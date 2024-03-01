Smart TV under Rs, 40000: Top 10 picks for your perfect movie nights

A smart TV is not just a television; it's a gateway to a world of entertainment, information, and connectivity. In fact, it is a smart addition to the digital world which is not only restricted to your TV viewing sessions but also includes your internet browsing as well. Apart from adding elegance and luxury to your abode, when linked to the internet, these smart TVs can access a wealth of information and entertainment, making them more than just a screen. Top 10 Smart TV under Rs, 40000 to add elegance to your home (Pexels)

Smart TVs represents the convergence of entertainment and technology, bringing a world of content right to our living rooms. With a host of OTT platforms that encourage your binge-watching sessions, these smart TVs are just perfect for your at-home movie date-nights. So, if you love the idea of transforming your home into a small movie theatre, just grab some popcorns, with a glass full of your favourite refreshments and turn on these Smart TVs that too at your leisure and voice command.

Planning to buy one? Then check out our list of top 10 Smart TVs that too under Rs, 40000 that will make your movie-date nights all the more special.

1.Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV brings entertainment to life with stunning visuals and smart features. With its HD Ready display, enjoy crisp and clear picture quality, perfect for movies, shows, and gaming. This smart TV is powered by Fire TV, offering seamless access to a wide range of streaming apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Its quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, while Alexa voice control lets you navigate effortlessly.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Operating System: Fire TV

Fire TV Processor: Quad-core

Quad-core Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X

20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X Smart Features: Built-in Alexa, access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready Display for clear visuals Limited app selection compared to other brands Built-in Alexa for voice control Average sound quality Wide range of streaming apps available

2.MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV is designed to elevate your viewing experience. Its HD Ready display delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, ideal for watching your favourite content. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a vast library of movies, shows, and apps from the Google Play Store. The quad-core processor ensures smooth performance, and Google Assistant allows for easy navigation with just your voice.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Processor: Quad-core

Quad-core Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 20W speakers with DTS-HD support

20W speakers with DTS-HD support Smart Features: Google Assistant, Google Play Store access

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Google TV for vast app library Average sound quality Google Assistant for voice control Limited native storage HD Ready display for sharp visuals

3.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC is a feature-packed television that delivers impressive visuals and smart functionality. Its HD Ready display ensures clarity and detail in every scene, whether you're watching movies or playing games. With LG's webOS, you can easily navigate through apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV also supports multi HDR formats for enhanced contrast and colours.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Operating System: webOS

webOS Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 10W speakers with Virtual Surround Sound

10W speakers with Virtual Surround Sound Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Magic Remote compatibility

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid LG ThinQ AI for smart functionality Lower audio output compared to competitors Multi HDR support for enhanced colors webOS for easy app navigation

4.Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers breathtaking visuals and smart features in a sleek design. Its 4K Ultra HD display brings out the finest details, making every scene lifelike and immersive. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a plethora of apps and services, all easily navigated with the voice-enabled remote. With Dolby Vision and HDR support, enjoy stunning contrast and colours in your content.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos

20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals Higher price point Google TV for vast app library Dolby Atmos for immersive audio

5.Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL

The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL is a blend of style and performance. Its HD Ready display offers crisp and clear visuals, perfect for all your entertainment needs. With Samsung's Smart Hub, you can access a variety of apps, streaming services, and live TV channels in one place. The TV's sleek design and slim bezels make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

80 cm (32 inches) Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

HD Ready (1366x768 pixels) Operating System: Tizen

Tizen Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus

20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Smart Features: Smart Hub, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek design with slim bezels Limited app store compared to others Samsung Smart Hub for easy navigation Average sound quality HD Ready display for clear visuals

6. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is designed to deliver a cinematic viewing experience in your home. Its 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision and HDR support brings incredible clarity, colour, and contrast to every frame. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a wide range of apps and content, all easily accessible with the voice-enabled remote. The bezel-less design enhances immersion, making you feel part of the action.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

126 cm (50 inches) Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD (3840x2160 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos

30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Higher price point 4K Ultra HD display with Dolby Vision Larger size may not fit in smaller rooms Google TV for vast content selection

