10 best 4K OLED TV versus QLED TV: Pinnacle of picture quality
The competition between 4K OLED TVs and QLED TVs remains fierce. This guide provides a close look at the best TVs available in this category.
Introduction
The debate between OLED and QLED is something familiar in the market. As technology advances, the rivalry between these two types of TVs has intensified, especially when it comes to the 4K models. A 4K OLED TV offers unparalleled picture quality, characterised by its ability to produce perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios. This results in a visual experience that is both immersive and true to life, making it a favourite among cinema enthusiasts and gamers alike. On the other hand, QLED TVs, powered by Quantum Dot technology, excel in brightness and colour volume. They are capable of delivering vibrant and vivid images even in well-lit rooms, making them ideal for daytime viewing.
The choice between a 4K OLED TV and a QLED TV often boils down to personal preferences and viewing habits. OLED's organic compounds enable each pixel to emit its light, allowing for thinner panels and energy efficiency. This self-emissive property contributes to the deeper blacks and high contrast ratio, hallmark features of OLED TVs. Meanwhile, QLED TVs use a backlight to illuminate the pixels, which enhances the brightness and colour accuracy. It makes them more suitable for varied lighting conditions and offers a more consistent performance across different content types.
Understanding the strengths of each technology is vital to making an informed decision. For those seeking cinematic quality and deep, inky blacks, OLED is the way to go. However, if you prioritise brightness and vibrant colours, especially in a bright room, then a QLED TV might be more appropriate. Both technologies continue to evolve, offering features like high dynamic range (HDR) support, voice control, smart home integration, and more.
In this comparison of the 10 best 4K OLED and QLED TVs, we will help you decide which is best suited for your home entertainment needs. From analysing picture quality to evaluating additional features like the sound quality and connectivity options, we aim to provide a comprehensive guide to these high-end televisions. Stay tuned as we explore the pinnacle of picture quality in the current market.
Product List
1) Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)
This Xiaomi smart TV promises entertainment that's out of this world. With Android TV 11 and the intuitive PatchWall 4 interface, you'll have access to 5000+ apps like Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar right at your fingertips. The 4K Ultra HD display delivers vibrant colours and stunning clarity, while the OLED panel ensures inky blacks and impressive contrast for the most immersive viewing experience. The quad-core processor provides smooth streaming and multitasking, while Chromecast built-in and Miracast let you mirror content from your phone or tablet. Far-field microphones make it easy to control the TV using just your voice. In short, this TV is smart, stylish and packed with features that make it the perfect centrepiece for any living room.
Specifications of Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED
- Smart Features: Android TV OS, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in
- Sound: Dolby Audio Support
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Voice Control Remote, HDR 10 Support
Pros
Cons
Superior OLED display with excellent contrast
Higher price compared to standard LED TVs
Android TV OS offers extensive app compatibility
Potential for screen burn-in with OLED technology
Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant
Sound quality may not match the high-end display
Voice control remote for easy navigation
2. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)
This sleek LG 4K Ultra HD smart OLED Television features stunning picture quality and enhanced smart capabilities. The ultra-thin panel and razor-sharp 3840x2160 resolution deliver vivid images with deep contrasts and over a billion vibrant colours. The AI processor optimises content for an immersive viewing experience. The 120-hertz refresh rate minimises motion blur, so action scenes appear smooth and fluid. Connectivity options like built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports allow you to stream movies, shows and gaming consoles with ease. The powerful 20-watt audio output and AI sound features provide crisp surround sound without the need for extra speakers. The built-in ThinQ AI and compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google let you control your TV and search for content using just your voice. Plus, the virtually unlimited streaming app support means you'll always have access to the latest content.
Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED
- Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible
- Sound: Dolby Atmos, AI Sound
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer
Pros
Cons
Exceptional picture quality with OLED technology
Smaller screen sizes might not suit large living spaces
AI ThinQ and voice assistant integration
Pricey for its size category
Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience
Risk of burn-in with static images
WebOS offers a smooth and user-friendly interface
3. Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black)
This Sony Bravia OLED TV brings cinematic brilliance to your home. The 4K Ultra HD XR-OLED display features over 8 million self-illuminating pixels for incredible contrast, clarity and real-to-life colour. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor, it intelligently optimises every scene for an experience that feels vividly real. The 120Hz refresh rate and XR Motion Clarity technology minimise motion blur for smooth action in sports and movies. With Google TV, access 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from all your apps in one place. 4 HDMI ports connect your set-top box, Blu-ray player and gaming console, while dual USB ports handle media drives and other devices. The 50W audio system with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos immerses you in the scene with moving audio that follows the action on screen. This Sony OLED TV combines stunning picture quality, intelligent processing and smart features to transform your living room into a cinematic experience.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED, XR Cognitive Processor
- Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play
- Sound: Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, HDMI 2.1
Pros
Cons
Large screen ideal for immersive viewing
Very high price point
Cutting-edge XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced picture
Heavier and requires more space
Google TV with voice search and vast app selection
Potential OLED burn-in issues
High-quality audio with Acoustic Surface Audio+
4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black)
This Sony Bravia OLED TV brings the cinema into your living room with stunning 4K clarity and a dazzling 120Hz refresh rate. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR analyses content in real-time to deliver intense contrast, natural colours and fluid motion for an ultra-vivid viewing experience. The built-in Google TV OS gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, while hands-free Google Assistant and built-in microphones let you search for content or control your smart home with just your voice. Plus, the Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos audio technologies create an immersive sound that perfectly matches the breathtaking images on the screen.
Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED, XR Cognitive Processor
- Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play
- Sound: Acoustic Surface Audio, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Ambient Optimization, Light Sensor
Pros
Cons
XR Cognitive Processor delivers superior picture quality
Comparatively expensive
Google TV offers extensive streaming options
OLED technology may experience burn-in over time
Sleek design and high build quality
Audio may not be as impressive as the display
Ambient Optimization adjusts the picture to room lighting
5. LG 106 cm (42 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 42C2PSA (Titanium Grey)
Cinema comes to life in your living room with the LG OLED 4K Smart TV. Its self-lit pixels deliver perfect blacks and stunning contrast for an incredibly vivid and immersive viewing experience. Dolby Vision IQ and Precision Detail adjust HDR performance for any lighting conditions, while the α9 Gen4 processor optimises every scene for the best picture quality. Dolby Atmos audio fills your space with cinematic sound that follows the action on screen. The webOS platform offers instant access to all your favourite streaming apps and content with just a click of the Magic Remote. Four HDMI ports let you connect multiple devices while built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stream audio and video wirelessly. Game Optimizer mode provides the lowest input lag for a smooth gaming experience. With LG ThinQ AI, you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices using your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant.
Specifications of LG 106 cm (42 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED, α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
- Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Home Dashboard
- Sound: Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: G-SYNC Compatible, Game Optimizer
Pros
Cons
Compact size suitable for smaller rooms
Smaller sizes might not be ideal for a home theatre experience
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K ensures top-notch picture quality
Higher price for a smaller OLED TV
Excellent gaming features with G-SYNC compatibility
Sound quality may not meet expectations
WebOS is user-friendly with good app support
6. Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL (Black)
The Samsung Frame Series 4K QLED TV transforms your space into a living gallery with a stunning matte display that shows stunning artwork when not in use. Its Quantum Processor 4K upscales all your content to near 4K clarity, while Quantum HDR 24x ensures vibrant colour and wide viewing angles. 100% colour volume with Quantum Dots brings one billion shades of colour to life, while the 100Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro reduce blur for fast-paced action. With Dolby Atmos audio and Adaptive Sound+ technology, this TV delivers an immersive sound experience to match its visual brilliance. The 4 HDMI ports make it easy to connect game consoles, streaming devices and more, while the built-in smart TV features give you access to all your favourite apps. Designed to blend seamlessly into your decor, The Frame Series QLED TV transforms your living space when turned on and becomes a work of art when off.
