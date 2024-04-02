Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences

In today's digital age, the best 4K smart TVs effortlessly integrate into our entertainment routines, reshaping how we enjoy content. Combining traditional TV with internet features, they bring a whole new level of excitement to home entertainment. With awesome features like 4K resolution, smart functions, and immersive experiences, they totally up the viewing game. Transform your living room into a cinematic paradise with these best 4K smart TVs.(Pexels)

Smart TVs make it super easy to access loads of online content, from binge-worthy shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to catching up with friends on social media or diving into gaming adventures all from the comfort of your couch. And with 4K resolution, you get breathtaking picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details that make every moment come alive.

Upgrading to a 4K smart TV is a game-changer for your home entertainment. With its cutting-edge tech and stunning picture quality, it outshines traditional HD TVs. The difference in clarity and detail is remarkable, immersing you in lifelike visuals.

To make your selection process easier, we've carefully curated a list of the top 9 4K smart TVs available on Amazon. You can browse through these options with confidence, knowing that each product has been selected for its quality, performance, and value. So, upgrade your home entertainment experience today by choosing one of our recommended 4K smart TVs.

1. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV measures 108 cm (43 inches). Google TV's gorgeous 4K Ultra HD display makes for an engrossing viewing experience. Every scene has amazing clarity thanks to HDR support, vivid colours, and sharp details. It offers easy access to a variety of streaming services, apps, and games thanks to Google TV. With Chromecast integrated in, casting from your tablet or smartphone is simple. Furthermore, voice control is available for hands-free operation thanks to the Google Assistant connection. Enjoy rich sound quality that improves your listening experience with Dolby listening support. Any room in the home is made more elegant by the slender bezels and elegant design.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Built-in Chromecast

Audio: Dolby Audio support

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Voice Control: Google Assistant integration

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Immersive 4K Ultra HD display Higher price compared to non-smart TVs Seamless access to streaming services Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance Built-in Chromecast for easy casting

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution. The Crystal Processor 4K enhances picture quality by optimising colour, contrast, and detail for lifelike visuals. With HDR support, enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrasts that bring every scene to life. The Smart TV functionality provides access to a plethora of streaming services, apps, and games, ensuring endless entertainment options. The sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space. Additionally, the built-in voice assistant allows for convenient hands-free control, while the One Remote Control simplifies operation by eliminating the need for multiple remotes.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Processor: Crystal Processor 4K

HDR Support: Yes

Smart Platform: Smart TV

Voice Assistant: Built-in voice assistant

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional 4K Ultra HD picture quality Higher price point compared to similar models Access to a wide range of streaming services Limited availability of local dimming zones Sleek design with slim bezels Requires stable internet connection for optimal streaming

3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Powered by Google TV, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games, ensuring endless entertainment options. The TRILUMINOS display technology delivers vibrant colours and lifelike visuals, while the HDR support enhances contrast and detail in every scene. With Google Assistant built-in, you can control the TV with just your voice, making it convenient to search for content, adjust settings, and more. The sleek and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to any living space, while the slim bezels maximize the screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Google TV

Voice Assistant: Built-in Google Assistant

Display Technology: TRILUMINOS Display

HDR Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point compared to some competitors Seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited local dimming capability Convenient voice control with built-in Google Assistant Requires stable internet connection for optimal performance

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV makes for an engaging viewing experience thanks to its amazing 4K Ultra HD resolution, which produces clear, colourful images with exquisite detail. Its innovative features, which include webOS and built-in Wi-Fi, make it simple to access your favourite content from streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. Furthermore, the TV supports HDR formats, which improve contrast and produce more realistic images, such as HDR10 and HLG. Any room in the house is made more elegant by its stylish layout and slender bezels, and its dark iron grey colour goes well with contemporary decor.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: webOS

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited app selection compared to some competitors Built-in Wi-Fi for easy access to streaming services No Dolby Vision support Sleek design with slim bezels Mediocre sound quality, may require external speakers

5. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The 55-inch (139 cm) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Sony Bravia With its amazing 4K Ultra HD resolution, Google TV provides an amazing visual experience, presenting clear, detailed images with brilliant colors. It offers easy access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games thanks to Google TV, guaranteeing countless entertainment alternatives. Google Assistant is integrated into your TV, so you can search for content, change settings, and more with just your voice. While the advanced picture processing technologies, such as HDR and Triluminos display, boost contrast and colour accuracy for a lifelike watching experience, the sleek and slender form gives a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price compared to some competitors Seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited customisation options for interface Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Mediocre sound quality, may require external speakers

6. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 offers a stunning viewing experience with its bezel-less design and 4K Ultra HD resolution, providing crisp and lifelike visuals with vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games, ensuring endless entertainment options. The Dolby Vision HDR enhances the contrast and brightness levels for an immersive viewing experience, while the Dolby Atmos audio technology delivers rich and immersive sound quality. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV with just your voice, making it convenient to search for content, adjust settings, and more.

