Best 75-inch LED TV: Get an immersive sound and picture quality experience with these top 10 picks
Bring home the best 75-inch LED TV to get exceptional audio and visual quality. These top 10 75-inch TVs are a great picks for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details
|
₹65,990
|
|
|
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black) View Details
|
₹104,990
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75C350NP (Black) View Details
|
₹76,229
|
|
|
Kodak 189 Cm (75 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 75Mt5044, Black View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 75QD7040 (Black) View Details
|
₹74,999
|
|
|
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black) View Details
|
₹127,990
|
|
|
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) View Details
|
₹92,000
|
|
|
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey) View Details
|
₹89,498
|
|
|
Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black) View Details
|
₹69,999
|
|
|
ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 75UIG-R (Black) View Details
|
₹76,990
|
|
As technological advancement is pacing, we are getting more glued to smart devices that are compact, while our love affair for bigger TV screen size is increasing. And one such TV screen size is a 75-inch LED TV, which is more than just a screen; it’s a gateway to immersive experiences. With its expansive display and razor-sharp clarity, every detail comes to life—whether it's the intricate visuals of a nature documentary, the high-octane action of your favourite blockbuster, or the vibrant energy of a live sports event. Its slim, modern design blends seamlessly into any living space, turning your wall into a cinematic masterpiece.
Equipped with cutting-edge technologies like HDR and advanced colour calibration, the TV delivers brilliant contrasts and a palette of colours so rich, it feels like you’re part of the scene. Perfect for family movie nights or solo gaming marathons, this 75-inch marvel transforms ordinary entertainment into extraordinary moments.
So, have a look at these 10 best 75-inch LED TVs for a bigger than life experience.
The TCL 75V6B is one of the best 75-inch LED TV that brings a cinematic experience to your living room with its stunning 4K Ultra HD display and bezel-less design. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to your favourite streaming platforms, voice control, and smart home integration. The metallic build adds a premium touch, while Dolby Vision and Atmos provide immersive visuals and sound. Perfect for large spaces, this TV ensures an engaging viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision
Metallic bezel-less design for a premium look
Built-in Google Assistant for hands-free control
Access to Google Play Store and Chromecast support
Reasons to avoid
60Hz refresh rate may not suit fast-paced gaming
Limited HDMI ports for multiple connections
Audio performance could be better without a soundbar
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the TCL 75V6B for its sleek design, picture clarity, and user-friendly Google TV interface. Some buyers noted that the audio could be enhanced for a more immersive experience.
Why choose this product?
The TCL 75V6B offers exceptional value with its 4K Ultra HD display, smart features, and Dolby Vision support. Its metallic bezel-less design elevates any living space, making it an excellent choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
The Samsung D Series 75-inch TV is yet another best 75-inch LED TV that delivers vibrant, true-to-life visuals with its Crystal 4K UHD display and Vivid Pro technology. Its sleek, slim design seamlessly blends into any modern interior. With features like HDR, PurColor, and a powerful Crystal Processor, you can enjoy stunning clarity and smooth performance. Smart Hub provides access to all your favourite streaming services, while Samsung’s Multi-View enhances multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crystal UHD display with vivid, vibrant colours
Slim and sleek design that fits any decor
Tizen OS offers a seamless, intuitive user experience
Smart Hub for quick access to apps and content
Reasons to avoid
Audio output may not suffice for larger rooms
Audio output may not suffice for larger rooms
No Dolby Vision support
Limited support for advanced gaming features
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75DUE77AKXXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Samsung D Series for its vibrant display and intuitive Tizen interface. However, some users mention the audio output might require an external sound system for optimal performance.
Why choose this product?
The Samsung D Series combines a vibrant Crystal UHD display, user-friendly Tizen OS, and a stylish design, making it ideal for those seeking a premium 4K TV for their living space.
Also Read: Best of 55-inch Android TVs: Top 10 picks from best brands
The Toshiba C350NP Series TV provides a top-tier 4K Ultra HD viewing experience with Dolby Vision HDR and Regza Engine 4K for stunning clarity. Powered by Google TV, this 75-inch model integrates voice control, Chromecast, and access to a wide range of apps. With DTS Virtual:X sound technology and sleek aesthetics, this TV offers both performance and style. Yet another best 75-inch LED TV.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual:X for immersive viewing
Regza Engine 4K ensures top-notch picture quality
Google TV offers seamless integration with apps
Sleek design with narrow bezels
Reasons to avoid
60Hz refresh rate limits fast-motion clarity
No HDMI 2.1 support for advanced gaming
Audio could use more bass depth
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75C350NP (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers commend the Toshiba C350NP for its excellent picture quality and smooth Google TV interface. Some recommend pairing it with a soundbar for enhanced audio performance.