Specifications of Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: QLED
- Smart Features: Tizen OS, Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- Sound: Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound+
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Art Mode, Customizable Frame
Pros
Cons
Unique Art Mode for displaying artwork
Price premium for the Art Mode feature
Bright, vibrant QLED display
QLED doesn't offer as deep blacks as OLED
Customisable frame to match home decor
Smart Tizen OS with voice assistant support
7. Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)
With a stunning QLED display and built-in Google smarts, this Sansui TV brings all the entertainment you love right to your living room. The ultra-high definition 4K picture clarity combined with Quantum Dot technology ensures that whether you're streaming the latest blockbuster or catching up on old favourites, every scene comes to life with realistic and vibrant colour. Built-in Chromecast lets you cast content from your phone or tablet directly to the big screen, while access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video means endless viewing options at your fingertips. Voice control with the Google Assistant makes navigating channels, adjusting volume and finding what to watch next effortless—all the entertainment you love in one beautiful, smart screen.
Specifications of Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: QLED
- Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant
- Sound: Dolby Atmos, JBL by Harman
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Quantum Dot Color, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision
Pros
Cons
Affordable compared to other QLED models
Picture quality is not on par with higher-end QLEDs
Android TV with good app support
Sound quality may require external speakers
Quantum Dot technology enhances color vibrancy
Limited peak brightness compared to top-tier QLEDs
Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support
8. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
Featuring an immersive 4KUltra HD OLEDdisplay with Dolby Vision IQ and Cinema HDR, this TV brings out the deepest blacks and lifelike colours in your favourite movies and shows. The α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K upscales content in real time for an ultra-sharp picture, while the 120Hz refresh rate minimises motion blur. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, your voice controls the smart TV experience powered by webOS. Stream from popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video with built-in WiFi, or connect your gaming console, Blu-ray player and other devices via the 4 HDMI ports and multiple USB ports. For an enveloping sound experience, 20W of audio power, Dolby Atmos, and AI Sound Pro virtual surround sound optimise the audio for whatever you're watching. The LG 55B2PSA 4K smart OLED TV delivers the ultimate immersive viewing and listening experience to transform your living room into a personal theatre.
Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: OLED, α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
- Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Home Dashboard
- Sound: AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Filmmaker Mode, HGiG Mode
Pros
Cons
Excellent picture quality with OLED display
Pricey for the features offered
AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio
Potential risk of burn-in with OLED
α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K enhances visuals
Limited brightness in very bright environments
Filmmaker Mode for a cinema-like experience
9. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)
This Acer 55-inch4K QLED TV has everything you need for an immersive home theatre experience. With a wide 178-degree viewing angle, QLED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, images come to life in stunning detail and vibrant colour. The three HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect devices like your gaming console, Blu-ray player or computer. The 30-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound, and the Google TV interface gives quick access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi allow for wireless streaming from compatible devices. The quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM provide smooth performance, while intelligent features like MEMC and micro dimming enhance image quality. The wide colour gamut and high dynamic range capture the full depth and range of colours to bring entertainment to your living room.
Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: QLED
- Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote
- Sound: Dolby Audio
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Chromecast Built-in, Google Play
Pros
Cons
Competitive pricing for a QLED TV
Lower peak brightness than high-end QLED models
Google TV with Chromecast built-in
The sound quality is average so you may need a soundbar
Sleek and modern design
Build quality may not match premium brands
Dolby Audio support for a decent sound experience
10. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black)
This Toshiba 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV delivers stunning ultra-high definition visuals with the clarity and brightness of quantum dot technology. The ultra-thin bezel design means a virtually edge-to-edge picture, while local dimming enhances contrast by selectively backlighting areas of the screen for deep blacks. Powered by Google TV, it organises your favourite content from across your apps and subscriptions and recommends new shows and movies based on your tastes. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet to the big screen, and the Google Assistant allows you to control your TV and smart home devices using just your voice. The convenient USB ports make it simple to playback media from external storage devices, and the HDMI inputs allow connecting devices like set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. All this, combined with intuitive smart functions and a sleek, timeless design, makes this Toshiba TV a fantastic value for enhancing any living space.
