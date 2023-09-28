QLED: Best TVs offer HD display, top 10 picks of September 2023

No matter which part of the world you live in, life without the humble television set is hard to imagine, even slums in India have at least a TV and a mobile phone in every household. In recent years smart TVs have become the default option and now, QLED smart TVs are the flavour of the times. QLED TV ensure amazing screen display.

Let's first talk about the advantages of having a smart TV, or internet-connected televisions that offer a range of advanced features. They can access streaming services, browse the web, and run apps. With built-in Wi-Fi, they provide seamless connectivity, turning your TV into an entertainment hub. Voice control, screen mirroring, and compatibility with smart home devices enhance the viewing experience.

Now, let's talk about what QLED TVs can do to your viewing experience. QLED TV or Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode TVs represent the pinnacle of modern television technology. These TVs are known for their exceptional display quality, making them a popular choice among consumers who demand the best in visual entertainment.

The key feature of QLED TVs is their use of quantum dots, which are tiny semiconductor particles that emit precise colours when illuminated. This technology allows for incredibly vibrant and accurate colours, deep blacks, and high brightness levels. QLED TVs also feature local dimming, enhancing contrast and providing a more immersive viewing experience.

Another advantage of QLED TVs is their high resolution, often offering 4K or even 8K displays. This ensures sharp and detailed images, especially on larger screens.

In addition to superior picture quality, QLED TVs often come with advanced features like voice control, smart home integration, and a range of streaming apps. They are also designed with sleek and modern aesthetics, making them an attractive addition to any living room.

While QLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality and features, they can be relatively expensive compared to other TV types. However, for those seeking the ultimate home entertainment experience, QLED TVs are a top choice, delivering stunning visuals and cutting-edge technology.

If you are convinced about the benefits of having a QLED TV, then we have a perfect list for you. We have bunched together some of the best options from various brands available on Amazon. Check them out here.

1) SANSUI 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW55GSQLED (Black)

The SANSUI 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is an amazing choice when it comes to latest television technology. Prepare to be immersed in the future of entertainment with this TV's cutting-edge technology and sleek black design. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or exploring a world of apps, this TV offers an exceptional viewing experience that's both visually stunning and seamlessly integrated into your home. Elevate your entertainment to new heights with vibrant colors, crystal-clear visuals, and the convenience of Google TV. Welcome the future into your living room with SANSUI's innovative QLED TV.

Specifications of SANSUI 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear visuals

Google TV compatibility for easy access to apps and content

Smart TV features for streaming and browsing

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant and lifelike colours

140 cm (55 inches) screen size for immersive viewing

Pros Cons - Excellent 4K display quality - Relatively high price tag - Easy access to a wide range of apps - Limited availability of local content

2) Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

Bring home the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV in Titan Gray and immerse yourself in the world of high quality entertainment. Thanks to its breathtaking 4K resolution, you can now experience a visual feast. This TV comes with a host of smart features that open up a world of content at your fingertips. With Quantum Dot technology, colours come to life in vivid detail. The sleek Titan Gray design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. Elevate your viewing experience and enjoy a complete entertainment package with this remarkable QLED TV from Samsung.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking clarity

Smart TV with a vast selection of apps and streaming platforms

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant and accurate colours

138 cm (55 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Titan Gray finish for a modern look

Pros Cons Exceptional 4K display quality Premium pricing Extensive choice of smart apps Potential for motion blur in fast-paced scenes

3) TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black)

In the era of smart TVs where high definition entertainment is the order of the day, investing in a the TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black will make sure that you experience entertainment like never before. This TV combines the brilliance of 4K Ultra HD resolution with Google TV compatibility. It provides access to a vast library of apps and content at your fingertips. Its Quantum Dot technology ensures lifelike and vibrant colours, making every frame come alive. With a generous 139 cm (55 inches) screen, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming marathons. Time to elevate your home entertainment with this stylish and feature-rich QLED TV from TCL.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV compatibility for easy app access

Quantum Dot technology for vivid colours

139 cm (55 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Sleek black design for a modern look

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - Relatively high price point - Easy access to a wide range of apps - Limited availability of local content

4) iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV iFF50Q73 (Black)

If you have waiting to upgrade your television set with a new QLED display enabled one, then opt for the iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sophisticated black. This TV is designed to provide an immersive entertainment experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its Google TV compatibility offers access to a wide range of apps and content. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colors. With a 126 cm (50 inches) screen, it's perfect for both cinematic experiences and gaming adventures.

Specifications of iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV compatibility for app accessibility

Quantum Dot technology for vivid colours

126 cm (50 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Elegant black design for a modern look

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - May not be suitable for larger rooms - Accessible array of apps - Limited availability of local content

5) KODAK 126 cm (50 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50MT5011 (Black)

Opt for the KODAK 126 cm (50 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black if you wish to elevate your home entertainment setup. With its dazzling 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV redefines your viewing experience. Its seamless Google TV compatibility provides access to a plethora of apps and content at your fingertips. The Quantum Dot technology ensures colours that are vibrant, rich and true-to-life. With a spacious 126 cm (50 inches) screen, it's perfect for cinematic movie nights and immersive gaming sessions. Experience a blend of style and performance with this feature-packed QLED TV from KODAK.

