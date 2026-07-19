Stop throwing away coriander stems? Chef Ranveer Brar says never waste ‘dhaniya ki dandi’ as it packs all the flavour
Chef Ranveer Brar highlights using coriander stems over leaves for better flavour in cooking because of their long-lasting taste in soups and broths.
Coriander, also known as dhaniya in Hindi, is the soul of Indian cooking. It is one of the most popular herbs used in the desi kitchen, added to almost every Indian dish to elevate its flavour – distinct yet harmonious, coming together to create the complex, layered flavours that Indian cuisine is known for. It adds a hint of freshness and a light citrus note, which neutralises the spiciness in meals.
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However, coriander leaves are usually used for cooking or to garnish dishes. Many people throw away the stems, thinking they serve no purpose. However, according to chef Ranveer Brar, a celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, all the flavour lies in the stems.
Don't throw away the coriander stem
In a video shared on Instagram on July 14, chef Ranveer highlights the superior culinary value of using coriander stems rather than just the leaves when cooking. According to him, while leaves provide a fleeting taste, stems offer a robust, enduring flavour that enhances dishes like soups and traditional broths.
Posting a video of himself cooking a broth-based dish, chef Ranveer explained in the clip, “And here are the coriander stems. I’m finely chopping these and adding them in as well. Coriander stems impart an outstanding flavour—whether you’re making a broth or a Chinese-style soup.”
How to enhance coriander flavour
By finely chopping these stalks, chefs can ensure a deeper aromatic profile remains present throughout the meal, Chef Ranveer noted in the video. He emphasises that relying solely on leaves misses the true essence of the herb. Ultimately, he encourages a zero-waste approach to achieve an outstanding depth of flavour in various cuisines.
“When you want that coriander taste in a soup, don't just use the leaves; the flavour from the leaves fades quickly, whereas the flavour from the stems lingers and persists,” he shared.
Health benefits of coriander
Coriander is a fragrant, antioxidant-rich herb that has many culinary uses and health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can help lower your blood sugars, fight infections, and promote heart, brain, skin, and digestive health. It is also rich in immune-boosting antioxidants.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
A culinary professional with 25+ years' experience in the field and more than 12 years in senior kitchen management positions, Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, television personality, author, restaurateur, and actor. He's well-known for appearing on numerous TV shows and for his role as a former judge on MasterChef India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More