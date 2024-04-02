Best 55-inch TV: Make your TV viewing experience all the more romantic on big screen with our top 10 picks

Whether it's about celebrating your anniversary with a romantic movie night or simply burning out your stressful week with a weekend Netflix and Chill mode, a 55-inch TV might just do wonders. You can take your TV viewing experience to another level by installing a 55-inch TV in your living room to create a perfect cinematic experience. Best 55 inch TV for.phenomenal viewing experience(Pexels)

The 55-inch TV has become a staple in modern home entertainment setups, offering an immersive viewing experience that bridges the gap between size and practicality. With its generous screen real estate, it provides an ideal balance for most living room sizes, offering a cinematic feel without overwhelming the space

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A 55-inch TV comes in a generous size and is visually appealing, while also giving your living room an aesthetic look. Whether mounted on a wall or placed on a stand, its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any room, transforming it into a hub of entertainment for friends and family to enjoy. As technology continues to evolve, the 55-inch TV remains a timeless centrepiece, promising endless hours of entertainment and relaxation for years to come.

While there are plenty of brands of 55-inch TV, picking one could be a challenge for you. But fret not, as we have listed top 10 55-inch TV for you to pick one for your living room.

1. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

B0CH33GHBV

Experience immersive entertainment with the Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV. Featuring stunning 4K resolution and Dolby Vision support, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, allowing you to enjoy your favourite content with ease. With built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, you can control your TV with just your voice and cast content from your smartphone or tablet. Plus, its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any living space.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

HDR Support: Dolby Vision

Operating System: Google TV

Voice Control: Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Design: Slim bezels, elegant stand

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Dolby Vision visuals Limited app selection Seamless integration with Google ecosystem Occasional software glitches Google Assistant for voice control Average sound quality

2.Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0CN2V8JSQ

The Samsung 138 cm Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers breathtaking picture quality with its Crystal Display technology. Enjoy lifelike colours and sharp details on the large 55-inch screen. With smart features like built-in voice assistants and a variety of connectivity options, this TV offers convenience and entertainment for the whole family. The TV is loaded with Tizen OS that makes viewing more interesting.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Display: 4K Ultra HD Crystal Display

Operating System: Tizen OS

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus

Smart Features: Voice Assistants, Screen Mirroring

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal Display technology for lifelike colours Limited app store compared to some platforms Smart features with built-in voice assistants Some users report occasional software glitches Variety of connectivity option

3.Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C1HDHFKW

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with stunning clarity and vibrant colors. Its 4K resolution brings every detail to life, while the Google TV platform provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and smart home devices with just your voice. The sleek design and slim bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space, making it both a functional and stylish addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 20 Watts

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution Higher price point compared to some competitors Seamless access to streaming services Limited availability of some apps

4.iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0BCQ7Y162

The iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K resolution and HDR support, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by the Google TV platform, it offers a wide array of streaming services and apps, seamlessly integrated for easy access. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling your TV and connected smart home devices is convenient and hands-free. The sleek design and narrow bezels enhance its visual appeal, making it a stylish addition to any modern living space.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 138.7 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 24 Watts

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant 4K Ultra HD resolution Slightly lower audio output compared to competitors Seamless integration with Google TV platform Limited availability of certain streaming apps

Also Read: 10 best TVs in India: Binge watch content on them

5. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C83J8YF8

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings the ultimate entertainment experience to your home with its stunning visuals and smart features. Featuring a 4K resolution display, it delivers lifelike picture quality with rich colors and sharp details. With LG's webOS platform, you can easily access a variety of streaming services and apps, while the Magic Remote allows for intuitive navigation and voice control. The sleek design and slim profile enhance the aesthetics of any room, making it a stylish addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: LG webOS

Voice Control: Magic Remote with voice recognition

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 20 Watts

Design: Slim profile, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K resolution with vibrant colors Magic Remote may take time to get used to Intuitive navigation with LG webOS platform Limited app selection compared to other platforms

6. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

B0B9XLX8VR

The Vu 139 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its advanced features and sleek design. With a 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV integration, you can enjoy stunning visuals and access a wide range of content effortlessly. Its smart features, including voice control and Google Assistant, make entertainment convenient and enjoyable.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus, DTS Studio Sound

