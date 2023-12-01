43-inch QLED TV vs larger screens: Top 10 choices for superior viewing

The need for a more immersive visual experience in the constantly changing world of home entertainment is fuelling the market for larger screens and state-of-the-art display technology. Choosing between buying larger displays or going with a 43-inch QLED TV has become a crucial choice for fans looking for better visual engagement. QLED TVs offer immersive viewing and clear sound.

The 43-inch QLED TV market has seen a sharp increase in popularity due to its superior image quality and cutting-edge capabilities packed into a small package. These TVs, which are well-known for their quantum dot technology, provide striking clarity, rich contrasts, and vivid colours. But as the market grows, buyers are presented with an alluring selection of larger screen alternatives, all of which promise an improved viewing experience.

The allure of 43-inch QLED TVs lies in their capacity to combine outstanding visual clarity with a compact form factor. These models are often designed for those who want a high-end visual experience in a smaller living room or bedroom.

On the other hand, larger screens, typically exceeding the 43-inch mark, unfold a grand canvas for immersive entertainment. These TVs, which range in size from 55 inches to enormous ones, provide the home theatre with a cinematic feel. They enhance the watching experience, especially for individuals wishing to maximize a dedicated entertainment room or yearning for a theatre-like immersion.

This article examines factors other than screen size, including things like resolution, HDR compatibility, sound quality, and intelligent features. In order to enable customers to make an educated choice that is in line with their viewing tastes and space restrictions, it attempts to provide them with a comprehensive comparison that allows them to distinguish the subtleties between the compact brilliance of 43-inch QLED TVs and the grandeur of larger displays.

1. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C645 (Black)

This smart TCL TV is ready to up your home entertainment game. Hands-free voice control means you'll never again hunt for the remote, while 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR 10+ give you dazzling, cinema-level picture quality right in your own living room. The AI-enhanced Google TV interface has all the streaming apps you need already built in, giving you access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes at the touch of a button. Game mode boosts response time so you can enjoy all the action without blur or lag, and the slim, frameless design looks good no matter where in the house you decide to place it.

Specifications of TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43C645 (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED

Operating System: Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons High-quality 4K UHD resolution Limited viewing angles Google TV with voice control May lack some advanced features

2. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

This sleek Samsung smart TV makes 4K entertainment easy and affordable. The crystal clear 4K Ultra HD display offers vibrant colors and sharp images that enhance any streaming show or movie. The built-in WiFi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, and 3 HDMI ports make it simple to connect to your streaming devices, sound systems and gaming consoles. The 20-watt stereo speakers provide full, rich sound that helps immerse you in what you're watching. And smart capabilities like built-in apps for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube allow you to access all your favorite content in one place, controlled by the intuitive touch remote. Whether you want to catch up on the latest binge-worthy show or movie, play video games, or stream music, this 43-inch TV offers an enhanced entertainment experience in a sleek, space-saving design.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED

Series: Crystal iSmart

Color: Black

Pros Cons Crystal Display for enhanced colors Sound quality could be improved Smart features with iSmart technology Might be pricey for some

3. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDPRO (Black)

This Acer smart TV aims to transform your living room into an entertainment hub with its ultra-high-definition picture quality and powerful speakers. The 43-inch 4K display shows movies and shows with stunning clarity and realism, while the 76-watt sound system with Dolby Atmos pumps out room-filling audio that pulls you into the action. The Google TV operating system allows you to easily find content from all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+, with personalized recommendations based on your viewing history. Voice control with the included Google Assistant enabled remote lets you search for shows and change settings hands-free, so you can kick back and relax. Combine that with dual band wifi and multiple HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and more, and this Acer TV becomes the heart of your smart home entertainment.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDPRO (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED

Series: H PRO

Operating System: Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K UHD display for crisp visuals Limited app compatibility compared to other OS Google TV integration Slightly less well-known brand in TV market

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

This LG smart TV boasts a stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality and AI technology into a sleek, slim design. The α5 AI processor upscales content to near 4K resolution, while HDR 10 and AI Acoustic Tuning optimize visuals and audio for an immersive viewing experience. WebOS provides access to all the major streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, while the built-in WiFi, Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports ensure easy connectivity. Game optimizer and ALLM features enhance gaming performance, and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility make it easy to stream, control and automate. With 20 watts of audio power, a 2. channel speaker system and AI Sound virtual surround, this LG smart TV delivers crisp, clear sound to match its exceptional picture. This 43-inch 4K TV offers a fantastic combination of stunning visuals, intelligent features and versatile connectivity in a stylish, compact design.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED

