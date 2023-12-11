10 best 4K OLED TV versus QLED TV: Pinnacle of picture quality

Introduction Enhance your home entertainment setup with high quality 4K OLED TVs and OLED TVs. (Unsplash )

The debate between OLED and QLED is something familiar in the market. As technology advances, the rivalry between these two types of TVs has intensified, especially when it comes to the 4K models. A 4K OLED TV offers unparalleled picture quality, characterised by its ability to produce perfect blacks and infinite contrast ratios. This results in a visual experience that is both immersive and true to life, making it a favourite among cinema enthusiasts and gamers alike. On the other hand, QLED TVs, powered by Quantum Dot technology, excel in brightness and colour volume. They are capable of delivering vibrant and vivid images even in well-lit rooms, making them ideal for daytime viewing.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The choice between a 4K OLED TV and a QLED TV often boils down to personal preferences and viewing habits. OLED's organic compounds enable each pixel to emit its light, allowing for thinner panels and energy efficiency. This self-emissive property contributes to the deeper blacks and high contrast ratio, hallmark features of OLED TVs. Meanwhile, QLED TVs use a backlight to illuminate the pixels, which enhances the brightness and colour accuracy. It makes them more suitable for varied lighting conditions and offers a more consistent performance across different content types.

Understanding the strengths of each technology is vital to making an informed decision. For those seeking cinematic quality and deep, inky blacks, OLED is the way to go. However, if you prioritise brightness and vibrant colours, especially in a bright room, then a QLED TV might be more appropriate. Both technologies continue to evolve, offering features like high dynamic range (HDR) support, voice control, smart home integration, and more.

In this comparison of the 10 best 4K OLED and QLED TVs, we will help you decide which is best suited for your home entertainment needs. From analysing picture quality to evaluating additional features like the sound quality and connectivity options, we aim to provide a comprehensive guide to these high-end televisions. Stay tuned as we explore the pinnacle of picture quality in the current market.

Also Read: Top 10 bread maker of 2023: Home baking made easy

Product List

1) Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

This Xiaomi smart TV promises entertainment that's out of this world. With Android TV 11 and the intuitive PatchWall 4 interface, you'll have access to 5000+ apps like Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar right at your fingertips. The 4K Ultra HD display delivers vibrant colours and stunning clarity, while the OLED panel ensures inky blacks and impressive contrast for the most immersive viewing experience. The quad-core processor provides smooth streaming and multitasking, while Chromecast built-in and Miracast let you mirror content from your phone or tablet. Far-field microphones make it easy to control the TV using just your voice. In short, this TV is smart, stylish and packed with features that make it the perfect centrepiece for any living room.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED

Smart Features: Android TV OS, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in

Sound: Dolby Audio Support

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Voice Control Remote, HDR 10 Support

Pros Cons Superior OLED display with excellent contrast Higher price compared to standard LED TVs Android TV OS offers extensive app compatibility Potential for screen burn-in with OLED technology Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant Sound quality may not match the high-end display Voice control remote for easy navigation

B09XBFSB4Q

2. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA (Rocky Black)

This sleek LG 4K Ultra HD smart OLED Television features stunning picture quality and enhanced smart capabilities. The ultra-thin panel and razor-sharp 3840x2160 resolution deliver vivid images with deep contrasts and over a billion vibrant colours. The AI processor optimises content for an immersive viewing experience. The 120-hertz refresh rate minimises motion blur, so action scenes appear smooth and fluid. Connectivity options like built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI ports allow you to stream movies, shows and gaming consoles with ease. The powerful 20-watt audio output and AI sound features provide crisp surround sound without the need for extra speakers. The built-in ThinQ AI and compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google let you control your TV and search for content using just your voice. Plus, the virtually unlimited streaming app support means you'll always have access to the latest content.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Google Assistant and Alexa compatible

Sound: Dolby Atmos, AI Sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Filmmaker Mode, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons Exceptional picture quality with OLED technology Smaller screen sizes might not suit large living spaces AI ThinQ and voice assistant integration Pricey for its size category Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience Risk of burn-in with static images WebOS offers a smooth and user-friendly interface

B0C8JSCGH9

3. Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black)