Why choose this product?
With Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual:X, and Google TV, the Toshiba C350NP Series is perfect for users seeking an affordable yet feature-packed 75-inch 4K TV.
Also Read: best smart tv under 15000
The Kodak Matrix Series 75MT5044 delivers an immersive entertainment experience with its 4K Ultra HD QLED display and HDR support. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to apps, games, and content via voice control. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this TV ensures vivid visuals and superior sound quality. Its modern, bezel-less design and seamless connectivity options make it a great addition to any home theater setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED technology for vibrant colors and deeper blacks
Dolby Vision and Atmos for immersive visuals and sound
Affordable price for a QLED TV
Sleek, modern bezel-less design
Reasons to avoid
Lacks advanced gaming features like VRR
60Hz refresh rate may not appeal to gamers
Limited brand service availability in some areas
Kodak 189 Cm (75 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 75Mt5044, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Kodak Matrix Series for its exceptional picture quality and value for money. However, a few users suggest better customer service support for a seamless experience.
Why choose this product?
The Kodak Matrix Series offers premium features like QLED, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos at a competitive price, making it a top choice for movie buffs and tech enthusiasts.
Also Read: Best 65 inch TV
Another best 75-inch LED TV is the Blaupunkt Quantum Dot Series 75QD7040 that redefines home entertainment with its 4K Ultra HD QLED display and Quantum Dot technology for lifelike colors. Powered by Google TV, it offers easy access to apps, voice control, and seamless connectivity. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance your viewing experience with vivid visuals and immersive audio, while its sleek, modern design adds sophistication to your space.
Specifications
Blaupunkt 189 cm (75 inches) Quantum Dot Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV 75QD7040 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers admire the Blaupunkt 75QD7040 for its vibrant visuals and powerful sound quality. A few users note minor delays in customer service response times.
Why choose this product?
The Blaupunkt 75QD7040 is perfect for those seeking a QLED TV with Quantum Dot technology and advanced audio-visual capabilities, all at a competitive price point.
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series K-75S30B combines cutting-edge technology and sleek design to deliver an exceptional viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD LED display with HDR10 and Sony’s AI picture enhancement ensures lifelike visuals. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless navigation, voice control, and access to an extensive range of apps. Dolby Atmos enhances the sound, while the slim bezel design elevates your living space.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sony’s X1 Processor ensures superior picture quality
Dolby Atmos enhances the audio experience
Sleek, modern design with slim bezels
Trusted brand known for reliability and performance
Reasons to avoid
Premium price point
Lacks HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming
60Hz refresh rate may not appeal to gamers
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Sony BRAVIA 3 Series for its brilliant picture quality and trusted brand reputation. Some users feel the TV is slightly overpriced compared to similar models.
Why choose this product?
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series is perfect for those seeking top-notch picture quality and a trusted brand. Its combination of AI enhancement and Dolby Atmos ensures a premium home entertainment experience.
The Vu Masterpiece Series 75QMP brings luxury and performance to your living room with its 4K QLED display and advanced Quantum Dot technology. Featuring HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, this TV delivers stunning visuals, while the 50W soundbar with Dolby Atmos ensures rich, immersive audio. Designed for modern homes, it also includes Google TV for access to apps, voice control, and seamless connectivity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED with Quantum Dot for outstanding visuals
Dolby Atmos soundbar provides rich, immersive audio
120Hz refresh rate ideal for gaming and action content
Google TV offers seamless smart functionality
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher price than competitors
Heavy design may require reinforced wall mount
Vu 189cm (75 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the Vu Masterpiece for its superior picture quality, powerful audio system, and smooth performance. Some note that its heavy build may require a sturdy setup.
Why choose this product?
The Vu Masterpiece Series is an excellent choice for those who prioritize luxurious design, top-notch visuals, and powerful audio for an enhanced home theatre experience.
The Mi Q1 Series L75M6-ESG delivers a premium viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD QLED display and HDR10+ support. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant colours and deep contrasts. Powered by Android TV, it provides seamless access to apps and Google Assistant for voice commands. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the audio-visual experience, making it perfect for movies, sports, and gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED with Quantum Dot technology for stunning visuals
Android TV for a familiar and user-friendly experience
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive experience
120Hz refresh rate ideal for gaming and sports
Reasons to avoid
Limited availability of customer support
Average audio performance for larger spaces
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Mi Q1 Series for its vibrant display, smooth performance, and value for money. Some suggest upgrading the audio with an external sound system for better immersion.
Why choose this product?
The Mi Q1 Series is an excellent choice for users looking for a premium QLED experience at an affordable price, with top-notch visuals, gaming capabilities, and Android TV integration.