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced features and sleek design Limited availability in some regions Google TV integration for seamless content access Higher price point compared to some competitors

Also Read: Upgrade your television watching experience with best 4K TV: Top recommendations

7. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0C3BZX49F

The TOSHIBA 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines stunning visuals with smart functionality for an enhanced entertainment experience. With its 4K Ultra HD display and Google TV integration, you can enjoy lifelike colours and access a variety of streaming apps and content. Its sleek design and convenient features make it a great addition to any home theatre setup.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Voice Remote Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD display Limited availability in some regions Google TV integration for seamless content access Slightly higher price point compared to similar models

8. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

B0C7VY6Z3Z

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers an exceptional visual experience with its QLED technology and 4K resolution. With vibrant colours and deep contrasts, it delivers lifelike images that enhance your viewing pleasure. Powered by the Google TV platform, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, ensuring endless entertainment options. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control your TV and connected smart home devices with just your voice. The sleek design and thin bezels add a touch of elegance to any living space, making it both a functional and stylish addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: QLED

Smart Features: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 30 Watts

Design: Thin bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vibrant QLED display with 4K resolution Higher price point compared to some competitors Seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited availability in certain regions

9.TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV

B0C43Q7879

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV offers a breathtaking viewing experience with its bezel-less design and 4K resolution. Featuring a sleek and modern design, it seamlessly blends into any living space, enhancing the aesthetics of your home entertainment setup. Powered by the Google TV platform, it provides easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, ensuring endless entertainment options for users. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling the TV and connected smart home devices is convenient and hassle-free.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 20 Watts

Design: Bezel-less, modern design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design enhances visual appeal May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models Seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited availability in certain regions

10. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

B0B9WYJYK2

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and advanced features. Featuring the Tornado 2.0 technology, it delivers smooth and fluid motion for fast-paced action scenes and sports events. Powered by the Google TV platform, it provides seamless access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, ensuring endless entertainment options for users. With built-in Google Assistant, controlling the TV and connected smart home devices is simple and convenient. The sleek design and slim bezels complement any modern living space, making it a stylish addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches):

Display Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Display Type: LED

Smart Features: Google TV

Motion Technology: Tornado 2.0

Voice Control: Built-in Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

HDR Support: Yes

Audio Output: 30 Watts

Design: Slim bezels, sleek design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Tornado 2.0 technology for smooth motion Higher price point compared to some competitors Seamless access to streaming services and apps Limited availability in certain regions

Top three features table:

Product Name Display Smart Features Audio Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 4K Dolby Vision Google TV, Voice Remote Dolby Atmos Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD Crystal Processor 4K, Smart Hub Adaptive Sound Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, XR Motion Clarity Dolby Atmos iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Micro Dimming Dolby Audio LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD WebOS, ThinQ AI, Magic Remote Dolby Atmos Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 4K Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio Dolby Digital Plus TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Built-in Alexa Dolby Atmos Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, DTS Virtual: X Dolby Audio TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Auto Game Mode, HDR10+ Dolby Atmos Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Google TV, Ultra Dimming, Smooth Motion Rate Dolby Atmos

Best Value for Money:

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an impressive blend of features at an attractive price point. With its Crystal Processor 4K, Smart Hub, and Adaptive Sound, it provides excellent picture quality and smart functionalities without breaking the bank. This makes it a compelling option for those seeking great value without compromising on quality and features.

Best Overall Product:

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV stands out as the best overall product. With its 4K Dolby Vision display, Google TV integration, and Dolby Atmos audio, it delivers an exceptional viewing experience, making it the top choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the best 55-inch TV

To find the best 55-inch TV, consider several factors including display technology (e.g., OLED, QLED), resolution (preferably 4K), smart features (Google TV, WebOS, etc.), audio quality, and brand reputation. Begin by researching different models from reputable brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Look for reviews and comparisons to understand each TV's picture quality, smart capabilities, and overall performance. Consider your specific needs and preferences regarding features like gaming capabilities, voice control, and connectivity options. Additionally, compare prices to ensure you're getting the best value for your budget. Finally, visit local electronics stores to see the TVs in person and make an informed decision based on your observations and research.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.