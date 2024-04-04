Best Google TV: Top 9 options for tech-savvy consumers offering seamless access to a wide range of content

Google TVs are trending for several reasons, reflecting the evolving landscape of smart TV technology and consumer preferences. Firstly, the increasing popularity of streaming services has led to a growing demand for smart TVs with advanced features that offer seamless access to a wide range of content. Google TV, with its intuitive interface and integration of various streaming platforms, meets this demand effectively, providing users with a convenient and streamlined entertainment experience. However, some people tend to think of these two as similar products. Want to know how they are different? Read on and find out. Google TVs are a popular choice among consumers for their advanced features, seamless integration with Google's ecosystem

Google TV and Android TV are both smart TV platforms developed by Google, but they differ in several key aspects. Google TV is a newer iteration of Android TV, offering a more refined and streamlined user experience. One of the primary distinctions lies in the user interface. Google TV features a content-centric interface that prioritizes personalized recommendations and content discovery. It organizes content from various streaming services into a unified interface, making it easier for users to find and access their favourite shows and movies.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Another significant difference is the integration of the Google Play Store. While both platforms offer access to the Play Store, Google TV provides a curated selection of apps and content tailored specifically for the TV viewing experience. This ensures that users can discover high-quality apps optimized for their TV screen, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

So, are you looking to buy a Google TV? With a plethora of options available in the market, we understand it can be very difficult to narrow down on one product. Therefore, we have come up with a list of top 9 Google TVs to help you make an informed decision. We are sure one of these is definitely going to your shopping cart.

1. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

B0CH33P1PV

Wish to upgrade to a better cinematic experience? The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV must be in your shopping cart. It offers an unparalleled viewing experience with its LED display technology and HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, complemented by HDR 10. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, every detail pops with clarity. Stay connected with dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Immerse yourself in 20 Watts output sound, enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. This smart TV boasts Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant Operation.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV:

Screen Size : 32 Inches

: 32 Inches Brand : MI

: MI Display Technology : LED

: LED Resolution : 720p (1366 x 768)

: 720p (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Sound Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Connectivity : Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, AV port, Ethernet

: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, AV port, Ethernet Smart TV Features:Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV and Chromecast built-in. Resolution limited to HD Ready. Wide range of supported apps. Limited warranty coverage beyond one year. Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for immersive sound. Limited HDMI and USB ports compared to some models.

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1HCJVT5

Bigger the screen, better the viewing experience. The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L in sleek black is one of the most sold Google TVs in India. It gives stunning visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, enhanced by the X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR. It allows you to connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, and revels in 20 Watts output sound featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. With Google TV, Chromecast, and voice search capabilities, plus additional features like Apple Airplay and Alexa compatibility, your entertainment options are limitless.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

55 Inches Brand : Sony

: Sony Display Technology: LED

LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Sound Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Alexa compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immerse yourself in stunning 4K visuals. Higher price point compared to HD models. Enjoy a wide viewing angle for optimal enjoyment. Limited selection of included internet services. Seamlessly stream content with Google TV & Chromecast. May be overwhelming for users who prefer simpler interfaces.

3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1H9Z4DC

Sony TVs are known for their commitment to delivering high-quality picture performances and often feature advanced display technologies. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is one of the best Google TVs. Enjoy every detail from any angle with the wide 178-degree viewing angle. Connect effortlessly with multiple HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, plus a USB port for your external devices. Delight your ears with 20 Watts of powerful sound featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. With Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, and voice search capabilities, as well as compatibility with Apple Airplay and Alexa, this smart TV offers endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 43 Inches

: 43 Inches Brand : Sony

: Sony Display Technology: LED

LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Sound Output: 20 Watts

20 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Alexa compatibility

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enjoy stunning 4K visuals for an immersive experience. Limited USB ports may require additional adapters. Wide viewing angle ensures optimal viewing from any position. Higher price point compared to non-smart models. Seamlessly stream content with Google TV & Chromecast. Limited selection of included internet services.

