Nolan Wells' mom, Christine Wonsley, shares funeral plans, hits out at haters: ‘Losing my son is not a joke’
Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, has put out a scathing post against those ‘making light’ or ‘joking’ about her son's death.
Nolan Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, has put put a scathing post about those who are ‘making light’ or ‘joking’ about her son's death. Wells, an 18-year-old Mississippi football player, was found dead on July 6 after an all-day party on Horn Island which is off the coast of Ocean Springs.
While authorities initially said it did not appear foul play was involved, they are still investigating the case. Autopsy results are not out yet. The family is also conducting its individual autopsy in Washington DC, but results for the same are also not out, or have not been shared with the public.
Meanwhile, the case has left many questions unanswered and drawn a lot of attention. With so much social media chatter around Wells, not all of it has been respectful. His mother, Wonsley, sought to set the record straight via a curt Facebook post.
What Nolan Wells' mother said
She wrote “For those of you making light or joking about my son’s death I pray you never have to go through this pain. However if you are ever in this situation or similar, I pray people give you grace.”
Also Read | Nolan Wells' friend reveals truth about what happened on Horn Island; video appears to show lawyer Ben Crump ‘dozing’
Wonsley further added “I pray that people WILL NOT joke about you losing your loved one. I saw the comment of two people that I went to high school with and it was absolutely disgusting. I’ll pray for you. Losing my son is not a joke.”
Wells' mother also shared that she was planning his funeral and it did not ‘feel real’.
“Planning the funeral of our 18 year old does not feel real. All the emotions are running together. I thank God for the moments of being able to watch videos and hear his laugh again. We miss you so much Nolan,” she also wrote.
Nolan Wells GoFundMe
Meanwhile the GoFundMe set up for Nolan Xavier Wells is nearing the $750,000 mark. At the time of writing $666,024 has been raised.
“Nolan Xavier Wells was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend and teammate whose life touched so many people. His smile, kind heart, and love for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” the post reads.
“Funds raised will be used for funeral and memorial expenses, celebration of life services, and any additional costs associated with honoring Nolan's memory. Any remaining funds will help support the family as they navigate the difficult days ahead,” it also says.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More