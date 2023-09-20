Best smart TV: Enjoy HD entertainment at home, top 10 picks of September 2023

There's nothing more relaxing as sinking into our favourite couch with a remote in hand and watching your favourite television programme after a long and hard day at work. A smart TV can help you do just that. Investing in one means you get to see crystal clear images, vibrant colours, clear sound while having access to streaming apps, all at the tip of your fingers. A smart TV is a must-have home appliance in every home today.

The fun of using a smart TV doesn't end here - you can actually do a lot more - browse the web, watch videos on YouTube, listen to music, scroll on social media, play fun smart TV games while using an all-in-one remote.

The good news is the markets are full of smart TV options from various brands. You can get them in a host of screen sizes too. The pricing also varies; you can get budget-friendly ones to expensive ones as well.

We have curated a list of some of the best smart TVs available on Amazon. These include mega brands like Samsung, LG and Sony to relatively lesser known brands such as TCL, Acer, Kodak etc. Do take a look.

1. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray is an amazing smart TV to opt for. Thanks to its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, you can watch every detail to life on its 43-inch screen. This TV from LG comes with maker's intuitive WebOS platform which makes seamless access to your favourite streaming services, apps and content easy. AI ThinQ technology provides voice control and an intelligent viewing experience. Its feature HDR10 Pro makes you enjoy visuals even better while multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure versatile connectivity. Given its sleek design, this LG TV will catch everybody’s attention in an instant.

Specifications:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen for lifelike clarity

Smart TV: WebOS for seamless streaming and app access

AI ThinQ: Voice control and AI enhancements for convenience

HDR10 Pro: Enhanced contrast and vibrant colours

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity options

Pros Cons 1. Stunning 4K resolution 1. Limited viewing angles 2. Smart features 2. Moderate sound quality

2. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 in sleek Black is an amazing choice in smart TV. This TV will help you enjoy vibrant visuals, thanks to its brilliant HD Ready resolution. This the 32-inch screen TV runs on Andriod and gives you access to a world of content, apps, and streaming services. You can easily navigate through all this content thanks to its user-friendly interface. The TV is powered by a powerful processor, ensuring smooth performance and quick app loading. This TV comes with multiple connectivity options and stunning visuals, this smart TV is a perfect addition to any room. With this TV you can be assured of an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience.



Specifications:

Display: 80 cm (32 inches) LED screen with HD Ready resolution

Operating System: Android TV for access to a wide range of apps and content

Processor: Powerful processor for smooth performance

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Audio: Enhanced sound quality with Dolby Audio support



Pros Cons 1. Android TV 1. Limited screen size 2. Dolby Audio 2. HD Ready resolution

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL in sleek Black comes with stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution which offers vivid, lifelike visuals. This TV has a huge 43-inch screen which helps bring every detail to life. This smart TV comes with Samsung's Crystal iSmart technology, which delivers crystal-clear picture quality and vibrant colours. With its intuitive Smart Hub, you can access a world of content, apps, and streaming services effortlessly. The smart TV also features multiple connectivity options and powerful audio enhancements, making it the ideal centrepiece for your home entertainment.

Specifications:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen for stunning visuals.

Crystal iSmart Technology: Enhanced picture quality with vibrant colours.

Smart TV: Access to a wide range of apps and content through Smart Hub.

HDR Support: Enjoy enhanced contrast and dynamic image quality.

Multiple Connectivity Options: HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi for versatile connectivity.



Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD 1. Limited screen size 2. Crystal iSmart Technology 2. Higher price point

4. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

The MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN in sleek Black is an ideal choice if you are opting for a smart TV. This TV's expansive 55-inch display couple with its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, gives the viewer lifelike visuals and vibrant colours. Powered by Android TV, you can explore a world of content, apps and games effortlessly. The TV's powerful processor ensures smooth performance and quick app loading. This smart TV comes with multiple connectivity options and a user-friendly interface. This TV is actually a versatile addition to any living space. This MI TV brings exceptional quality to entertainment.