Specifications of KODAK 126 cm (50 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV compatibility for easy app access

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours

126 cm (50 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Stylish black design for a modern aesthetic

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - May not suit larger rooms - Access to a wide variety of apps - Limited availability of local content

6) Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model

The Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX in a sleek black finish is a 2023 model and promises to give such high quality viewing that it is certain to redefine your home entertainment experience. This smart TV boasts a massive 164 cm (65 inches) screen, delivering breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution. With Google TV integration, you have easy access to a wide array of apps and content. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vivid and lifelike colours that pop off the screen, making every frame come to life.

Specifications of Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV integration for seamless app access

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours

Impressive 164 cm (65 inches) screen size

Stylish black design

Pros Cons - Stunning 4K display quality - May be too large for some rooms - Easy access to a wide range of apps - Higher price point

7) Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

The Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black should be your preferred choice if you wish to enhance your entertainment experience. This smart TV affords an immersive viewing experience thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution. Its Google TV compatibility opens the door to a world of apps and content. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours, making every frame captivating. Its 109 cm (43 inches) screen size is ideal for smaller spaces. Combining style and functionality, this TV is a perfect addition to elevate your home entertainment setup. Enjoy stunning visuals and seamless access to your favourite content.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp visuals

Google TV compatibility for easy app access

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours

109 cm (43 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Modern black design

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - Limited screen size for larger rooms - Ideal for smaller spaces - May not support all local content

8) Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black)

Opt for Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black if you wish to a major push to your high definition entertainment experience. This smart TV provides stunning visuals, thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution. It provides seamless access to a wide range of apps and content through Google TV compatibility. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and lifelike colours that bring your favourite movies and shows to life. With a generous 126 cm (50 inches) screen, it's perfect for creating a cinematic experience in your living room. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and performance with this feature-rich QLED TV from Acer.

Specifications of Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV compatibility for easy app access

Quantum Dot technology for vivid colours

126 cm (50 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Sleek black design

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - May not suit larger rooms - Access to a wide variety of apps - Limited availability of local content

9) TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50T6G (Black)

Let your search for high quality entertainment end with the TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black. It is designed to elevate your home entertainment setup. It provides a perfect blend of stunning visuals and intelligent features, delivering an exceptional entertainment experience. Thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution, every detail comes to life. The integration of Google TV opens up a world of apps and content. The Quantum Dot technology ensures vibrant and true-to-life colours. Whether you're watching movies or playing games, the 126 cm (50 inches) screen provides an immersive experience. Bring style and substance to your living space with this feature-packed QLED TV from TCL.

Specifications of TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for breathtaking clarity

Smart TV with a vast selection of apps and streaming platforms

Quantum Dot technology for vibrant and accurate colours

126 cm (50 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Modern black design for a stylish look

10) TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65M550LP (Black)

The TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in sleek black is a good example of a high quality QLED TV. This smart TV provides a mesmerizing viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. The seamless Google TV integration provides access to a wide array of apps and content. The Quantum Dot technology ensures rich and lifelike colours that pop off the screen, enhancing your visual experience. With a generous 164 cm (65 inches) screen, it's ideal for creating a cinematic atmosphere in your living room. Enjoy a perfect blend of style and functionality with this feature-packed QLED TV from TOSHIBA. Bring home this TV to elevate your home entertainment setup in an instant.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning clarity

Google TV compatibility for easy app access

Quantum Dot technology for vivid colours

164 cm (65 inches) screen for immersive viewing

Sleek black design

Pros Cons - Exceptional 4K display quality - May be too large for some rooms - Access to a wide variety of apps - Higher price point

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SANSUI 140 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV features Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV with various apps Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV with a wide range of apps iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV features KODAK 126 cm (50 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV features Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Large 65-inch screen for immersive viewing Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV features Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Google TV compatibility 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV features TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution Smart TV with a wide range of apps Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colors TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD resolution Google TV compatibility Large 65-inch screen for immersive viewing

Best value for money

The "TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645" stands out as the best value for money among the listed QLED TVs. It combines a reasonable price with key features like Google TV compatibility, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and a wide range of smart TV apps. This balance of affordability and essential features makes it an excellent choice for those seeking value in a QLED TV.

Best overall product

The "Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL" is the best overall product among the listed QLED TVs. It offers a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, a wide range of smart TV apps, and the vibrant colours of Quantum Dot technology. Its combination of top-notch picture quality, smart features, and brand reputation makes it the top choice for an exceptional viewing experience.

How to buy the best QLED TV in India

To buy the best QLED TV in India, follow these steps:

Determine Your Budget: Set a clear budget to narrow down your options.

Consider Screen Size: Choose an appropriate screen size based on your room's dimensions and viewing distance.

Resolution Matters: Opt for a 4K or 8K resolution for crisp visuals.

Check for HDR Support: Ensure the TV supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and colours.

Evaluate Smart Features: Look for smart TV capabilities, including app support and voice control.

Read Reviews: Research online reviews and user feedback to assess real-world performance.

Brand Reputation: Consider established brands known for quality and customer support.

Compare Prices: Compare prices across retailers to find the best deals.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision and enjoy the best QLED TV experience in India.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

