delivers immersive visuals without overwhelming room space, ideal for small to medium-sized areas. It supports high-definition streaming, enhancing clarity for movies, sports, and gaming. Energy-efficient models reduce electricity costs, while versatile connectivity options enable seamless integration with smart devices, ensuring a well-rounded, enjoyable viewing experience for families.

So whether you are upgrading your TV or buying your very first one, this is the ideal size to opt for.

Leading brands like Samsung, VQ, Xiaomi, LG, Toshiba, and Sony offer 43-inch TVs on Amazon, often with attractive discounts. Explore our carefully curated shortlist for the best options available!

The MI 43-inch A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV offers an exceptional viewing experience with sharp Full HD visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by Google TV, it ensures seamless access to apps, personalised recommendations, and voice control. With its sleek black design, versatile connectivity, and user-friendly interface, this TV is perfect for streaming, gaming, or everyday entertainment, providing great value for money.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV with Chromecast and voice assistant

Audio: DTS-HD and powerful sound output

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD display with vibrant colours Lacks 4K resolution for ultra-high-definition content Google TV provides a smooth, personalised smart experience Moderate brightness for well-lit rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its excellent picture quality, smooth Google TV interface, and great affordability, making it a reliable entertainment choice.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its sharp Full HD visuals, smart Google features, and stylish design, offering impressive performance at a budget-friendly price.

The VW 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV offers seamless entertainment with vibrant visuals and smart connectivity. Its frameless design enhances aesthetics, while Android integration supports endless apps, streaming, and gaming. The Full HD resolution ensures sharp details, making it perfect for movies, sports, and more.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW43F2 (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (109 cm)

Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 pixels

Operating System: Android

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Design: Frameless display for immersive viewing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional picture clarity and vibrant colours Limited brightness for extremely sunny rooms User-friendly Android interface with access to numerous apps Audio quality could benefit from external speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its crisp visuals, sleek design, and smart features, noting excellent value for money and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its frameless elegance, Full HD clarity, smart Android features, and outstanding value for modern entertainment needs.

The Samsung 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL combines stunning visuals with smart functionality. Enjoy crystal-clear Full HD resolution, PurColor technology, and seamless access to streaming apps. Its sleek design fits any space beautifully, while advanced connectivity options ensure an enhanced entertainment experience. Perfect for families or personal use, this TV offers reliable performance backed by Samsung’s trusted quality.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: Full HD 1920x1080 pixels

Smart Features: Access apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more

Connectivity: Dual HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi

Display: PurColor for vibrant visuals

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality with vivid colours Limited HDR support for high-definition content User-friendly Smart Hub for effortless navigation Moderate sound output compared to premium models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its sharp visuals, intuitive interface, and reliable Samsung performance, commending its suitability for everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for Samsung's dependable quality, rich Full HD display, smart features, and superb value for enriching your entertainment.

The Xiaomi 43-inch A Pro 4K Smart Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. Its sleek design complements any decor, while 4K resolution ensures unparalleled clarity and vibrant colours. Perfect for streaming, gaming, or casual viewing, this TV combines cutting-edge technology with excellent value.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in Chromecast and voice assistant

Audio: Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K visuals with Dolby Vision enhancement Sound quality may require external speakers for optimal experience Comprehensive smart ecosystem with Google TV integration Limited brightness for brightly lit rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sharp 4K display, intuitive Google TV interface, and smooth performance, praising it as great value for money.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its 4K clarity, Dolby Vision, Google TV features, and seamless connectivity, ensuring premium entertainment at a competitive price.

The TOSHIBA 43-inch C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV combines cutting-edge visuals with smart functionality. Enjoy vibrant 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and seamless Google TV integration for personalised entertainment. Its sleek, modern design enhances any living space, while advanced connectivity ensures effortless streaming and device pairing. Ideal for movies, gaming, or family viewing, this TV delivers reliable performance with TOSHIBA’s trusted quality.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV with voice assistant and app support

Audio: Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp 4K visuals with Dolby Vision support Average audio performance may benefit from a soundbar User-friendly Google TV platform with seamless app access Limited brightness for rooms with strong sunlight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its sharp 4K display, reliable performance, and intuitive Google TV interface, praising it as an excellent value purchase.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its stunning 4K clarity, Dolby Vision, smart Google TV features, and dependable performance, all at an affordable price.

The Hisense 43-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines stunning visuals with modern technology. Featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10, it offers cinematic picture quality. Powered by Google TV, enjoy seamless streaming, voice control, and app integration. With its sleek design and advanced connectivity options, it’s perfect for immersive entertainment, gaming, or family viewing, offering excellent value for money.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV with voice assistant

Audio: Dolby Vision and DTS Studio Sound

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 4K picture clarity with Dolby Vision support Sound quality might need enhancement with external speakers Comprehensive Google TV ecosystem for effortless access to apps Brightness levels could be higher for well-lit rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its vivid visuals, smooth interface, and reliable performance, considering it a high-quality, affordable choice for smart TVs.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its premium 4K display, Dolby Vision, smart Google TV features, and sleek design, all at a budget-friendly price.