Specifications:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen for breathtaking visuals.

Operating System: Android TV for a vast range of apps and content.

Processor: High-performance processor for seamless operation.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Dolby Audio: Enhanced audio quality for immersive sound.

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD 1. Larger size 2. Android TV 2. Higher price point

5. Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 42FHDX7XPRO (Black)

The Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 42FHDX7XPRO in classic Black is an ideal choice to make if one wants to opt for a smart TV. It provides an amazing viewing experience with its 42-inch Full HD display, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. This smart TV is powered by Android, it provides access to a world of entertainment, including a plethora of apps, games, and streaming services. Its intuitive interface ensures easy navigation, and with multiple connectivity options, it seamlessly integrates with your devices. This smart TV's immersive audio with its enhanced sound quality only adds to the entertainment quotient.

Specifications:

Display: 42-inch Full HD screen for clear and vibrant visuals.

Operating System: Certified Android for access to a wide range of apps and content.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Audio: Enhanced sound quality for an immersive experience.

Resolution: Full HD resolution for detailed and sharp images.

Pros Cons 1. Full HD Display 1. Smaller screen size 2. Android OS 2. Potentially higher price

6. Onida 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 50UIF (Black)

The Onida 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 50UIF in elegant Black is a good choice to make if one is opting for a smart TV. It's time to immerse yourself in a world of stunning visuals on the capacious 50-inch screen. This TV offers exceptional 4K Ultra HD resolution. This smart TV also comes integrated with Amazon's Fire TV, which offers a seamless streaming experience with access to numerous apps, movies, and TV shows. Enjoy hassle-free connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports. With Dolby Audio support, it delivers immersive sound to complement the breathtaking visuals. Elevate your home entertainment with the Onida 50UIF, where innovation meets entertainment.

Specifications:

Display: 50-inch 4K Ultra HD screen for stunning visuals.

Operating System: Integrated Amazon Fire TV for seamless content streaming.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile connectivity.

Dolby Audio: Enhanced audio quality for an immersive experience.

Voice Remote: Easy control and navigation with voice commands.

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD 1. Larger size 2. Integrated Fire TV 2. Higher price point

7. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

The Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL in sleek Black is a trusted smart TV brand to invest in. Its 40-inch Full HD screen gives you stunning visuals, delivering sharp and vivid images. This smart TV runs on the Google TV platform, which offers seamless access to a world of content, apps, and streaming services. With its powerful processor, smooth performance and quick app loading is assured. You can expect multiple connectivity options. Its Dolby Audio support ensures a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

Specifications:

Display: 40-inch Full HD screen for clear visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for a vast range of content and apps.

Processor: High-performance processor for smooth operation.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Audio: Dolby Audio support for enhanced sound quality.

Pros Cons 1. Full HD Display 1. Smaller screen size 2. Google TV 2. Potentially higher price

8. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black)

The TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 in sleek Black features a stunning 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen. You can now expect a deeply immersive experience as you see breathtaking visuals. This smart TV runs on the Google TV platform, which offers seamless access to a world of content, apps, and streaming services. It comes with a bezel-less design, which provides an edge-to-edge display for a sleek and immersive viewing experience. With multiple connectivity options and Dolby Atmos support, this smart TV ensures both versatility and immersive audio quality. It can easily become the perfect centrepiece for your home theatre system.

Specifications:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a bezel-less design.

Operating System: Google TV for a wide range of content and apps.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Audio: Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD for stunning visuals.

Pros Cons 1. Bezel-Less Design 1. Smaller screen size 2. Google TV 2. Potentially higher price

9. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black)

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G in sleek Black can help you transform your home entertainment experience. This smart TV comes with a large 55-inch QLED screen, you can easily experience breathtaking visuals in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. This smart TV is powered by Google TV, which provides seamless access to a vast world of content, apps, and streaming services. The TV comes with Quantum Dot technology which gives you vibrant colours and sharp contrast. Its multiple connectivity options and Dolby Atmos support deliver versatility and immersive audio. All in all, this smart TV is where technology meets elegance.

