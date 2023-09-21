Best 32-inch smart TV for small spaces: Buyer's guide for September 2023

Got a cosy and compact room? Well, the charm of watching content in a cosy room on a compact-sized TV is unparalleled. For small spaces, it is best to get a 32-inch TV installed. It doesn't occupy much space and has a decent screen size. You must not think that a TV with a relatively small screen size will compromise on features and user experience. That is simply not the case. There are a plethora of options available on Amazon that offer a great set of features in a 32-inch size TV. A 32-inch TV is also perfect for the kitchen in case you’re thinking of enjoying both cooking and watching content at the same time. Besides, you don't have to spend too much when buying a 32-inch TV.



This buying guide has some of the best 32-inch TVs listed below. Take a look at the selections below.



1. SKYWALL 81.28 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32SWELS-PRO (Black) A 32-inch TV is a good option to introduce to compact spaces. (Pexels)

This 32-inch TV brings entertainment to your fingertips with its 32-inch HD Ready LED screen. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or gaming, this TV offers crisp visuals. With built-in Wi-Fi and pre-installed apps, accessing your favorite content is a breeze. Connect your devices seamlessly with HDMI and USB ports. Enjoy an immersive audio experience with 20W sound output and Dolby Audio support.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android-based OS, built-in Wi-Fi, pre-installed apps

Ports: HDMI, USB, VGA

Audio: 20W output with Dolby Audio support

B08QX1CC14

2. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

Experience entertainment like never before on this 32-inch TV. Its 32-inch HD Ready LED screen delivers vivid visuals, while the Tizen OS provides a seamless and intuitive interface. You can mirror your devices, live cast, and explore a world of apps with the smart hub. With HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, connectivity options are plentiful. The 20W audio output with Dolby Digital Plus ensures an immersive audio experience.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Tizen OS, screen mirroring, live cast, smart hub

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output with Dolby Digital Plus

B09F6S8BT6

3. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

The OnePlus 32Y1 combines style and substance with its 32-inch HD Ready LED screen. Powered by Android TV, it offers access to Google Assistant, OxygenPlay, and Chromecast. Connect your devices effortlessly with HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports. With a 20W sound output and Dolby Audio support, your audio experience will be delightful. This TV is the perfect addition to your smart home.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, OxygenPlay, Chromecast

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output with Dolby Audio support

B08B42LWKN

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)

This 32-inch TV will take your entertainment to the next level with its HD Ready LED screen. Powered by Android 11 and PatchWall, it provides access to a wide range of streaming apps. With HDMI, USB, and SPDIF ports, connectivity options are versatile. Enjoy immersive audio with 20W sound output and DTS-HD support. This TV is the ultimate choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android 11, PatchWall, built-in streaming apps

Ports: HDMI, USB, SPDIF

Audio: 20W output with DTS-HD support

B09F9YQQ7B

5. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

This 32-inch TV is your gateway to a smarter entertainment experience. Its HD Ready LED screen offers crisp visuals. Powered by Google TV, you can explore a vast library of content. With HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports, connecting your devices is effortless. Enjoy clear audio with 20W sound output. This TV combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Google TV, voice remote, Google Assistant

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output

B0C4YD7QJZ

6. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

This 32-inch TV is designed to elevate your viewing experience. Its HD Ready LED screen delivers stunning visuals. With smart features and built-in Wi-Fi, accessing content is effortless. HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports ensure versatile connectivity. Enjoy immersive audio with 20W sound output. This TV blends style and performance seamlessly.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: WebOS, built-in Wi-Fi, pre-installed apps

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output

B08DPLCM6T

7. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A (Black)

This 32-inch TV is the epitome of style and performance. Its bezel-less screen offers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Android, it provides access to a wide range of apps and games. HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports ensure seamless connectivity. With 20W sound output, your audio experience will be exceptional. This TV is a statement piece for your home.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch bezel-less HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output

B0BNVLWV3Y

8. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Playwall Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW3251 (Black)

The VW3251 is a masterpiece of modern design and technology. Its 32-inch frameless screen offers an edge-to-edge viewing experience. Powered by Android, it provides access to a world of apps and content. HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports ensure flexible connectivity options. Enjoy crystal-clear audio with 20W sound output. This TV is a blend of aesthetics and performance.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch frameless HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, screen mirroring

Ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet

Audio: 20W output

B0B16KD737

9. MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black)

The MI L32M7-5AIN is a testament to Xiaomi's commitment to quality. Its 32-inch HD Ready LED screen delivers stunning visuals. Powered by Android, it offers access to Google Assistant and a range of apps. HDMI and USB ports ensure easy device connectivity. With 20W sound output, you'll enjoy immersive audio. This TV is the perfect addition to your home.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android TV, Google Assistant, Data Saver Mode

Ports: HDMI, USB

Audio: 20W output

B0B6F7LX4C

10. Dyanora Inches Ready Smart DY-LD32H0S

Dyanora presents the DY-LD32H0S, a 32-inch smart TV that transforms your entertainment experience. Its HD Ready LED screen offers brilliant visuals. This TV is powered by Android, granting you access to a plethora of apps and services. With HDMI and USB ports, you can connect your devices effortlessly. Immerse yourself in audio with 20W sound output.

