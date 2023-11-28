Best of 55-inch Android TVs: Top 10 picks from best brands

Bigger screens are the perfect choice for bigger rooms and stylish walls. And that’s why 55-inch Android TVs have emerged as a sweet spot for many. These TVs blend impressive size with smart technology, offering an immersive viewing experience that's hard to match. Android TVs, particularly, stand out for their seamless integration with Google services, a vast array of apps, and user-friendly interfaces. 55-inch Android TV can enhance your viewing experience manifold.(Unsplash)

In this guide, we will look into the top 10 picks of 55-inch Android TVs from the best brands, ensuring you get not only a large screen but also superior quality and functionality. Each model on this list has been chosen for its ability to bring cinema-quality visuals into the comfort of your living room. We're talking about crisp, clear 4K resolution, HDR support for lifelike colours, and cutting-edge technology like OLED and QLED panels that elevate the viewing experience. The integration of Android OS in these TVs is a game-changer. It provides access to a plethora of apps via the Google Play Store, from streaming services like Netflix to games and lifestyle apps. The convenience of voice control through Google Assistant further enhances the user experience, making it easier to search for content, control smart home devices, and more. Moreover, we understand that the aesthetics of your TV are just as important. These 55-inch models boast sleek designs that complement any room décor, whether mounted on the wall or sitting on a stylish stand. With features like ambient mode, these TVs can blend into your living space or become a focal point with their striking visuals.

As we explore these top 10 picks, we'll consider not just picture quality and smart features, but also connectivity options, sound quality, and overall value. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or just looking for a great family entertainment hub, our selection of the best 55-inch Android TVs will help you make an informed decision. Get ready to experience your favourite content like never before!

1. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

This Acer 55-inch 4K smart TV makes streaming and gaming come alive. The ultra-high definition screen packs over 8 million pixels for razor-sharp clarity and vibrant colors, so you'll see every detail in breathtaking 4K. Featuring Google TV, its smart platform gives personalized recommendations for movies, shows, and live TV based on your subscriptions and interests with your voice or the remote. The three HDMI 2.1 ports let you connect devices like gaming consoles, set-top boxes and streaming sticks, while dual band wifi ensures smooth streaming. The powerful processor and multiple picture modes optimize content for the best possible picture quality. With speakers tuned by Dolby and support for Dolby Atmos, this TV produces an immersive cinematic sound that wraps around you for an experience that truly comes alive.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Control

Audio: DTS Studio Sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp images Limited premium audio features Integrated Google TV for smart functionality May not support all streaming apps Voice control with Google Assistant DTS Studio Sound

2. OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black)

This 55-inch OnePlus TV offers a sharp 4K Ultra HD picture with the power of 4 million pixels for crisp, detailed images. The speedy 60-Hz refresh rate and gamma engine technology reduce motion blur, while the 24-watt audio system provides full, rich sound. The Android TV operating system offers simple navigation between the numerous streaming services accessible via dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. Google Assistant voice control makes searching for shows and adjusting volume a breeze. The Auto Low Latency Mode is perfect for casual gamers, ensuring smooth visuals and quick response times. Overall, this TV delivers best-in-class picture and sound at an affordable price, making it an easy choice for those seeking a budget-friendly 4K smart TV.

Specifications of OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Android TV, OxygenPlay

Audio: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Sound quality may be basic compared to high-end models OxygenPlay for enhanced content access Dolby Audio for immersive sound Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth and HDMI

3. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

MI's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart TV promises the ultimate in-home entertainment. With a vast display and 4K resolution, you'll feel transported into the action of your favorite movies and shows. Android TV offers a huge selection of apps right on your big screen, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to YouTube and Spotify. Simply speak into the remote to find what you want to watch using the built-in Google Assistant. The bezel-less design focuses all the attention on the crystal clear picture. Now, you can cozy up on the couch and truly immerse yourself in an incredible viewing experience.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Android TV, PatchWall

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD LED display Limited contrast compared to OLED/QLED TVs PatchWall and Android TV integration Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for quality sound Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