Color: Dark Iron Gray

Pros Cons Trusted LG brand quality Higher price point 4K UHD resolution for clear picture Basic smart features

5. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black)

This 43-inch smart TV from VW has a vibrant, frameless Full HD display and powerful features at a sensible price. A 1920x1080 resolution ensures crisp images, while 178-degree viewing angles mean you'll get spectacular detail from any seat in the room. The 20-watt stereo speakers deliver rich, immersive sound, and you get 5 sound modes to fine-tune the audio for movies, sports and more. Connectivity options abound with 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an optical output and built-in WiFi for easy streaming from your favorite apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Zee5 and more. The Linux-based smart TV system is fast and responsive, powered by a quad-core processor. This 43-inch smart LED TV delivers big performance in a minimalist design at an affordable price, making it a smart choice for any living room.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Series Frameless Full HD Smart LED TV VW43S1 (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD

Type: Smart LED

Series: Linux

Design: Frameless

Color: Black

Pros Cons Frameless design for a modern look Full HD resolution, not 4K Linux based smart features Lesser known brand Affordable price Limited smart functionality

6. iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black)

This massive 50-inch 4K QLED smart TV brings vibrant colors and ultra-high-definition picture quality right into your living room. With three HDMI ports, USB, headphone output, and wireless connectivity, this television connects easily with all your devices and systems. The crisp 30-watt audio and Dolby Atmos sound take your multimedia entertainment to the next level, while the integrated Google TV operating system and voice control with Alexa make finding your favorite content effortless and hands-free. The wide viewing angle, HDR formats, and MEMC technology optimize every scene to give you the ultimate home theater experience from the comfort of your couch.

Specifications of iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black):

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED

Operating System: Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large 50-inch QLED screen Brand not as established as competitors Google TV with advanced features Sound quality may need external speakers

7. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray)

This 43-inch Hisense smart TV boasts powerful features into a bezel-less, floating design. The 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers over 1 billion colors and crisp images, while the 60 Hertz panel with HRR mode up to 120 Hz ensures smooth motion. Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth let you access your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video for endless entertainment. The 24 watts speakers with Dolby Atmos provide remarkable sound quality, and the auto low latency mode is great for gaming. The 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports offer connectivity options for set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players and hard drives. The light-sensing feature automatically adjusts the brightness for a comfortable viewing experience. This smart QLED Google TV delivers an immersive viewing experience thanks to its advanced technologies in a stylish design.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43U6K (Gray):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED

Operating System: Google TV

Color: Gray

Pros Cons QLED technology for vibrant colors Limited local customer service Google TV smart platform May have fewer HDMI ports

8. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED (Black)

This Sansui QLED TV ups your home theater game with 4K Ultra HD picture quality, a wide viewing angle, and smart capabilities powered by Google TV. The 60Hz refresh rate and quantum dot technology deliver vibrant colors and sharp contrast, while the wide viewing angle ensures the picture remains crisp and clear even from off-center seats. With access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more via the Google TV interface, you can enjoy all your favorite shows and movies in stunning 4K resolution. The built-in Chromecast allows you to cast content from your phone or tablet directly to the big screen, and the voice remote makes finding content a breeze. So if you're looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that delivers premium picture quality, big screen size, and access to all the best streaming apps, the Sansui 55-inch 4K QLED TV has everything you need for an immersive home theater experience.

Specifications of Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED (Black):

Screen Size: 140 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart QLED

Operating System: Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons Large 55-inch screen for immersive experience Pricier than smaller models High-quality QLED display Brand less known in premium segment Google TV enabled -

9. Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

This Nu smart LED TV brings Full HD clarity and vivid color to your living room in stunning style. Powered by WebOS for an intuitive smart experience, the 43-inch screen features a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and HLG for enhanced contrast and brightness, plus a slim LED backlight for a sleek design. Connectivity options abound with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and built-in WiFi for easy access to streaming apps, gaming consoles and external storage. The 20-watt sound system with Dolby Atmos delivers room-filling audio, while the AI voice-enabled Magic Remote and multi-tasking dashboard make navigating content a breeze. Game Optimized Mode reduces input lag for an immersive gaming experience, and MEMC technology minimizes motion blur for sharp, fluid video playback. Bring the big screen experience home with this feature-rich, stylish Nu smart LED TV - the perfect entertainment upgrade for any room.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model:

