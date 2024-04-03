Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience
Looking for the best 40 inch smart TV? Our list of the top 8 products with pros, cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make the right choice.
If you're in the market for a new 40-inch smart TV, you've come to the right place. We've researched and compiled a list of the top 8 products available in India. 40-inch televisions are the perfect size as they will fit into small and big rooms owing to their accommodating size. You can easily use this in your bed room but also in your drawing rooms and living rooms. The perfect size for compact conference rooms and office meeting rooms as well. Whether you're looking for the best value for money or the product with the best overall features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect TV for your needs.
1. Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV
The Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless streaming thanks to its certified Android operating system. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can enjoy a truly smart TV experience.
Specifications of Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV
- 40 inch display
- Certified Android TV
- Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Great picture quality
Limited app store
Seamless streaming
2. VW Playwall Frameless Android TV
The VW Playwall Frameless Android TV features a sleek and modern design with a frameless display. With Android TV, you can access a wide range of apps and games, making it a versatile choice for any home.
Specifications of VW Playwall Frameless Android TV
- 40 inch frameless display
- Android TV platform
- Access to apps and games
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern design
Limited app selection
Access to a wide range of apps and games
3. Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV
The Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV is equipped with Google Assistant for voice control and a soundbar for immersive audio. With a bezel-less design, it offers a truly cinematic viewing experience.
Specifications of Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV
- 40 inch bezel-less display
- Google Assistant
- Integrated soundbar
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Immersive audio
Limited app support
Cinematic viewing experience
Also read: Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences
4. Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV
The Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV offers a user-friendly interface and access to popular streaming apps. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily connect to your home network and enjoy seamless streaming.
Specifications of Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV
- 40 inch display
- Smart TV platform
- Built-in Wi-Fi
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
User-friendly interface
Limited app variety
Access to popular streaming apps
5. VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV
The VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV boasts a sleek and frameless design with a Linux-based operating system. With a wide viewing angle and crisp picture quality, it's a great choice for any living room.
Specifications of VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV
- 40 inch frameless display
- Linux-based operating system
- Wide viewing angle
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and frameless design
Limited app options
Crisp picture quality
6. Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV
The Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV offers a seamless Android TV experience with access to a wide range of apps and games. With HDR support, it delivers stunning picture quality for an immersive viewing experience.
Specifications of Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV
- 40 inch display
- Advanced Google TV platform
- HDR support
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Seamless Android TV experience
Limited app availability
Stunning picture quality
7. TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
The TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek and modern design with a bezel-less display. With access to a wide range of apps and built-in Google Assistant, it's a versatile choice for any home.
Specifications of TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
- 40 inch bezel-less display
- Android TV platform
- Built-in Google Assistant
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and modern design
Limited app selection
Access to a wide range of apps
Also read: Best smart TVs: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge entertainment and seamless streaming experience
8. KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV
The KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV offers a seamless Android TV experience with a sleek and modern design. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, it's a versatile choice for any home.
Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV
- 40 inch display
- Special Smart TV platform
- Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Seamless Android TV experience
Limited app store
Sleek and modern design
40 inch smart TV: Top features for you
|Product Name
|Display Type
|Operating System
|Google Assistant
|Frameless Design
|Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV
|40 inch
|Certified Android
|Yes
|No
|VW Playwall Frameless Android TV
|40 inch
|Android TV
|No
|Yes
|Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV
|40 inch
|Android TV
|Yes
|Yes
|Westinghouse 40 inches Smart TV
|40 inch
|Smart TV
|No
|No
|VW 40 inches Linux Frameless TV
|40 inch
|Linux
|No
|Yes
|Acer 40 inches Advanced Google TV
|40 inch
|Advanced Google
|No
|No
|TCL 40 inches Bezel-Less Android TV
|40 inch
|Android TV
|Yes
|Yes
|KODAK 40 inches Special Smart TV
|40 inch
|Special Smart
|Yes
|No
Best value for money:
The Blaupunkt 40 inches Cyber Sound Series TV offers the best value for money with its bezel-less design, integrated soundbar, and Google Assistant for voice control. It provides an immersive viewing experience at a great price.
Best overall product:
The Kodak 40 inches Certified Android TV stands out as the best overall product in this category with its sleek and modern design, bezel-less display, and built-in Google Assistant. It offers a versatile and feature-rich smart TV experience.
How to find the perfect 40 inch smart TV:
When choosing the perfect 40 inch smart TV, consider the features that matter most to you. Whether it's a bezel-less design, integrated soundbar, or seamless Android TV experience, our list provides a variety of options to suit your needs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.