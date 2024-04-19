Best OLED TV: Enjoy vibrant and vivid colours and immersive viewing with our top 5 picks

The world of technology is always in a state of flux - every few years, there is an upgrade in technology and soon enough, markets are flooded with products using such advance technology. One such a segment is television technology and for this discussion, we will take a look at OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TVs.



OLED TVs are renowned for their exceptional picture quality and innovative technology, making them highly sought-after in the world of home entertainment. One of the key advantages of OLED TVs is their ability to produce true blacks and vibrant colours with unparalleled contrast ratios. Unlike traditional LCD TVs, OLED screens do not require a backlight, allowing each pixel to emit its own light. This results in stunningly vivid images with remarkable clarity and detail, especially in dark scenes. Best OLED TV: If you want to enjoy great viewing at home, then opt of a good OLED TV.(PEXELS)

Moreover, OLED TVs offer wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent picture quality from virtually any seating position in the room. Their ultra-thin design adds a sleek and modern aesthetic to any living space. Additionally, OLED technology enables faster response times, reducing motion blur during fast-paced action sequences or gaming.

Overall, OLED TVs provide an immersive viewing experience that elevates movie nights, gaming sessions, and everyday TV watching to new heights, making them a top choice for discerning consumers seeking the ultimate in home entertainment.

We have put together a list of best OLED TVs available on Amazon. Take a look and if you like any, add them to your cart.

Top 3 features of best OLED TVs for you

Product Name Display Technology Resolution Connectivity Technology Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) OLED 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black) OLED 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA (Rocky Black) OLED 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black) OLED 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA (Rocky Black) OLED 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

How to buy best OLED TVs in India?

To buy the best OLED TV in India, consider several factors. First, evaluate your budget and desired screen size. Look for renowned brands like LG or Sony known for their OLED technology. Check the display specifications such as resolution, HDR support, and refresh rate for superior picture quality. Assess smart features, including operating system, app support, and voice control options. Consider connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and HDMI ports for seamless integration with other devices. Lastly, read reviews, compare prices, and visit trusted retailers to make an informed decision based on your preferences and requirements.

1. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV

Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

The Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN in Black offers a stunning viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and OLED display technology, it delivers vivid colours, deep blacks, and crisp details for a cinematic visual feast. Powered by Android TV, it provides access to a wide range of streaming services, apps, and games. Its sleek design and slim profile add a touch of elegance to any living space. With smart features like Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast, it offers seamless connectivity and intuitive control, making it a top choice for immersive home entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV

Screen Size: 138.8 cm (55 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: Android TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD OLED display for vibrant visuals. May have limited availability in certain regions. Android TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. Higher price point compared to some other TV models in the market.

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA in Rocky Black offers a premium viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD OLED display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp details. Equipped with LG's AI ThinQ technology, it provides seamless integration with voice assistants and smart home devices for convenient control. With Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support, it offers immersive audiovisual experiences. Its sleek design and slim bezels complement any modern living space. Overall, the LG 55A3PSA is a top choice for those seeking high-quality picture performance and smart features in a stylish package.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA (Rocky Black)

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Voice Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K OLED display for vibrant visuals and deep blacks. May be relatively expensive compared to some other TV models. LG ThinQ AI and voice control offer convenient smart features. Some users may prefer a different operating system or interface over WebOS.

3. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA (Rocky Black)

The LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA in Rocky Black delivers an exceptional viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD OLED display, it produces stunning visuals with vivid colours, deep blacks, and crisp details. Powered by LG's WebOS operating system, this TV offers seamless access to a variety of streaming services and apps. Its AI ThinQ technology enables voice control and smart home integration for added convenience. With its sleek design and slim profile, it enhances the aesthetic appeal of any living space. Overall, the LG 65A3PSA is a top choice for those seeking premium picture quality and smart features in a large-screen format.





Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A3PSA (Rocky Black)

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Voice Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K OLED display with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Higher price point compared to some other TV models. LG ThinQ AI and voice control offer convenient smart features. May have limited availability in certain regions.

4. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)

The LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA in Rocky Black offers an exceptional viewing experience in a compact size. Its 4K Ultra HD OLED display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharp details. With LG's WebOS operating system, it provides seamless access to a variety of streaming services and apps. The TV is equipped with LG ThinQ AI for convenient voice control and smart home integration. Its sleek design and slim bezels make it a stylish addition to any living space. Overall, the LG 48A3PSA offers premium picture quality and smart features in a smaller form factor.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)

Screen Size: 121 cm (48 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Voice Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K OLED display with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms or viewing distances. LG ThinQ AI and voice control offer convenient smart features. Higher price point compared to some other TV models in similar size categories.

5. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA (Rocky Black)

The LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA in Rocky Black delivers an immersive viewing experience in a compact package. Its 4K Ultra HD OLED display produces vibrant colours, deep blacks, and stunning clarity. With LG's WebOS operating system, users can access a wide range of streaming services and apps with ease. The TV features LG ThinQ AI for convenient voice control and smart home integration. Its sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any room. Overall, the LG 48A2PSA offers outstanding picture quality and smart functionality in a smaller screen size.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA (Rocky Black)

Screen Size: 121 cm (48 inches)

Display Technology: 4K Ultra HD OLED

Operating System: WebOS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Smart Features: LG ThinQ AI, Voice Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K OLED display with vibrant colors and deep blacks. Smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms or viewing distances. LG ThinQ AI and voice control offer convenient smart features. Higher price point compared to some other TV models in similar size categories.





Best value for money OLED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA offers the best value for money among the listed products. It strikes a balance between size, features, and price, providing a large 55-inch OLED display with stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. With smart features like LG ThinQ AI and voice control, it offers convenience and connectivity options. Additionally, it's a popular choice due to its reliable performance, sleek design, and immersive viewing experience. Overall, the LG 55A3PSA delivers exceptional value for those seeking high-quality OLED TV within a reasonable budget.

Best overall OLED TV

The Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) stands out as the best overall product in its category. With a large 55-inch OLED display, it delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours, deep blacks, and sharp details in 4K Ultra HD resolution. Powered by Android TV, it offers a wide range of streaming services, apps, and Google Assistant integration for convenient voice control. Its sleek design, coupled with Dolby Atmos audio, enhances the viewing experience. Overall, the Xiaomi O55M7-Z2IN combines cutting-edge technology, smart features, and affordability, making it a top choice for discerning consumers.