Specifications:

Display: 55-inch QLED screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Operating System: Google TV for extensive content and app access.

Quantum Dot Technology: Enhanced colour and contrast.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Audio: Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound.

Pros Cons 1. QLED Display 1. Larger screen size 2. Google TV 2. Potentially higher price

10. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K in sleek Black makes you experience unparalleled entertainment. Thanks to its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen, you can now immerse yourself in stunning visuals. Powered by Google TV, this smart TV offers seamless access to a huge library of content, apps and streaming services. It comes with Sony's renowned picture quality technology - you can be assured of lifelike colours and crisp details. Thanks to its multiple connectivity options and Dolby Atmos support, this TV delivers immersive audio and versatile connectivity. This is the TV where innovation meets cinematic brilliance.

Specifications:

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen for lifelike visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for extensive content and app access.

Sony Picture Quality: Exceptional colour and clarity.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Audio: Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound.

Pros Cons 1. Sony Picture Quality 1. Smaller screen size 2. Google TV 2. Potentially higher price

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) 4K Ultra HD Resolution WebOS Smart Platform HDR10 Pro for Enhanced Contrast OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) HD Ready Display Android TV OS High-Performance Processor Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black) Crystal iSmart Technology Wide Range of Apps Dolby Audio Support MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV OS High-Performance Processor Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 42FHDX7XPRO (Black) Full HD Resolution Android TV OS Multiple Connectivity Options Onida 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 50UIF (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Integrated Amazon Fire TV Multiple Connectivity Options Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) Full HD Display Android TV OS Dolby Audio Support TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Bezel-Less Design Quantum Dot Technology for Vibrant Colors TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Quantum Dot Technology Google TV Platform Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Sony Picture Quality Google TV Platform

Best value for money

The OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 stands out as the best value for money among the mentioned smart TVs. With its affordable price and impressive features like Android TV OS, a high-performance processor, and HD Ready display, it delivers excellent value for those seeking a budget-friendly yet feature-packed television for their home entertainment needs.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K emerges as the best overall product among the listed smart TVs. With its combination of exceptional 4K Ultra HD visuals, Sony's renowned picture quality technology, and the versatile Google TV platform, it offers a premium viewing experience. Its impressive features make it the top choice for those seeking a superior, all-in-one entertainment solution.

How to buy a smart TV in India

Buying a smart TV in India requires careful consideration to ensure you get the best value for your money. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Set a Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend. Smart TVs come in various price ranges, so having a budget will narrow down your options.

Choose the Size: Measure your room and decide on the ideal screen size. Consider factors like viewing distance and available space.

Display Technology: Decide between LED, OLED, or QLED. OLED offers the best picture quality, while LED is more budget-friendly.

Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p), but 4K (Ultra HD) is recommended for future-proofing.

Smart Features: Check for a user-friendly smart platform like Android TV, LG's WebOS, or Samsung's Tizen for access to apps and streaming services.

Connectivity: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports. Built-in Wi-Fi is essential for streaming.

Audio Quality: Consider sound quality and additional audio systems like soundbars.

Brand and Reviews: Research reputable brands and read customer reviews to gauge reliability and performance.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Verify warranty terms and the availability of service centres in your area.

Compare Prices: Shop around for the best deals, taking advantage of online and offline retailers, as well as discounts and offers.

Purchase and Delivery: Make your purchase from a trusted seller and ensure safe and secure delivery.

Installation: After delivery, set up the TV according to the manufacturer's instructions or hire a professional if needed.

Remember to keep your specific needs in mind, whether it's gaming, streaming, or general entertainment, to find the perfect smart TV for your home in India.