Specifications of TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 138.7 cm (55 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: Google TV

HDR Support: Dolby Vision

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning bezel-less design with 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited customisation options for interface Seamless access to streaming services and apps with Google TV May experience occasional software glitches Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos for immersive viewing and audio experience Mediocre remote control functionality

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

With its breathtaking clarity and vibrant colours, the LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience. It enriches any living area with its elegant design and ceramic black finish. You can quickly access a variety of streaming services, apps, and entertainment with LG's webOS smart platform, which will keep you occupied for many hours. The TV also has AI ThinQ technology, which enables voice control of compatible smart home appliances via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. The TV also supports HDR formats, which improves brightness and contrast for more realistic images.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Platform: webOS

HDR Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp and vivid visuals Some users may experience software lag or occasional freezes Sleek design with ceramic black finish adds elegance to any room Limited app selection compared to other smart platforms Integrated Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control Not all smart home devices may be compatible with AI ThinQ technology

8. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

With its amazing picture quality and cutting-edge features, the Kodak 43MT5055 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (Black) provides an engaging watching experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution guarantees clear, vivid images, and QLED technology improves contrast and colour accuracy to make images more lifelike. Smart functionality makes it simple to access your preferred streaming apps, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and integrated Wi-Fi provides uninterrupted internet connectivity. A touch of elegance may be added to any place with the sleek design and many HDMI and USB ports that facilitate easy connection to external devices. With its superb picture quality, advanced functions, and flexible connectivity options, this Kodak TV is a great addition to any home theater system.

Specifications of Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited app selection QLED technology for enhanced color accuracy Smart functionality for easy access to content Multiple connectivity options Sleek and modern design

9. VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The 4K Smart LED VU GloLED Google TV's cutting-edge features and stylish appearance provide an engaging viewing experience. It offers clear, detailed images with vivid colors on a 126 cm (50 inch) screen with 4K resolution. With Google TV included, you can easily access a variety of streaming services, apps, and games. Additionally, Chromecast integration enables smooth casting from your mobile device. Any living area is made more elegant by its elegant design and thin bezels. You can connect external devices and accessories with ease thanks to the various connectivity options available, such as HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. The VU GloLED enhances your home theater with smart features, sleek design, and stunning picture quality.

Specifications of VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K resolution Limited app ecosystem Google TV for easy access to streaming services Built-in Chromecast for seamless casting Sleek design with slim bezels Multiple connectivity options

Best 3 features for you:

Products Screen Size Display Resolution Smart Features Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Smart Features Samsung Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, Crystal Vision Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Smart LED LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, LG Smart Platform Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Smart LED TCL Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Bezel-Less, Google TV LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit Kodak 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED, AI Voice Assistant VU The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Google TV, WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit

Best value for money:

The LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, with its 108 cm (43 inches) screen size and LED display technology, stands out as a compelling choice for those seeking value for money. Offering a blend of quality and affordability, this TV provides an immersive viewing experience with its smart LED features and LG Smart Platform. With LG's reputation for reliability and innovation, users can expect excellent performance and functionality. Whether streaming content, gaming, or watching movies, this TV delivers exceptional picture quality and intuitive smart features, making it a top contender for budget-conscious consumers looking to enhance their home entertainment setup.

Best overall product:

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV stands out as the best overall product for buyers and consumers, thanks to its exceptional features and performance powered by Google TV. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution on a 108 cm (43-inch) screen, it delivers stunning visual clarity and detail. The integration of Google TV enhances the viewing experience by providing easy access to a wide range of apps and content. This high-end home entertainment system offers affordability without compromising on performance, making it an excellent choice for those seeking cutting-edge technology and elegant design.

How to find the best 4K smart TVs for your home?

To find the best 4K smart TVs for your home, consider factors like screen size, display technology, smart features, and budget. Begin by determining the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing preferences. Next, look for TVs with advanced display technologies such as OLED or QLED for superior picture quality. Evaluate smart features like built-in streaming services, voice assistants, and compatibility with other smart home devices. Finally, compare prices and read reviews to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect 4K smart TV to elevate your home entertainment experience.

