Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Best Samsung 55 inch TVs for ultimate entertainment experience: Top 7 picks for your living room

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 24, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Discover the top 10 Samsung 55 inch TVs with the best features and prices. Find the perfect TV for your home entertainment needs.

When it comes to choosing the perfect TV for your home, Samsung has always been a trusted brand. With a wide range of 55 inch TVs available, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to buy. In this article, we will compare the top 10 Samsung 55 inch TVs available on Amazon to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best picture quality, smart features, or value for money, we've got you covered.

Discover the best Samsung 55 inch TV for your viewing needs

1.

Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL
B0CX5FRD9H

Experience stunning visuals with the Crystal 4K display. This TV offers a sleek design with advanced smart features for seamless streaming and browsing. With powerful sound and multiple connectivity options, it's a perfect choice for any home theater setup.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV 

  • Crystal 4K display
  • Smart TV with built-in voice assistant
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Multiple connectivity options
  • Enhanced gaming experience

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vivid picture quality

Higher price point compared to other models

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound experience

2.

Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL
B0CX5F443W

Enjoy crystal clear picture quality with this 55 inch 4K UHD TV. The smart features allow you to access your favorite content with ease. With a sleek design and immersive sound, it's a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart LED TV

  • Crystal 4K display
  • Smart TV with voice control
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Seamless streaming and browsing

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crystal clear picture quality

Limited connectivity options

Smart voice control features

Immersive sound experience

3.

Samsung 55 inches QLED 4K UHD Smart TV QA55QE1CAKLXL
B0CCP6GHXF

Experience true-to-life colors and stunning visuals with the QLED display. This TV offers advanced smart features and a sleek design. With quantum HDR and adaptive picture, it delivers an immersive viewing experience for your favorite movies and shows.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

  • QLED display with quantum HDR
  • Smart TV with voice assistant
  • Adaptive picture and sound
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Multiple voice command options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

True-to-life colors

Higher price point compared to other models

Adaptive picture and sound

Advanced smart features

Also read: Smart TV under 40000: Top 10 options to enjoy high definition content in the comfort of your home

4.

Samsung 55 inches The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV QA55LS03BAKLXL
B09Y658WHN

Experience art in a new light with The Frame TV. This QLED TV doubles as a digital canvas, displaying art when not in use. With customizable bezels and a no-gap wall mount, it seamlessly blends into your home decor.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

  • The Frame design with customizable bezels
  • QLED display with quantum HDR
  • Art mode for displaying digital art
  • No-gap wall mount
  • Smart TV with multiple voice command options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Art mode for displaying digital art

Limited connectivity options

Customizable bezels

Sleek and stylish design

5.

Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV UA55CU8570ULXL
B0BZPWHRK3

Immerse yourself in crystal clear picture quality with this 55 inch 4K UHD TV. The Crystal Processor delivers stunning visuals, while the smart features provide seamless access to your favorite content. With a sleek design and powerful sound, it's a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

  • Crystal Processor for enhanced picture quality
  • Smart TV with built-in voice assistant
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Multiple voice command options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crystal clear picture quality

Higher price point compared to other models

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound experience

6.

Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV 55AU7600
B0B8DV4WKV

Enjoy crystal clear picture quality and advanced smart features with this 55 inch 4K UHD TV. The Crystal Processor enhances the visuals, while the sleek design and powerful sound make it a perfect addition to any home theater setup.

Specifications of Samsung 55 Inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV

  • Crystal Processor for enhanced picture quality
  • Smart TV with built-in voice assistant
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Enhanced gaming experience

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crystal clear picture quality

Limited connectivity options

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound experience

Also: Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

7.

Samsung 55 inches Wondertainment Series Ultra HD Smart TV UA55TUE60FKLXL
B08XQ587DT

Experience stunning visuals and immersive sound with this Ultra HD Smart TV. The sleek design and advanced smart features make it a great addition to any living room or entertainment space. With multiple voice command options, it provides a seamless viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Wondertainment Series Ultra HD Smart TV

  • Ultra HD display with vivid colors
  • Smart TV with voice assistant
  • Immersive sound experience
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Multiple voice command options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning visuals

Higher price point compared to other models

Advanced smart features

Immersive sound experience

Samsung 55 inch TV Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCrystal DisplaySmart TVSound Experience
UA55DUE77AKLXLCrystal 4KVoice AssistantImmersive
UA55DUE70BKLXLCrystal 4KVoice ControlImmersive
QA55QE1CAKLXLQLEDVoice AssistantAdaptive
QA55LS03BAKLXLQLEDArt ModeCustomizable
UA55CU8570ULXLCrystal ProcessorVoice AssistantImmersive
55AU7600Crystal ProcessorVoice AssistantImmersive
UA55TUE60FKLXLUltra HDVoice AssistantImmersive

Best value for money:

The Samsung 55 inches Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV UA55CU8570ULXL offers the best value for money with its crystal clear picture quality, advanced smart features, and immersive sound experience. It provides a perfect balance of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for any home entertainment setup.

Best overall product:

With its Crystal 4K display, this TV offers not just stunning visuals but also a sleek design and advanced smart features, making it the best overall choice for seamless streaming and browsing. Its powerful sound and multiple connectivity options ensure it's a perfect fit for any home theater setup, delivering an immersive entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect Samsung 55 inch TV:

When choosing the perfect TV from the list, consider your specific needs and preferences. Look for features such as picture quality, smart capabilities, and sound experience to find the best match for your home entertainment setup. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

