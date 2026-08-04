Ferran Torres breaks silence on transfer rumours, sends clear contract message to Barcelona: ‘You never know’

Ferran Torres has once again found himself at the centre of transfer speculation, with the Spanish forward's recent comments only adding to the growing rumours. Torres grabbed global attention after scoring the extra-time winner in Spain's FIFA World Cup final victory over Argentina, capping off a remarkable turnaround. Having faced criticism for his performances in the earlier stages of the tournament, the Barcelona striker delivered when it mattered most, producing the decisive moment on the biggest stage. While Torres remains under contract with Barcelona, reports continue to link him with a move to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are believed to be keen on signing the 26-year-old, with head coach Luis Enrique reportedly identifying him as a key target. Enrique previously coached Torres with the Spanish national team, and their successful working relationship is seen as one of the factors driving PSG's interest in the Barcelona forward. Ferran Torres scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain in final (Getty Images via AFP)

Despite remaining under contract with Barcelona, Torres has done little to silence the growing speculation surrounding his future. The Spain forward admitted that he is keeping his options open, suggesting a transfer cannot be ruled out as interest from PSG continues to gather pace.

“I have a contract at Barcelona, but in football you never know,” Torres told NBC. “I’m just waiting to make the right decision, but I don’t know yet.”

Torres acknowledged that interest from Europe's biggest clubs is flattering but insisted he remains in control of his future. While the Barcelona forward admitted that anything can happen in football, he stressed that his existing contract allows him to carefully weigh his options before making any decision on a potential transfer.

“Well, it’s always nice good that these type of teams want you,” Torres stated. “But in the end I have a contract with Barcelona. It's true that in football you never know what might happen, but the good part is that since I have a contract, I can wait and decide for myself," he added.

Barcelona need a Number 9 Following Robert Lewandowski's departure, Barcelona are searching for a new No. 9. Their pursuit of Julian Alvarez has hit a roadblock, with Atletico Madrid unwilling to part ways with the Argentine striker. As things stand, Barcelona are expected to place their faith in Ferran Torres, hoping he can step up and fill the void left by the legendary forward.

When asked what Barcelona need to do to convince him to stay, Torres made it clear that the club must show genuine intent and open discussions over his future.

“They must show that they want me,” Torres said when asked what Barcelona must do to keep him. “That they come to negotiate and for all of us to talk in the end," he added.