7.TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is a powerhouse of entertainment, combining stunning visuals with smart features. Its 4K Ultra HD QLED display produces vibrant colours and deep contrasts, perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions. With Google TV, access a wide range of apps, movies, and shows, all easily navigated with the voice remote. The TV's sleek design and thin bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

139 cm (55 inches) Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840x2160 pixels)

4K Ultra HD QLED (3840x2160 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos

30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid QLED display for vibrant colours Higher price point Google TV for vast app library Larger size may not fit in smaller rooms Dolby Atmos for immersive audio

8.Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is a testament to innovation and quality. Its 4K Dolby Vision display delivers stunning visuals with incredible detail and colour accuracy. Powered by Google TV, access a vast array of apps and content, all easily navigated with the voice-enabled remote. With Dolby Atmos audio, enjoy immersive sound that brings movies and music to life.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 125 cm (50 inches)

125 cm (50 inches) Display Resolution: 4K Dolby Vision (3840x2160 pixels)

4K Dolby Vision (3840x2160 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos

30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Dolby Vision display for stunning visuals Higher price point Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Larger size may not fit in smaller rooms Google TV for vast content selection

9.Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV

The Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV is a versatile choice for your entertainment needs. Its Full HD display ensures sharp and clear visuals, great for watching movies and sports. Powered by Google TV, access a plethora of apps and content from the comfort of your couch. With Google Assistant built-in, control your TV and smart home devices with just your voice.

Specifications of Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

108 cm (43 inches) Display Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Full HD (1920x1080 pixels) Operating System: Google TV

Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 2 0W speakers with Dolby Audio

0W speakers with Dolby Audio Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD display for sharp visuals Average sound quality Google TV for vast app library Higher price point Google Assistant for voice control

10.TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV combines style with performance. Its Full HD display offers crisp and detailed visuals, perfect for enjoying your favourite movies and shows. With Android TV, access a wide range of apps, games, and content from Google Play Store. The TV's bezel-less design enhances immersion, making it a centrepiece of your entertainment setup.

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV:

Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches)

80.04 cm (32 inches) Display Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Full HD (1920x1080 pixels) Operating System: Android TV

Android TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

20W speakers with Dolby Audio Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Average audio output Android TV for vast content selection Full HD display for sharp visuals

Top 3 features table

Product Name Screen Size Smart Features Audio Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 80 cm (32 inches) Built-in Alexa, Fire TV 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 80 cm (32 inches) Google Assistant, Google Play Store 20W speakers with DTS-HD support LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC 80 cm (32 inches) LG ThinQ AI, Magic Remote compatibility 10W speakers with Virtual Surround Sound Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Atmos Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL 80 cm (32 inches) Smart Hub, Screen Mirroring 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 126 cm (50 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 125 cm (50 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos Panasonic 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 20W speakers with Dolby Audio TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 80.04 cm (32 inches) Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in 20W speakers with Dolby Audio

Best value for money

The best value for money smart TV is LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC that offers a compact yet feature-packed entertainment experience. With its HD Ready display resolution of 1366x768 pixels, viewers can enjoy crisp and clear visuals. The TV is equipped with LG ThinQ AI, allowing for voice commands and seamless integration with other smart devices. It also supports Magic Remote compatibility for convenient navigation. Despite its smaller size, the TV delivers immersive audio with 10W speakers and Virtual Surround Sound technology.

Best overall product

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV consistently stands out as the best overall product in this line-up. It excels in all aspects including smart features with built-in Alexa, a user-friendly Fire TV operating system, and excellent audio quality with 20W speakers featuring Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. Its balance of performance, features, and affordability makes it a top pick for most users.

How to find the best smart TV

When looking for the best smart TV, there are several key factors to consider:

Screen Size and Resolution: Decide on the screen size that fits your room and viewing distance. Higher resolutions like 4K offer better image quality, especially on larger screens.

Operating System: Look for a TV with an operating system that suits your preferences. Options like Fire TV, Google TV, webOS, Tizen, and Android TV offer different app ecosystems and features.

Smart Features: Consider what smart features are important to you. Built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant), app availability (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.), and ease of use are crucial.

Audio Quality: Don't overlook sound quality. TVs with Dolby Atmos or other advanced audio technologies deliver a more immersive experience.

Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity are also essential for streaming and connecting peripherals.