The Acer Advanced I Series AR75GR2851UDFL combines 4K Ultra HD clarity with smart functionality powered by Google TV. Its HDR10+ support ensures enhanced picture quality with vibrant colors and deep contrast. Equipped with a sleek, bezel-less design, this TV offers Dolby Atmos sound, voice control, and seamless streaming options. Ideal for modern homes, it delivers a smooth entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HDR10+ support for excellent picture quality
Sleek, bezel-less design adds elegance to interiors
Google TV for seamless smart functionality
Affordable price for its feature set
Reasons to avoid
60Hz refresh rate may not suit fast-motion gaming
Audio output could be improved
Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers commend the Acer Advanced I Series for its sleek design and vibrant visuals. Some users note that while the sound quality is decent, it benefits from a soundbar.
Why choose this product?
The Acer Advanced I Series is perfect for those seeking a stylish and affordable 4K Ultra HD TV with reliable performance and smart features powered by Google TV.
The ONIDA Nexg Series 75UIG-R combines tradition and technology, offering a 4K Ultra HD LED display with HDR10 for stunning visuals. Powered by Google TV, it provides smooth navigation, app access, and voice commands via Google Assistant. With Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, this TV delivers impressive audio, making it ideal for home entertainment setups.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
HDR10 support ensures enhanced colour and contrast
Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X deliver rich audio
Google TV offers seamless app and voice control
Competitive pricing for a 75-inch 4K TV
Reasons to avoid
60Hz refresh rate limits advanced gaming options
Limited availability of service centres
ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 75UIG-R (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the ONIDA Nexg Series for its solid performance, user-friendly interface, and value for money. Some mention the need for better after-sales support.
Why choose this product?
The ONIDA Nexg Series is a budget-friendly option that combines excellent picture and audio quality with the smart features of Google TV, ideal for family entertainment.
Top three features of 75-inch LED TV
Best 75-inch TV
Refresh Rate
Resolution
Operating System
|TCL 75V6B
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Samsung UA75DUE77AKXXL
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Tizen OS
|TOSHIBA 75C350NP
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Kodak 75MT5044
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Blaupunkt 75QD7040
|120Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Sony BRAVIA K-75S30B
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Vu Masterpiece 75QMP
|120Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|Mi L75M6-ESG
|120Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Android TV
|Acer AR75GR2851UDFL
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
|ONIDA 75UIG-R
|60Hz
|4K Ultra HD
|Google TV
Also Read: Best 32-inch smart TV
Best value for money 75-inch LED TV
The Samsung D Series Crystal 4K TV (UA75DUE77AKXXL) stands out for its vibrant display, powerful Crystal Processor 4K, and Tizen OS, which offers seamless navigation and app support. With a sleek design, it complements modern spaces while delivering immersive audio-visual performance. It is highly rated for value, making it a reliable choice for online buyers.
Best Overall 75-inch LED TV
The TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B is the best overall 75-inch TV. With a balance of premium features, affordability, and impressive performance, it caters to diverse needs. Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers vibrant colours and sharp detail, while the Google TV interface ensures effortless navigation and access to streaming platforms. The metallic bezel-less design enhances the aesthetics of any living room. Overall, this model provides excellent value for money, making it an unbeatable choice in the 75-inch TV segment.
Factors to consider before buying the best 75-inch LED TV
- Display Technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED based on your preference for contrast, color vibrancy, and price.
- Resolution: Opt for 4K Ultra HD or higher for optimal picture clarity.
- Refresh Rate: Higher refresh rates (e.g., 120Hz) provide smoother motion, ideal for gaming and sports.
- Operating System: Select TVs with user-friendly interfaces like Google TV, Android TV, or Tizen OS.
- HDR Support: Look for HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for enhanced brightness and contrast.
- Sound Quality: Check for features like Dolby Atmos or DTS support for immersive audio.
- Connectivity: Ensure sufficient HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth ports for your devices.
FAQ on Best 75-inch TV
- What is the ideal resolution for a 75-inch TV?
4K Ultra HD resolution is the standard for a 75-inch TV, offering exceptional picture clarity and detail.
- Is a 120Hz refresh rate necessary for a 75-inch TV?
While 60Hz is sufficient for most uses, 120Hz is recommended for smoother motion in gaming and fast-paced content.
- What is the lifespan of a 75-inch TV?
High-quality TVs generally last 7–10 years, depending on usage and maintenance.
- Do all 75-inch TVs support HDR?
Most modern 75-inch TVs support HDR10 or Dolby Vision, but it’s good to verify the specifications.
- Which brand offers the best customer service for 75-inch TVs?
Brands like Sony, Samsung, and TCL are known for excellent customer support and warranty services.