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: Full HD

Type: Smart LED

Series: WebOS

Color: Black

Pros Cons WebOS for intuitive use Full HD, not 4K resolution 2023 model with updated features Less vibrant colors compared to QLEDs Affordable smart TV option -

10. Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks)

This Cornea 4K Ultra HD Smart TV brings stunning pictures and sound to your home. The 3860 x 2160 4K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate deliver vivid colors and crisp images, while the A+ grade panel ensures a life-like viewing experience. The slim design makes it easy to mount on your wall with the included bracket or place on the included table stand. Three HDMI ports connect set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles, while two USB ports allow you to view content from external drives. The built-in WiFi gives you access to popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube for endless entertainment. The Android TV operating system provides intuitive navigation and access to thousands of apps. The 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital produce an immersive sound that brings your content to life. The Cornea 4K Smart TV combines stunning pictures, smart features, and connectivity to transform your living room into a home theater.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV, Black (2022 Model) (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks):

Screen Size: 218 cm (86 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Type: Smart LED

Operating System: Android

Design: Frameless

Color: Black

Pros Cons Massive 86-inch screen for cinematic experience Very expensive 4K UHD with Android platform May be too large for some spaces Frameless design adds to aesthetics Requires significant wall space

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 43C645 4K UHD Resolution QLED Technology Google TV OS Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL 4K UHD Resolution Crystal Display Smart Hub & One Remote Control Acer AR43GR2851UDPRO 4K UHD Resolution Google TV OS H PRO Series Enhanced Performance LG 43UR7500PSC 4K UHD Resolution AI ThinQ Technology True Color Accuracy VW VW43S1 Full HD Resolution Frameless Design Linux Operating System iFFALCON iFF50Q73 4K UHD Resolution QLED Technology Google TV OS Hisense 43U6K 4K UHD Resolution QLED Technology Google TV OS Sansui JSW55GSQLED 4K UHD Resolution QLED Technology Google TV OS Nu LED43FWA1 Full HD Resolution WebOS AI ThinQ Voice Control Cornea 86 Inch LED TV 4K UHD Resolution Android OS Frameless Design

Best value for money

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is designed for cinematic experiences. Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, and a wide color gamut, the AR43GR2851UDPRO promises crisp, vibrant visuals that bring your favorite movies and shows to life. Powerful 76-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound audio, while the Google TV operating system provides personalized recommendations and access to thousands of streaming apps. The built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control make it easy to play content from your phone or search across apps. The HDMI ports connect to game consoles, set-top boxes, and more, and a quad-core processor ensures smooth performance. With MEMC motion smoothing, Super Brightness, and a wide 178° viewing angle, this Acer TV aims to deliver an immersive entertainment experience for your living room.

Best overall product

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers spectacular, true-to-life picture quality for an immersive home entertainment experience. With 4K resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate, you'll enjoy lifelike color and clarity along with smooth motion for all your content. The integrated Wi-Fi and built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ give you access to streaming entertainment right from the comfort of your couch. The α5 AI processor and Filmmaker mode ensure images display as the creators intended. The 20-watt speaker system and AI Acoustic tuning produce crisp audio, while the Game Optimizer reduces input lag when gaming. With Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports and USB ports, connecting devices is a breeze. This TV offers a smart, simple way to turn any room into your own personal cinema.

How to find the Best 43 Inch QLED TV?

Choosing the best 43-inch QLED TV requires a careful analysis of key characteristics. Give priority to QLED technology for its quantum dot display, which will guarantee brighter and more brilliant colours. To ensure rich, lifelike visuals with a wider colour gamut, look for 4K resolution and HDR capability. Smoother motion is made possible by higher refresh rates, which is particularly important while gaming. For the best gaming experience, look for models that include features specifically designed for gaming, such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and low input latency.

In order to ensure a smooth incorporation into your home setup, evaluate the TV's smart features, including its operating system, app availability, and networking possibilities. While concentrating on the sights, pay attention to the significance of the soundtrack. Immersive audio enhances the whole watching experience by balancing the breathtaking images.

In the end, the perfect 43-inch QLED TV combines state-of-the-art display technology, resolution, HDR compatibility, gaming capabilities, smart features, and audio quality to satisfy a variety of entertainment demands and blend in perfectly with your decor and tastes.

