Best 4K TV 2023 India that promise stellar picture quality: September 2023 guide

We don't go to movie theatres any more, because most of us love watching content from the comfort of our homes. With OTT platforms offering us a multitude of options, the charm of snuggling in a blanket and watching a romcom or thriller of one’s choice is simply irresistible. But what one needs to make the experience more wholesome and enriching is a 4K smart TV that promises a great display with stunning picture quality. Isn't it of utmost importance that the resolution is top-notch? This is why you must have the best 4K TVs in India on your radar, as they can help redefine your viewing experience.



4K ultra-high definition (UHD) resolution has become the new standard. With four times the number of pixels as a Full HD TV, a 4K TV delivers strikingly sharp and detailed images. It's the ideal choice for streaming your favourite movies and TV shows in their highest quality, and it provides a more immersive gaming experience. Best 4K TVs ensure that every viewing experience is a visual treat for viewers. (Pexels)

Whether you're a movie buff, a gaming enthusiast, or simply seeking immersive entertainment, we have a 4K TV recommendation list to suit your preferences. From OLED to QLED, from budget-friendly options to high-end models, we've got it all covered.

Stay with us as we delve deeper into the world of 4K TVs, exploring their features, advantages, and any potential drawbacks. By the end of this guide, you'll have the knowledge you need to make an informed decision and elevate your home entertainment setup to the next level. This buying guide has some of the best 4K TV 2023 India listed below. Take a look at the selections below.

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 4K TV from LG is a true masterpiece of visual technology. Available in a stunning Dark Iron Gray finish, it is a prime example of what cutting-edge entertainment looks like. With its impressive 4K UHD resolution, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals that make every frame come alive. Immerse yourself in a world of lifelike colours and sharp contrasts, thanks to LG's dynamic colour enhancer and quad-core processor. Whether you're watching your favourite movies, binge-watching TV series, or gaming, this TV ensures a captivating experience.

Specifications

Display Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Operating System: WebOS

Elevate your home entertainment with the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro



This 4K smart TV in sleek Black. This TV combines style and substance to offer an exceptional viewing experience. With a stunning 4K UHD display, you'll enjoy breathtaking clarity and vibrant colours. The TV runs on Android, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly interface. Access your favourite apps, games, and streaming services effortlessly. The slim bezel design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications

Display Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 24 Watts

Operating System: Android TV

Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 98QV

This 4K smart TV in Jetplane Grey is a true marvel. This gigantic TV delivers an immersive viewing experience like no other. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, it offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. The TV's built-in Dolby Audio ensures a powerful and immersive audio experience. It's not just a TV; it's a masterpiece that will transform your living room into a home theatre.

Specifications

Display Size: 98 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 40 Watts

Operating System: Linux

Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 Inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV XR-85X95K

This 4K smart TV is a testament to Sony's commitment to delivering the best cinematic experience. The XR series takes picture quality to a whole new level with its Cognitive Processor XR. It analyses and optimizes each element of the image for astonishing clarity. With 4K UHD resolution and XR Triluminos Pro, colours are reproduced with breathtaking accuracy. Dolby Atmos provides immersive sound to complement the stunning visuals.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20 Watts

Operating System: Android TV

Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80L

This 4K smart TV in Black is a premium choice for those who demand the best. This OLED TV boasts self-illuminating pixels that deliver deep blacks and infinite contrast. Powered by Google TV, you can easily navigate through a world of content and apps. The XR Cognitive Processor ensures every frame is a masterpiece. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it's a treat for both the eyes and ears.

Specifications

Display Size: 77 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 40 Watts

Operating System: Google TV

Experience larger-than-life entertainment with the Hisense 305 cm (120 inches) Trichrom ALR Screen Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Laser TV 120L9HE

This 4K smart TV in Black. This massive TV brings the cinema to your living room with its 4K UHD resolution and laser light source technology. The Trichrom ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen ensures vivid and clear images even in well-lit rooms. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide an immersive audiovisual experience. It's not just a TV; it's a home theater solution.

Specifications

Display Size: 120 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Operating System: VIDAA U

TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745



This 4K smart TV in Black offers a breathtaking viewing experience. The massive 85-inch display is perfect for movie nights and sports enthusiasts. With 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision, you'll enjoy stunning visuals with lifelike colours and sharp details. Powered by Google TV, you have access to a world of content and apps. The TV also features hands-free voice control, making it incredibly convenient.