This Sony Bravia TV brings the theater to your living room with breathtaking 4K Ultra HD clarity and a vivid color palette Hollywood directors would envy. Powered by the X1 4K HDR processor, the X74K series displays over a billion shades of color for an immersive viewing experience that makes you feel like you're right in the action. Google TV built right into the TV connects you to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your apps, while hands-free voice control lets you search with just your voice. The 4K X-Reality PRO upscales everything you watch to near 4K quality, whether it's HD or Full HD content. With Acoustic Multi-Audio, the dual bass reflex speakers and X-Balanced speaker unit deliver a powerful soundscape that matches the stunning visuals on screen. In short, this TV brings the big screen experience home, transporting you with stunning clarity, vivid color, and cinematic sound.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search

Audio: ClearAudio+ technology

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Play Store, Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons Superior 4K Ultra HD picture quality Premium pricing Google TV for smart features ClearAudio+ technology for enhanced sound Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in

5. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AR2851UDFL (Black)

With a gigantic 55-inch screen, this Acer 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV is perfect for movie marathons and game nights with the whole crew. Boasting a stunning 4K display with over 8 million pixels, you'll be amazed at how crisp and clear the colors pop on this massive flatscreen. Powered by Android TV, you have access to thousands of apps to keep you entertained for hours - from Netflix and YouTube to games and more - all with the simple touch of your remote. So gather your friends, make some popcorn, dim the lights and settle in for an immersive viewing experience on this big and beautiful Acer TV.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Android OS, Voice Remote

Audio: DTS Studio Sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Audio quality may not match premium models Android OS for versatile smart TV experience DTS Studio Sound Voice Remote and Google Assistant

6. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)

This 4K smart TV delivers crisp images and a wide range of connectivity options to enhance your home viewing experience. The ultra HD 4K resolution and HDR10+ certification bring scenes to life with over a billion colors and sharp contrast, while the Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation technology minimizes blur and judder for smooth, fast action scenes. The powerful 30-watt speakers co-tuned with Dynaudio ensure you hear every detail of your favorite movies and shows, and the Android TV operating system makes it easy to access all your favorite streaming apps and services. The soundbar interface allows for simple connection to compatible soundbars, and the extensive connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, dual USB ports and Bluetooth, ensure you can hook up all your media devices with ease. All in all, this smart tv delivers a great value proposition with stunning visuals, easy smart features, and connectivity to maximize your home entertainment.

Specifications of OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Android TV, OxygenPlay

Audio: Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD clarity Sound may lack depth compared to dedicated sound systems OxygenPlay for enhanced user experience Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Dolby Audio Multiple connectivity options

7. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

TCL's 55-inch series 4K Smart TV packs more entertainment into every inch. Ditch cable boxes and remote controls, with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant, just speak to access entertainment, get answers and control smart home devices. With 4K Ultra HD clarity and High Dynamic Range (HDR 10), get lost in the stunning picture that jumps off the screen. Perfect for movie marathons and binge-watching your favorite shows, this TV has access to over 10 million hours of content from all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

Specifications of TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control

Audio: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Audio quality may not be as rich as higher-end models 4K Ultra HD resolution Google TV with hands-free voice control Dolby Audio support

8. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)

This affordable 4K smart TV offers stunning picture quality, multiple connectivity options, and a range of smart features to meet all your entertainment needs. The ultra-high resolution 3840 x 2160 display delivers sharp, detailed images, while Dolby Vision and HDR10+ bring enhanced contrast and vivid colors to your favorite shows and movies. The wide 178-degree viewing angle means the picture remains crisp from anywhere in the room. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow you to stream content directly from devices, while the HDMI, USB, and optical ports let you connect external devices like a soundbar or game console. With 30 watts of sound and Dolby Audio, you'll enjoy enhanced audio for a more immersive experience. The Android TV operating system provides a simple interface with access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. Kids Mode with parental lock helps ensure a safe streaming experience for children.

Specifications of Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Android TV, PatchWall

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD LED display Contrast ratio may not be as high as OLED/QLED PatchWall and Android TV integration Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

9. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black)

This Sansui 4K TV packs high-tech features into a stunning design. Powered by Android TV 10, it gives you access to all the apps you love like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube, plus Google Assistant and Alexa support built right in. The 4K Ultra HD display brings out every detail in sharp clarity, while the Certified Android operating system makes navigating menus and searching for content effortless. The Mystique Black finish exudes style to complement any living space, and the voice search remote lets you control your TV hands-free. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily mirror content from your phone or tablet to the big screen. So whether you're binge-watching the latest shows, streaming movies or playing games, this Sansui TV delivers an immersive viewing experience thanks to its powerful performance and smart capabilities wrapped up in an elegant design.

