 Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience
Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 03, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Looking for the best 40 inch smart TV? Our list of the top 8 products with pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice.

If you're in the market for a new 40-inch smart TV, you've come to the right place. We've researched and compiled a list of the top 8 products available in India. 40-inch televisions are the perfect size as they will fit into small and big rooms owing to their accommodating size. You can easily use this in your bed room but also in your drawing rooms and living rooms. The perfect size for compact conference rooms and office meeting rooms as well. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for your needs.

best 40 inch smart TVs
best 40 inch smart TVs

1. Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV

B0C4YNPZ1T

The Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless streaming thanks to its certified Android operating system. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can enjoy a truly smart TV experience.

Specifications of Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV

  • 40 inch display
  • Certified Android TV
  • Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Great picture quality

Limited app store

Seamless streaming

2. VW Playwall Frameless Android TV

B0CHFK5WKF

The VW Playwall Frameless Android TV features a sleek and modern design with a frameless display. With Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps and games, making it a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Android TV

  • 40 inch frameless display
  • Android TV platform
  • Access to apps and games

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and modern design

Limited app selection

Access to a wide range of apps and games

3. Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV

B0CQ7XYNPG

The Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV is equipped with Google Assistant for voice control and a soundbar for immersive audio. With a bezel-less design, it offers a truly cinematic viewing experience.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV

  • 40 inch bezel-less display
  • Google Assistant
  • Integrated soundbar

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive audio

Limited app support

Cinematic viewing experience

Also read: Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences

4. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV

B0BR7WQNTB

The Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV offers a user-friendly interface and access to popular streaming apps. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to your home network and enjoy seamless streaming.

Specifications of Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV

  • 40 inch display
  • Smart TV platform
  • Built-in Wi-Fi

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

User-friendly interface

Limited app variety

Access to popular streaming apps

5. VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV

B0C1GD8KC2

The VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV boasts a sleek and frameless design with a Linux-based operating system. With a wide viewing angle and crisp picture quality, it's a great choice for any living room.

Specifications of VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV

  • 40 inch frameless display
  • Linux-based operating system
  • Wide viewing angle

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and frameless design

Limited app options

Crisp picture quality

6. Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV

B0C4YF5GPN

The Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV offers a seamless Android TV experience with access to a wide range of apps and games. With HDR support, it delivers stunning picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV

  • 40 inch display
  • Advanced Google TV platform
  • HDR support

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Seamless Android TV experience

Limited app availability

Stunning picture quality

7. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

B0C146SQVS

The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek and modern design with a bezel-less display. With access to a wide range of apps and built-in Google Assistant, it's a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV

  • 40 inch bezel-less display
  • Android TV platform
  • Built-in Google Assistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek and modern design

Limited app selection

Access to a wide range of apps

Also read: Best smart TVs: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge entertainment and seamless streaming experience

8. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV

B0BWYPDLM2

The KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV offers a seamless Android TV experience with a sleek and modern design. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV

  • 40 inch display
  • Special Smart TV platform
  • Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Seamless Android TV experience

Limited app store

Sleek and modern design

40 inch smart TV: Top features for you

Product NameDisplay TypeOperating SystemGoogle AssistantFrameless Design
Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV40 inchCertified AndroidYesNo
VW Playwall Frameless Android TV40 inchAndroid TVNoYes
Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV40 inchAndroid TVYesYes
Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV40 inchSmart TVNoNo
VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV40 inchLinuxNoYes
Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV40 inchAdvanced GoogleNoNo
TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV40 inchAndroid TVYesYes
KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV40 inchSpecial SmartYesNo

Best value for money:

The Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV offers the best value for money with its bezel-less design, integrated soundbar, and Google Assistant for voice control. It provides an immersive viewing experience at a great price.

Best overall product:

The Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern design, bezel-less display, and built-in Google Assistant. It offers a versatile and feature-rich smart TV experience.

How to find the perfect 40 inch smart TV:

When choosing the perfect 40 inch smart TV, consider the features that matter most to you. Whether it's a bezel-less design, integrated soundbar, or seamless Android TV experience, our list provides a variety of options to suit your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