The Kodak 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers superior picture quality with vibrant colours and deep contrast. Featuring QLED technology, it ensures exceptional brightness and clarity for all content. Powered by a smart interface, it provides easy access to streaming apps and voice control. Its sleek black design enhances your living space, making it a perfect choice for immersive viewing, gaming, and entertainment.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43MT5055 (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Technology: QLED for superior brightness and colour

Smart Features: Voice control and app streaming

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Outstanding picture quality with vibrant colours Sound performance could require additional audio equipment Smart interface with easy access to streaming apps Limited app selection compared to other smart TVs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the rich colours, crisp 4K visuals, and great value for money, making it a popular choice for quality viewing.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its vibrant QLED display, 4K clarity, smart features, and affordable price, offering excellent entertainment value.

The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC delivers stunning visuals with exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. Featuring LG's advanced AI ThinQ technology, it provides seamless control, personalised recommendations, and access to popular apps. Its sleek Dark Iron Gray design complements any space, while immersive sound enhances the viewing experience. Perfect for movies, gaming, or streaming, this TV combines innovation and style for unmatched entertainment.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Technology: AI ThinQ for smart features and personalised controls

Audio: Powerful sound with AI Sound Pro

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional 4K display with rich colours and sharp details Limited HDR performance compared to premium models AI ThinQ provides smart features and effortless voice control Sound may benefit from an external sound system

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its sharp 4K visuals, smooth interface, and reliable LG quality, making it a favourite for versatile entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for LG’s trusted quality, AI ThinQ technology, stunning 4K clarity, and immersive sound, ensuring a premium entertainment experience.

The Sony BRAVIA 43-inch 2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV delivers stunning picture quality with advanced X1 processor technology. Enjoy vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and smooth motion for an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Google TV, it offers access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. Its sleek black design and superior build quality make it a perfect choice for movies, sports, and gaming.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Processor: X1 processor for enhanced picture clarity

Smart Features: Google TV with Chromecast and voice assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior 4K clarity with enhanced colour and contrast Slightly higher price compared to competitors Google TV provides a seamless and personalised smart experience Audio quality could benefit from external speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the outstanding 4K picture quality, smooth performance, and Sony’s trusted reliability, making it a favourite for premium entertainment.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for Sony’s unmatched picture quality, Google TV integration, and premium build, offering a truly immersive viewing experience.

The MI 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV combines stunning visuals with cutting-edge technology. Its vibrant 4K resolution and Dolby Vision deliver lifelike colours and exceptional clarity. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. With a sleek black design and versatile connectivity options, this TV is perfect for streaming, gaming, and immersive family entertainment.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN (Black)

Screen Size: 43 inches (108 cm)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in Chromecast and voice assistant

Audio: Dolby Vision and DTS-HD for immersive sound

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K display with Dolby Vision support Moderate sound quality for larger rooms Comprehensive Google TV platform for easy access to apps Brightness levels could be improved for sunlit spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its crisp 4K visuals, user-friendly interface, and great value, making it a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for its vivid 4K display, Dolby Vision, smart Google TV features, and affordability, ensuring premium entertainment at a great price.

Top 3 features of best 43 inch TVs

Best 43 inch TVs Display Technology Resolution Special Feature MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV LED Full HD (1920x1080) Google TV with Chromecast VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series LED Full HD (1920x1080) Android Smart TV Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV LED Full HD (1920x1080) Smart TV with HDR Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision, Google TV TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision, Google TV Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision, Google TV Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart QLED with Dolby Vision LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) AI ThinQ, Google TV Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) Smart Google TV LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) X1 Processor, Dolby Vision, Google TV MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV LED 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Dolby Vision, Google TV

How big is 43 inches in TV?

A 43-inch TV has a screen size of approximately 109 cm diagonally, with a width of 95 cm and height of 53 cm. Its compact dimensions make it ideal for medium-sized spaces, offering an immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the room, perfect for bedrooms, offices, or smaller living areas.

What is a 43-inch TV good for?

A 43-inch TV is excellent for medium-sized rooms, offering a balance of immersive viewing and space efficiency. It’s ideal for streaming, gaming, and casual entertainment. Its size fits well in bedrooms, offices, or smaller living rooms, providing a sharp and vibrant display for movies, sports, or everyday television.

What size room is a 43-inch TV good for?

A 43-inch TV suits medium-sized rooms like bedrooms, offices, or smaller living rooms. Ideally viewed from 6-8 feet away, it offers an immersive experience without dominating the space. Its compact size ensures versatility, fitting comfortably on TV units or wall mounts while delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals.

Best budget friendly 43 inch TV

The VW 43-inch Playwall Frameless Full HD Android Smart LED TV offers impressive features, including Android OS and vibrant visuals, at an affordable price. Its frameless design and budget-friendly value make it the best choice for economical entertainment.

Best overall 43 inch TV

The MI 43-inch A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV offers exceptional picture quality, smart features, and seamless connectivity. Its sleek design, affordability, and user-friendly interface make it the best overall choice for versatile entertainment.

FAQs on 43 inch TVs What size room is best for a 43-inch TV? A 43-inch TV is ideal for medium-sized rooms, such as bedrooms or smaller living rooms, typically viewed from 6-8 feet away.

Is a 43-inch TV good for gaming? Yes, a 43-inch TV provides a large, immersive display for gaming, with smooth visuals and smart features for a great experience.

What is the resolution of a 43-inch TV? A 43-inch TV typically comes in Full HD (1920x1080) or 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), offering clear and vibrant images.

Can I use a 43-inch TV for streaming? Yes, most 43-inch smart TVs come with built-in apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ for easy streaming.

How far should I sit from a 43-inch TV? For optimal viewing, sit 6-8 feet away from a 43-inch TV for a comfortable and immersive experience.