This Sony Bravia OLED TV brings cinematic brilliance to your home. The 4K Ultra HD XR-OLED display features over 8 million self-illuminating pixels for incredible contrast, clarity and real-to-life colour. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor, it intelligently optimises every scene for an experience that feels vividly real. The 120Hz refresh rate and XR Motion Clarity technology minimise motion blur for smooth action in sports and movies. With Google TV, access 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from all your apps in one place. 4 HDMI ports connect your set-top box, Blu-ray player and gaming console, while dual USB ports handle media drives and other devices. The 50W audio system with Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos immerses you in the scene with moving audio that follows the action on screen. This Sony OLED TV combines stunning picture quality, intelligent processing and smart features to transform your living room into a cinematic experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED, XR Cognitive Processor

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play

Sound: Acoustic Surface Audio+, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, HDMI 2.1

Pros Cons Large screen ideal for immersive viewing Very high price point Cutting-edge XR Cognitive Processor for enhanced picture Heavier and requires more space Google TV with voice search and vast app selection Potential OLED burn-in issues High-quality audio with Acoustic Surface Audio+

B09ZLN7PZM

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L (Black)

This Sony Bravia OLED TV brings the cinema into your living room with stunning 4K clarity and a dazzling 120Hz refresh rate. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR analyses content in real-time to deliver intense contrast, natural colours and fluid motion for an ultra-vivid viewing experience. The built-in Google TV OS gives you access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, while hands-free Google Assistant and built-in microphones let you search for content or control your smart home with just your voice. Plus, the Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Dolby Atmos audio technologies create an immersive sound that perfectly matches the breathtaking images on the screen.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED, XR Cognitive Processor

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play

Sound: Acoustic Surface Audio, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Ambient Optimization, Light Sensor

Pros Cons XR Cognitive Processor delivers superior picture quality Comparatively expensive Google TV offers extensive streaming options OLED technology may experience burn-in over time Sleek design and high build quality Audio may not be as impressive as the display Ambient Optimization adjusts the picture to room lighting

B0C1HBHFQ5

5. LG 106 cm (42 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 42C2PSA (Titanium Grey)

Cinema comes to life in your living room with the LG OLED 4K Smart TV. Its self-lit pixels deliver perfect blacks and stunning contrast for an incredibly vivid and immersive viewing experience. Dolby Vision IQ and Precision Detail adjust HDR performance for any lighting conditions, while the α9 Gen4 processor optimises every scene for the best picture quality. Dolby Atmos audio fills your space with cinematic sound that follows the action on screen. The webOS platform offers instant access to all your favourite streaming apps and content with just a click of the Magic Remote. Four HDMI ports let you connect multiple devices while built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stream audio and video wirelessly. Game Optimizer mode provides the lowest input lag for a smooth gaming experience. With LG ThinQ AI, you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices using your voice through Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications of LG 106 cm (42 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED, α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Home Dashboard

Sound: Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: G-SYNC Compatible, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for smaller rooms Smaller sizes might not be ideal for a home theatre experience α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K ensures top-notch picture quality Higher price for a smaller OLED TV Excellent gaming features with G-SYNC compatibility Sound quality may not meet expectations WebOS is user-friendly with good app support

B0BFBP22PR

6. Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL (Black)

The Samsung Frame Series 4K QLED TV transforms your space into a living gallery with a stunning matte display that shows stunning artwork when not in use. Its Quantum Processor 4K upscales all your content to near 4K clarity, while Quantum HDR 24x ensures vibrant colour and wide viewing angles. 100% colour volume with Quantum Dots brings one billion shades of colour to life, while the 100Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro reduce blur for fast-paced action. With Dolby Atmos audio and Adaptive Sound+ technology, this TV delivers an immersive sound experience to match its visual brilliance. The 4 HDMI ports make it easy to connect game consoles, streaming devices and more, while the built-in smart TV features give you access to all your favourite apps. Designed to blend seamlessly into your decor, The Frame Series QLED TV transforms your living space when turned on and becomes a work of art when off.

