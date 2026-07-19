Nolan Wells' family targeted with hateful message as they question teen's death: ‘Whoever sent this…’

Nolan Wells' family was sent a hateful message, as per the late teen's mother Christine Wonsley. She shared the photo on Facebook, along with a scathing message directed towards the sender. Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, shared the family had received a hateful message amid the investigation into the 18-year-old's death. (Facebook/Christine Wonsley)

This comes as the family has raised questions surrounding the 18-year-old's death, and race has become a talking point in the case as Wells – a Black teen – had been out with his white friends, before he was found dead.

Wells, a Mississippi football player, was found dead on July 6 after he had gone out on July 4 with his friends for an all-day party on Horn Island, off the coast of Ocean Springs. Notably, authorities said that initial indications did not point to foul play but they have not ruled it out yet as autopsy results are not back. The family, and their lawyer, Ben Crump have also sought an independent autopsy and the attorney indicated that the findings of the same would be turned over to the grand jury so they could make their decisions.

Meanwhile, race has become a talking point in the case with celebrity pastor Al Sharpton joining the family for a news conference. The Reverend said “He was one Black with three young white men who happened to end up with his phone, happened to end up with his keys.”

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Sharpton also pointed to the fact that it was Wonsley who had to track down Wells' phone and and his friends did not voluntarily disclose that they either had the phone or his keys. “So some people are saying, ‘Reverend, are y’all bringing in race?’ Well, we’re not bringing in race, but we’re not discounting race, either, because we don’t know what it is. This does not smell right,” he added.

Amid this, Wonsley received a hateful message indicating Sharpton and Crump were looking to make money off the matter.