Also Read: Best 32-inch LED TVs: Top 10 picks that offer unparalleled entertainment experience while watching movies or gaming

4. iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BCQ7Y162

Transform your entertainment experience with the iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 in sleek black. Dive into a world of stunning visuals with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR 10, powered by the AI Picture Engine 2.0 for lifelike clarity. Enjoy a wide range of content with access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and over 7000 apps, offering a whopping 10,62,000 hours of entertainment. Immerse yourself in rich, 24 Watts sound enhanced by Dolby Audio technology. With built-in Google Assistant, Wi-Fi connectivity, and screen mirroring, your entertainment possibilities are endless. Experience seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports, all within an edgeless design that adds elegance to any space.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 Inches

55 Inches Brand : iFFALCON

: iFFALCON Display Technology: LED

LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Sound Output: 24 Watts

24 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Headphone output

: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Headphone output Smart TV Features: Google Assistant, 4K Google TV, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, Built-in Apps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR 10. Limited warranty compared to some competitors. Wide range of built-in apps for endless entertainment. Higher price compared to non-smart alternatives. Advanced AI Picture Engine for lifelike visuals. May require additional adapters for specific connectivity needs.

5. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

B0C4YD7QJZ

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google offers stunning visuals with HD Ready resolution and HDR10 technology, boasting a wide 178-degree viewing angle for immersive viewing from any corner of the room. It allows you to connect effortlessly with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with HDMI and USB ports for seamless connectivity to your favourite devices. Enjoy crystal-clear audio with 30W high-fidelity speakers featuring Dolby Audio and 5 sound modes. With Google TV, built-in Chromecast, and voice-enabled smart remote, accessing your favourite content has never been easier. Elevate your viewing experience with intelligent frame stabilization, micro dimming, and blue light reduction technologies.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 32 Inches

: 32 Inches Brand : Acer

: Acer Display Technology: LED

LED Resolution : HD Ready (1366x768)

: HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Sound Output: 30 Watts

30 Watts Connectivity : Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2

: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2 Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice-enabled Smart Remote, Quad-Core Processor, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Google Assistant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive HD Ready resolution with HDR10. Limited warranty compared to some competitors. High-fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio for crystal-clear sound. Higher price point compared to non-smart models. Seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. HD Ready resolution may not meet the needs of all users.

6. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C3RXSTD1

Get an amazing TV experience with the Hisense 43A6K TV which is a 43-inch smart TV with a super clear 4K Ultra HD picture and a really smooth refresh rate. It comes in a cool gray colour and has almost no border around the screen. This TV makes it easy to connect all your devices. There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports and a Wi-Fi that works on two different frequencies, and Bluetooth. It pumps out 24 Watts of power and uses Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital technology to make you feel like you're in a movie theater. In addition, it has features like a watchlist, Google Assistant to help you find things, and it supports apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Specifications of Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 43 inches

43 inches Brand : Hisense

: Hisense Display Technology : LED

: LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Sound Output: 24 Watts

24 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Smart TV Features:Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Far Field Voice Control, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with a high refresh rate. Higher price point compared to HD models. Advanced sound technology with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital. May be overwhelming for users who prefer simpler interfaces.

7. VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

B0B9XJL3RN

Experience top-notch entertainment with the VU 50GloLED TV. It gives you an amazing picture with 4K Ultra HD resolution that's made even better by special technology like AI PQ Engine and Dolby Vision IQ. Connecting your devices is easy with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi that works on two different frequencies, and Bluetooth. The sound is incredible too. It pumps out 104 Watts of power and has built-in subwoofers and Dolby Atmos for a movie theatre-like experience. With Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, and a mic that lets you control things with your voice, you can easily find and watch all your favourite stuff. It looks really sleek with no border around the screen. And it has advanced features like Dynamic Backlight Control and Motion Enhancement to make your viewing experience even better.

Specifications of VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 50 Inches

: 50 Inches Brand : VU

: VU Display Technology : LED

: LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Sound Output: 104 Watts

104 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1

: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Handsfree Mic, Hotkeys on Remote Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision IQ. Limited warranty compared to some competitors. Immersive 104 Watt DJ Sound with Dolby Atmos. Higher price point compared to non-smart models. Advanced features like AI PQ Engine and Dynamic Backlight Control. Grey color option may not suit all aesthetic preferences.

8. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C3BZZND8

Upgrade your home entertainment with the TOSHIBA 43C350MP TV and enjoy premium viewing like never before. This TV gives you stunning picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution. Everything looks super clear and detailed, thanks to its high refresh rate of 60 Hz. Connecting your devices is a breeze with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi that works on two different frequencies, and Bluetooth. It's powered by REGZA Power Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital technologies, giving you rich and immersive audio quality. You can create a watchlist, use Google Assistant to find things, and stream from apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video using Chromecast.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size : 43 Inches

: 43 Inches Brand : TOSHIBA

: TOSHIBA Display Technology: LED

Technology: LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Sound Output: 24 Watts

24 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Smart TV Features: Google TV OS, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Atmos. Sometimes has issues with connectivity Immersive sound quality powered by REGZA Power Audio. Advanced features like Chromecast and Auto Low Latency Mode.

9. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV

B0BRNKSTV3

The Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV is a worth considering option. This TV delivers stunning picture quality with 4K Ultra HD resolution, making every detail look incredibly clear and lifelike. Plus, it has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, so everything moves smoothly. Thanks to the built-in DJ subwoofer that pumps out 84 Watts of powerful sound, it delivers excellent audio. It's enhanced by Dolby Atmos and surround sound technology, giving you an immersive audio experience. With Google TV, you have access to a world of entertainment options. You can create a watchlist, use kids mode, access the Google Play Store, and even stream content using Chromecast built-in.

Specifications of Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV:

Screen Size : 43 Inches

: 43 Inches Brand : Vu

: Vu Display Technology : LED

: LED Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Sound Output: 84 Watts

84 Watts Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1

: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 Smart TV Features: Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, ActiVoice Remote Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Atmos. Limited warranty compared to some competitors. Immersive sound experience with built-in DJ subwoofer. Higher price point compared to non-smart models. Advanced features like Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Also Read: Best 55-inch TV: Make your TV viewing experience all the more romantic on big screen with our top 10 picks

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Sound Output Connectivity Special Feature MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 20 Watts Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, AV port, Ethernet Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant Operation Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 20 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports Google TV, Chromecast, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Alexa compatibility Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 20 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Voice Search, Apple Airplay, Alexa compatibility iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 24 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Headphone output Google Assistant, 4K Google TV, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, Built-in Apps Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV 30 Watts Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2 Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice-enabled Smart Remote, Quad-Core Processor Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 24 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, Far Field Voice Control VU 126 cm (50 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 104 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, Handsfree Mic, Hotkeys on Remote Control TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 24 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Google TV OS, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 84 Watts 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 Google TV, Chromecast Built-In, ActiVoice R

Best value for money

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L stands out as a remarkable value for money product, offering an immersive viewing experience with its large screen size and 4K Ultra HD resolution. Enhanced by advanced picture technologies like the X1 4K Processor and 4K HDR, it delivers stunning visuals with remarkable clarity and realism. The sound quality is equally impressive, with 20 Watts output featuring Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. Versatile connectivity options, smart TV capabilities, and additional features like Google TV, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and Alexa compatibility further elevate its appeal, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking premium entertainment.

Best overall product

The MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product due to its balance of affordability, essential features, and reliable performance. With its HD Ready resolution, Dolby Audio support, and Google TV integration, it offers a fulfilling viewing experience without breaking the bank. Additionally, its compact size makes it suitable for smaller spaces, such as bedrooms or kitchens. The inclusion of Chromecast built-in and Google Assistant operation further enhances its usability, making it an ideal choice for users seeking a budget-friendly smart TV solution.

How to find the best Google TV

Finding the best Google TV involves considering several factors to match your preferences and requirements. Here are some steps to help you make an informed decision:

Determine Your Budget: Decide how much you're willing to spend on a Google TV, considering factors like screen size, resolution, and features.

Consider Screen Size and Resolution: Choose a screen size and resolution that suits your viewing preferences and the size of your room. Higher resolutions like 4K Ultra HD offer better image quality.

Evaluate Connectivity Options: Look for Google TVs with multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, to ensure compatibility with your devices and easy access to online content.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.