Specifications of Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: QLED

Smart Features: Tizen OS, Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant

Sound: Q-Symphony, Adaptive Sound+

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Art Mode, Customizable Frame

Pros Cons Unique Art Mode for displaying artwork Price premium for the Art Mode feature Bright, vibrant QLED display QLED doesn't offer as deep blacks as OLED Customisable frame to match home decor Smart Tizen OS with voice assistant support

B09Y64NM41

7. Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)

With a stunning QLED display and built-in Google smarts, this Sansui TV brings all the entertainment you love right to your living room. The ultra-high definition 4K picture clarity combined with Quantum Dot technology ensures that whether you're streaming the latest blockbuster or catching up on old favourites, every scene comes to life with realistic and vibrant colour. Built-in Chromecast lets you cast content from your phone or tablet directly to the big screen, while access to streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video means endless viewing options at your fingertips. Voice control with the Google Assistant makes navigating channels, adjusting volume and finding what to watch next effortless—all the entertainment you love in one beautiful, smart screen.

Specifications of Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: QLED

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant

Sound: Dolby Atmos, JBL by Harman

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Quantum Dot Color, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision

Pros Cons Affordable compared to other QLED models Picture quality is not on par with higher-end QLEDs Android TV with good app support Sound quality may require external speakers Quantum Dot technology enhances color vibrancy Limited peak brightness compared to top-tier QLEDs Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support

B0BNMY9ZX2

8. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

Featuring an immersive 4KUltra HD OLEDdisplay with Dolby Vision IQ and Cinema HDR, this TV brings out the deepest blacks and lifelike colours in your favourite movies and shows. The α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K upscales content in real time for an ultra-sharp picture, while the 120Hz refresh rate minimises motion blur. With built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, your voice controls the smart TV experience powered by webOS. Stream from popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video with built-in WiFi, or connect your gaming console, Blu-ray player and other devices via the 4 HDMI ports and multiple USB ports. For an enveloping sound experience, 20W of audio power, Dolby Atmos, and AI Sound Pro virtual surround sound optimise the audio for whatever you're watching. The LG 55B2PSA 4K smart OLED TV delivers the ultimate immersive viewing and listening experience to transform your living room into a personal theatre.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: OLED, α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Home Dashboard

Sound: AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Filmmaker Mode, HGiG Mode

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality with OLED display Pricey for the features offered AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio Potential risk of burn-in with OLED α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K enhances visuals Limited brightness in very bright environments Filmmaker Mode for a cinema-like experience

B0BH8WST87

9. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

This Acer 55-inch4K QLED TV has everything you need for an immersive home theatre experience. With a wide 178-degree viewing angle, QLED display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, images come to life in stunning detail and vibrant colour. The three HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect devices like your gaming console, Blu-ray player or computer. The 30-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound, and the Google TV interface gives quick access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. The built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth and dual-band WiFi allow for wireless streaming from compatible devices. The quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM provide smooth performance, while intelligent features like MEMC and micro dimming enhance image quality. The wide colour gamut and high dynamic range capture the full depth and range of colours to bring entertainment to your living room.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Remote

Sound: Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Chromecast Built-in, Google Play

Pros Cons Competitive pricing for a QLED TV Lower peak brightness than high-end QLED models Google TV with Chromecast built-in The sound quality is average so you may need a soundbar Sleek and modern design Build quality may not match premium brands Dolby Audio support for a decent sound experience

B0C7VY6Z3Z

Also read: IFA trends: Ultra hi-res, Smart, and OLED TVs

10. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black)

This Toshiba 55-inch 4K QLED Google TV delivers stunning ultra-high definition visuals with the clarity and brightness of quantum dot technology. The ultra-thin bezel design means a virtually edge-to-edge picture, while local dimming enhances contrast by selectively backlighting areas of the screen for deep blacks. Powered by Google TV, it organises your favourite content from across your apps and subscriptions and recommends new shows and movies based on your tastes. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet to the big screen, and the Google Assistant allows you to control your TV and smart home devices using just your voice. The convenient USB ports make it simple to playback media from external storage devices, and the HDMI inputs allow connecting devices like set-top boxes, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. All this, combined with intuitive smart functions and a sleek, timeless design, makes this Toshiba TV a fantastic value for enhancing any living space.