Specifications of Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
- Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
- Display Type: QLED
- Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Control
- Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports
- Additional Features: Regza Engine 4K, HDR10+
Pros
Cons
Good price-to-performance ratio
Audio performance is not top-tier
Google TV offers a wide range of streaming options
Build quality is decent but not premium
Regza Engine 4K for enhanced picture quality
Contrast and black levels are good but not as deep as the OLED
HDR10+ support for improved picture dynamics
Three best features for you
TV Model
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN
Android TV OS
Built-in Chromecast
Voice Control Remote
LG 121 cm (48") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA
AI ThinQ with Voice Assistant
Dolby Atmos Sound
WebOS Platform
Sony Bravia 195 cm (77") XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K
XR Cognitive Processor
Google TV Platform
Acoustic Surface Audio+
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55") XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L
XR Cognitive Processor
Ambient Optimization
Google TV with Voice Search
LG 106 cm (42") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 42C2PSA
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
G-SYNC Compatibility
WebOS with AI ThinQ
Samsung 165 cm (65") The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL
Art Mode with Customizable Frame
QLED Display
Smart Tizen OS
Hisense 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G
Android TV with Google Assistant
Quantum Dot Technology
Dolby Vision and HDR10+
LG 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA
OLED Display
AI Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
Acer 139 cm (55") V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD
Google TV with Voice Remote
QLED Display
Dolby Audio Support
Toshiba 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP
Google TV Interface
Regza Engine 4K
HDR10+ Support
Best value for money product
Take your home theatre to the next level with LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV’s stunning 48-inch 4K OLED TV. Its brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution and OLED display deliver incredible clarity, inky blacks, and vibrant colours that transport you into the action. LG's α7 intelligent processor 4K and AI Brightness Control ensure every scene looks perfect, while HDR 10 support reveals hidden details in even the darkest scenes. Enjoy your favourite content from built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, thanks to the webOS smart TV platform. Connect your devices to the three HDMI ports and USB ports, and control the TV hands-free with the included Magic Remote and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. LG's 20W speakers with AI Sound provide surprisingly robust audio, while Game Optimizer and Auto Low Latency Mode ensure lag-free gaming. Enjoy lifelike picture quality, smart features, and easy connectivity in a slim, stylish design with the 48-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV - the best 4K TV for any media room.
Best overall product
Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is ready to take your viewing experience to the next level with stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, Dolby Vision HDR, and Google TV OS for endless entertainment options. The Quantum Dot display technology produces over a billion colours and a remarkable brightness for sharp, vivid colours that pop off the screen. Powered by Google TV, you'll have access to all your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right on the home screen, along with personalised recommendations across apps. Enjoy Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive soundscape that transports you into the action. Use the Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast to control your TV and stream content from your phone easily. With Google Play Store, you can download and enjoy thousands of apps right on the big screen.
How to find the best OLED TV?
Finding the top OLED TV involves considering several key factors to ensure you get a model that suits your needs and preferences. Here's a guide to help you choose the suitable OLED TV:
- Picture Quality: Contrast and Black Levels: OLED TVs are known for their exceptional contrast ratios and deep blacks. Look for models that deliver rich, true-to-life colours.
- Colour Accuracy: Ensure the TV reproduces colours accurately. Some models come pre-calibrated for optimal colour performance.
- HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances picture quality by offering more vibrant colours and better contrast. Look for TVs supporting HDR10, Dolby Vision, or both.
- Size: Consider the size of the room where the TV will be placed. Larger screens offer a more immersive experience but require more viewing distance.
- Resolution: Opt for a 4K resolution for sharper images and more detailed content.
- Operating System: Check the smart TV platform for user-friendliness and app availability (like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video).
- Connectivity: Look for multiple HDMI ports, especially if you plan to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, or other devices.
- Sound Quality: While OLED TVs are known for their picture quality, sound can vary. Consider models with built-in high-quality speakers or plan to invest in a soundbar or external speaker system.
- Design and Build: OLED TVs are usually sleek and stylish. Consider the design, especially if the TV will be a focal point in your room.
- Gaming Features (if relevant): If you're a gamer, look for features like low input lag, high refresh rate, and compatibility with gaming technologies like NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync.
- Brand and Warranty: Choose reputable brands known for quality and customer service. Also, check the warranty period and what it covers.
- Price and Reviews: Compare prices across different models and brands. Read reviews and watch video reviews to understand the real-world performance of the TVs you’re considering.