Specifications of Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, LED

Smart Features: Certified Android TV

Audio: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast

Color: Mystique Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution Sound may need external boost for full experience Certified Android TV for easy navigation Dolby Audio for enhanced sound Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast

10. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray)

This 55-inch Hisense television provides brilliant 4K Ultra HD picture quality along with built-in Android smart functionality. The 4K QLED display delivers ultra-sharp resolution with over 8 million pixels for spectacular clarity and realism. The wide color gamut and high contrast ratio make for vivid, life-like images that really pop. The fast 60 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion with no blurring of fast action scenes. The built-in Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps and streaming services right on the TV, so you can watch content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more with just a click of the remote. The clean metal finish and minimal bezel design make this TV an attractive, unobtrusive addition to your living room.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray):

Display: 4K Ultra HD, QLED

Smart Features: Android TV, Voice Remote

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Additional Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast

Color: Metal Gray

Pros Cons High-quality QLED 4K display Higher price point than some LED models Android TV with easy user interface Dolby Atmos for immersive audio experience Google Assistant and Chromecast

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Smart TV Platform Audio Technology OnePlus 138 cm (55 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 55Y1S Pro (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Google TV DTS Studio Sound MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Android TV, OxygenPlay Dolby Audio Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Android TV, PatchWall Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR55AR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Google TV ClearAudio+ OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Android OS DTS Studio Sound TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Android TV, OxygenPlay Dynaudio, Dolby Audio Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Google TV Dolby Audio Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black) 4K Ultra HD, LED Android TV, PatchWall Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray) 4K Ultra HD, QLED Certified Android TV Dolby Audio

Best value for money

Make way for pure entertainment. The TCL 55P635 Google TV brings the magic of the big screen into your home with bezel-less 4K Ultra HD picture quality and AI-powered sound. Google Assistant is built right in, so you can search across streaming services and 10 million hours of content with just your voice. Use simple gestures or voice commands to access over 7000 apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video for maximum choice. The AI-IN image engine upscales everything you watch to near 4K clarity, while HDR10 highlights ensure you see every detail in stunning contrast. All of this is packed into a sleek, minimalist design that disappears into your décor. So sit back, relax, and let this powerful smart TV transport you with the most vivid and intelligent entertainment experience in your home.

Best overall product

Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV is bound to impress everyone with its crystal clear 4k ultra HD resolution and certified android OS. Powered by Android 10.0 for smooth and lag-free performance, the smart features make this TV a joy to use. Voice search and control with the smart remote or through Google Assistant and Alexa make operating the TV simple. Built-in chromecast allows you to cast content from your phone onto the big screen while the supported apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube provide endless entertainment. All in all, a great choice for those who want all the benefits of an Android TV without the frills.

How to find the 55-inch Android TV?

Finding the best 55-inch Android TV involves considering several key factors to ensure you get a model that perfectly suits your needs. Here's a guide to help you in your selection:

Picture Quality:

Resolution: Look for 4K resolution for crisp, detailed images.

Panel Technology: Options like OLED and QLED offer superior picture quality, with OLED providing deeper blacks and QLED excelling in brightness and color vibrancy.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances the contrast and color range, making for a more lifelike picture.

Smart Features: Operating System: Ensure it runs on the latest version of Android TV for a smooth experience. App Availability: Check the range of available apps. A good selection should include popular streaming services, games, and utility apps. Voice Control: Features like Google Assistant for voice commands add convenience.

Connectivity Options: Ports: Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports for connecting various devices. Wireless Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities are essential for connecting to the internet and wireless devices like soundbars and headphones.

Sound Quality: Evaluate the built-in speakers. TVs with technologies like Dolby Atmos or DTS:X offer a more immersive audio experience. Consider the option for external audio setup if you're an audiophile or have specific sound requirements.

Design and Build: Aesthetics: Choose a design that matches your room’s décor. Mounting Options: Check if it's wall-mountable if you plan to hang it.

Brand Reliability and Customer Support: Opt for reputable brands known for quality and reliability. Check warranty and customer support services.

User Reviews and Ratings: Read user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and any potential issues.

Price and Value: Compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget. Don't just go for the cheapest option; consider the features and quality.