Specifications of Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display Type: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Control

Sound: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, USB Ports

Additional Features: Regza Engine 4K, HDR10+

Pros Cons Good price-to-performance ratio Audio performance is not top-tier Google TV offers a wide range of streaming options Build quality is decent but not premium Regza Engine 4K for enhanced picture quality Contrast and black levels are good but not as deep as the OLED HDR10+ support for improved picture dynamics

B0B61756PY

Three best features for you

TV Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN Android TV OS Built-in Chromecast Voice Control Remote LG 121 cm (48") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA AI ThinQ with Voice Assistant Dolby Atmos Sound WebOS Platform Sony Bravia 195 cm (77") XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K XR Cognitive Processor Google TV Platform Acoustic Surface Audio+ Sony Bravia 139 cm (55") XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80L XR Cognitive Processor Ambient Optimization Google TV with Voice Search LG 106 cm (42") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 42C2PSA α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K G-SYNC Compatibility WebOS with AI ThinQ Samsung 165 cm (65") The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL Art Mode with Customizable Frame QLED Display Smart Tizen OS Hisense 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G Android TV with Google Assistant Quantum Dot Technology Dolby Vision and HDR10+ LG 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA OLED Display AI Sound Pro with Dolby Atmos Filmmaker Mode Acer 139 cm (55") V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD Google TV with Voice Remote QLED Display Dolby Audio Support Toshiba 139 cm (55") 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP Google TV Interface Regza Engine 4K HDR10+ Support

Best value for money product

Take your home theatre to the next level with LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV’s stunning 48-inch 4K OLED TV. Its brilliant 4K Ultra HD resolution and OLED display deliver incredible clarity, inky blacks, and vibrant colours that transport you into the action. LG's α7 intelligent processor 4K and AI Brightness Control ensure every scene looks perfect, while HDR 10 support reveals hidden details in even the darkest scenes. Enjoy your favourite content from built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, thanks to the webOS smart TV platform. Connect your devices to the three HDMI ports and USB ports, and control the TV hands-free with the included Magic Remote and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. LG's 20W speakers with AI Sound provide surprisingly robust audio, while Game Optimizer and Auto Low Latency Mode ensure lag-free gaming. Enjoy lifelike picture quality, smart features, and easy connectivity in a slim, stylish design with the 48-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV - the best 4K TV for any media room.

Best overall product

Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV is ready to take your viewing experience to the next level with stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, Dolby Vision HDR, and Google TV OS for endless entertainment options. The Quantum Dot display technology produces over a billion colours and a remarkable brightness for sharp, vivid colours that pop off the screen. Powered by Google TV, you'll have access to all your favourite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ right on the home screen, along with personalised recommendations across apps. Enjoy Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive soundscape that transports you into the action. Use the Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast to control your TV and stream content from your phone easily. With Google Play Store, you can download and enjoy thousands of apps right on the big screen.

How to find the best OLED TV?

Finding the top OLED TV involves considering several key factors to ensure you get a model that suits your needs and preferences. Here's a guide to help you choose the suitable OLED TV:

Picture Quality: Contrast and Black Levels: OLED TVs are known for their exceptional contrast ratios and deep blacks. Look for models that deliver rich, true-to-life colours.

Colour Accuracy: Ensure the TV reproduces colours accurately. Some models come pre-calibrated for optimal colour performance.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances picture quality by offering more vibrant colours and better contrast. Look for TVs supporting HDR10, Dolby Vision, or both.

Size: Consider the size of the room where the TV will be placed. Larger screens offer a more immersive experience but require more viewing distance.

Resolution: Opt for a 4K resolution for sharper images and more detailed content.

Operating System: Check the smart TV platform for user-friendliness and app availability (like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video).

Connectivity: Look for multiple HDMI ports, especially if you plan to connect gaming consoles, soundbars, or other devices.

Sound Quality: While OLED TVs are known for their picture quality, sound can vary. Consider models with built-in high-quality speakers or plan to invest in a soundbar or external speaker system.

Design and Build: OLED TVs are usually sleek and stylish. Consider the design, especially if the TV will be a focal point in your room.

Gaming Features (if relevant): If you're a gamer, look for features like low input lag, high refresh rate, and compatibility with gaming technologies like NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync.

Brand and Warranty: Choose reputable brands known for quality and customer service. Also, check the warranty period and what it covers.

Price and Reviews: Compare prices across different models and brands. Read reviews and watch video reviews to understand the real-world performance of the TVs you’re considering.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.