Specifications

Display: 32-inch HD Ready LED screen

Smart Features: Android-based OS, app support, built-in Wi-Fi

Ports: HDMI, USB

Audio: 20W output

B09LQX7T1B

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SKYWALL 32SWELS-PRO (Black) 720p HD Ready Display Smart TV with Streaming Apps Basic Audio Output Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) Crisp HD Ready Picture Quality Smart TV with a Variety of Apps Enhanced Audio with Dolby Digital OnePlus 32Y1 (Black) Good HD Display Quality Android TV with Google Assistant Clear Sound with Two 10W Speakers Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black) Android 11 for Updated Features Multiple Connectivity Options Decent Audio Quality with Two 10W Speakers Acer AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) High Picture Quality with Google TV Google Assistant Support Standard Audio Output LG 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) Decent Picture Quality with WebOS Smart TV with WebOS for Easy Navigation Standard Audio Output TCL 32S5400A (Black) Bezel-Less Design Looks Modern Android TV with Google Assistant Decent Audio with Dual Speakers VW VW3251 (Black) Frameless Design for Immersive Viewing Android TV with Google Assistant Standard Audio Output MI L32M7-5AIN (Black) Good Display Quality with Android TV Energy-Efficient Mode for Cost Savings Basic Audio Output Dyanora DY-LD32H0S Decent HD Ready Display Quality Pre-Installed Apps for Convenience Basic Audio Output

Pros and cons of each product

Product Name Pros Cons SKYWALL 32SWELS-PRO (Black) 1. Affordable price

2. Smart features for streaming

3. HD Ready display 1. Limited screen size for larger rooms

2. Basic build and design Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) 1. Trusted brand quality

2. Crisp HD Ready display

3. Smart TV functionality 1. Slightly higher price

2. Limited app selection OnePlus 32Y1 (Black) 1. Android TV with Google Assistant

2. Good display quality

3. OxygenPlay for content 1. Price is on the higher side for the size

2. Limited HDR support Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black) 1. Android 11 for updated features

2. Multiple connectivity options

3. Reasonable price 1. Not the best audio quality

2. Limited app store options Acer AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) 1. Google TV with voice remote

2. Google Assistant support

3. Good picture quality 1. Slightly higher price range

2. Limited brand recognition LG 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) 1. WebOS for smooth navigation

2. Decent picture quality

3. LG's reliability 1. Not the best audio quality

2. Limited app selection TCL 32S5400A (Black) 1. Bezel-less design looks modern

2. Android TV with Google Assistant

3. Chromecast built-in 1. Price is on the higher side

2. Limited HDR support VW VW3251 (Black) 1. Frameless design for immersive viewing

2. Android TV with Google Assistant

3. Screen mirroring capability 1. Slightly higher price range

2. Limited brand recognition MI L32M7-5AIN (Black) 1. Android TV with Google Assistant

2. Energy-efficient mode

3. Good value for money 1. Limited screen size for larger rooms

2. Basic build and design Dyanora DY-LD32H0S 1. Android-based OS with pre-installed apps

2. Affordable pricing

3. HD Ready display 1. Limited app store options

2. Lesser-known brand

Best value for money



The MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) stands out as the best value for money. With an affordable price tag, this TV offers Android TV functionality with Google Assistant support. It also includes an energy-efficient mode, making it a cost-effective choice for those looking for a feature-packed 32-inch TV without breaking the bank.

Best overall product



The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) takes the title of the best overall product. Samsung's reputation for quality shines through in this TV, which features a crisp HD Ready display and smart TV functionality. While it may come at a slightly higher price point, the brand's reliability and performance justify the investment.

How to find the best 32-inch smart TV



To choose the best 32-inch smart TV from the options listed above, consider your priorities. If you're looking for affordability and value for money, the MI 5A Series is a strong choice. For those seeking brand reliability and superior picture quality, the Samsung Wondertainment Series is the top pick. Evaluate factors like display quality, smart features, and your budget to make an informed decision.