Specifications

Display Size: 85 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Google TV)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Operating System: Google TV

Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

This 4K smart TV in Black (2022 Model) is a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup. With its gigantic 86-inch screen, you'll be immersed in every scene. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colours. This TV runs on Android, offering seamless access to apps, games, and more. The frameless design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications

Display Size: 86 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Operating System: Android TV

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG

This 4K smart TV in Metallic Grey is a powerhouse of entertainment. With a massive 75-inch screen, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming marathons. The QLED display delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and deep blacks. Powered by Android TV, you have access to a wide range of apps and content. With Dolby Vision and DTS-HD audio, it's a complete package for a cinematic experience.

Specifications

Display Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (Android)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Operating System: Android TV

LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 70NANO75SQA



This 4K smart TV in Black (2022 Model) is a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup. With its gigantic 70-inch screen, you'll be immersed in every scene. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colour. This TV runs on LG's webOS, offering seamless access to apps, games, and more. The frameless design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications

Display Size: 70 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart TV: Yes (webOS)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 30 Watts

Operating System: webOS

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV with WebOS Advanced Picture and Sound Technologies OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Android TV with OxygenPlay Enhanced Visuals with Gamma Engine Dolby Audio for Immersive Sound Vu 248 cms (98 inches) Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD TV Massive 98-inch QLED Display High Dynamic Range (HDR) for Stunning Visuals Premium Audio with Dolby MS12 and DTS-HD Sony Bravia 215 cm (85 Inches) XR Series 4K Smart TV XR Cognitive Processor for Superior Picture Quality Android TV with Google Assistant Acoustic Multi-Audio for Immersive Sound Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Smart OLED TV OLED Display with Self-Illuminating Pixels Google TV for Easy Navigation Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Exceptional Viewing Hisense 305 cm (120 inches) Trichrom ALR Screen TV Massive 120-inch Laser TV Screen Trichrom ALR Screen for Vibrant Images in Any Light Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for Cinematic Experience TCL 216 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Huge 85-inch Display for Immersive Viewing Google TV for Access to a Variety of Content Hands-Free Voice Control for Convenience Cornea Frameless 218 cm (86 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Massive 86-inch Frameless Display 4K Ultra HD Resolution for Crystal-Clear Visuals Android OS for Access to Apps and Games Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD QLED TV QLED Display for Vivid and Lifelike Colors Android TV for a Wide Range of Apps and Content Dolby Vision and DTS-HD for Immersive Audio LG 177 cm (70 Inches) Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD TV Nanocell Display Technology for Rich Colors webOS for Seamless Access to Apps and Features Frameless Design for a Stylish and Modern Look

Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons LG 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC Excellent 4K picture quality,

Smart TV Limited app selection

Average sound quality OnePlus 108 cm Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV OxygenPlay for content,

Dolby Audio Limited app ecosystem

No voice assistant Vu 248 cms Masterpiece Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Immersive 98-inch QLED display

HDR Large size

Requires ample space Sony Bravia 215 cm XR Series 4K Smart Android LED TV XR Cognitive Processor

Google Assistant Pricey

Heavy and bulky Sony Bravia 195 cm XR Series 4K Smart OLED Google TV OLED Self-Illuminating Pixels

Dolby Atmos Expensive

Not budget-friendly Hisense 305 cm Trichrom ALR Screen Series 4K Laser TV Enormous 120-inch Laser screen

ALR tech Extremely expensive

Requires professional installation TCL 216 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Large 85-inch display

Google TV Mediocre sound quality

Heavy Cornea Frameless 218 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Frameless design

Android OS Pricey

Large and heavy Mi 189.34cm Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED display

Dolby Vision

DTS-HD audio Limited app ecosystem

High price LG 177 cm Nanocell Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Nanocell display

webOS

Slim design Expensive

Limited app selection

Best value for money

The "TCL 216 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745" offers the best value for money in this category. It combines a massive 85-inch display with Google TV functionality, providing a fantastic viewing experience and access to a wide range of content. While it's budget-friendly compared to some other models, it doesn't compromise on screen size and features, making it a great choice for those seeking affordability without sacrificing performance.

Best overall product

The "Sony Bravia 215 cm XR Series 4K Smart Android LED TV XR-85X95K" takes the crown for the best overall product. It features the cutting-edge XR Cognitive Processor for superior picture quality, integrates Google Assistant for seamless control, and offers an immersive viewing experience. While it comes at a higher price point, the premium features and performance make it the top choice for those who demand the best.

How to find the best 4K TV?

To choose the ideal 4K TV from the options listed above, consider your specific needs. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option with a large screen, the "TCL 216 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 85P745" offers excellent value. For those prioritizing premium features and willing to invest more, the "Sony Bravia 215 cm XR Series 4K Smart Android LED TV XR-85X95K" stands out.

