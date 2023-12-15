10 best 55-inch TVs: Here are top options to consider before buying

The 55-inch TV category stands as a versatile centrepiece in the realm of home entertainment, striking a perfect balance between size, immersive viewing, and affordability. The best 55-inch TVs deliver an expansive screen real estate, well-suited for creating an immersive cinematic experience within living rooms or home theatres. Its popularity stems from the ideal blend of size and practicality, offering a substantial display without overwhelming smaller spaces. Best 55 inch TVs give one the feel of a theatre in the comfort of one's home.

When diving into the spectrum of 55-inch TVs, the array of display technologies reigns supreme. LED, QLED, and OLED variants dominate this segment. LED TVs provide commendable brightness and cost-effectiveness, while QLED and OLED versions elevate the viewing experience with enhanced color accuracy, impressive contrast, and deeper blacks, creating stunning visuals for movies, gaming, and everyday TV.

Moreover, 55-inch TVs typically boast 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering crisp, detailed images, particularly when viewing native 4K content. While 8K models exist, the availability of 8K content remains limited. These sets often integrate smart features, offering access to streaming services, apps, and online content via built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. Intuitive interfaces, prevalent in platforms like Android TV, Tizen, or webOS, facilitate effortless navigation through the entertainment universe.

The spectrum of 55-inch TVs caters to diverse preferences, ensuring a plethora of options across various brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Equipped with HDR support for enhanced picture quality, higher refresh rates for smoother motion handling, and versatile connectivity options, these TVs accommodate gaming, movies, sports, and regular TV viewing. Ultimately, the choice among these models hinges on personal preferences, room size, viewing habits, and budget considerations, empowering consumers to select a TV that aligns perfectly with their entertainment needs and space constraints.

Here is a list of 10 of the best options on 55 inch TVs available on Amazon.

1) MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black)

The MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN in Black offers an immersive visual experience. Featuring a 4K display powered by Dolby Vision, it delivers vibrant colors, enhanced contrast, and stunning clarity. With Smart Google TV functionality, users can access a multitude of apps, services, and entertainment seamlessly. This TV boasts a sleek design and provides an intuitive interface for an enhanced viewing experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking impressive visuals and smart features in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN in Black:

Display: 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision panel

Operating System: Smart Google TV

Audio: DTS-HD support with powerful speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI and USB ports

Processor: High-speed processor for seamless performance

Voice Remote: Integrated with Google Assistant for voice control

Design: Sleek and modern aesthetic

Apps: Access to a wide range of streaming services and apps

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Dolby Vision display for vivid visuals Audio quality might not match the exceptional visual experience Smart Google TV interface offers a variety of apps and services Limited availability of certain apps compared to other platforms

B0CH33GHBV

2) iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 (Black)

The iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 in Black presents an immersive viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD display, this TV delivers stunning visuals, showcasing vibrant colors and sharp details. Integrated with Google TV, users can access a wide array of apps, stream content, and enjoy smart features seamlessly. Its sleek design and smart functionalities make it a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between impressive picture quality and a range of entertainment options in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of iFFALCON 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF55U62 in Black:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED panel

Operating System: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Audio support for immersive sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports

Voice Control: Google Assistant for voice commands

Design: Sleek and modern aesthetics

Smart Features: Access to a vast collection of apps and streaming services

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range for enhanced contrast and colors

Pros Cons Vibrant 4K Ultra HD display for vivid visuals Sound quality might require external speakers for an enhanced experience Google TV integration provides extensive app support Occasional software updates might be necessary for optimal performance

B0BCQ7Y162

3) VU 138 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 55UT (Black)

The VU 138 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 55UT in Black offers exceptional picture quality. Its 4K Ultra HD display ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and crisp details. Equipped with Smart features, including access to various streaming platforms and apps, it provides a versatile entertainment experience. The TV's IPS panel technology ensures wider viewing angles and consistent colors across the screen. With a sleek design and smart functionalities, it's a compelling choice for those seeking superior picture quality and smart features in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of VU 138 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 55UT in Black:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD IPS LED panel

Operating System: Smart TV OS for access to apps and streaming services

Audio: Built-in high-quality speakers for immersive sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range for enhanced contrast and colors

Design: Sleek and modern aesthetics

Smart Features: Access to various streaming apps and content platforms

Panel Technology: IPS panel for wider viewing angles and accurate colors

Pros Cons Vibrant 4K display with IPS technology for better viewing angles Audio quality might benefit from external sound systems for a better experience Smart TV functionality provides access to numerous apps and services Some users may prefer more advanced smart features or additional connectivity options.

B0BB3CBFBM

4) Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K (Black)

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K in Black offers a remarkable viewing experience. With its 4K Ultra HD display, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vivid colors and sharp details. Integrated with Google TV, it offers seamless access to a plethora of apps and streaming services. Its sleek design, coupled with smart functionalities, makes it an enticing choice for users seeking immersive picture quality and a range of entertainment options in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7K in Black:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED panel

Operating System: Google TV for a comprehensive app and content experience

Audio: High-quality speakers with immersive sound technology

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports

Voice Control: Google Assistant for voice commands and smart functionalities

Design: Sleek and modern aesthetics

Smart Features: Access to a vast collection of apps and streaming services

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range for enhanced contrast and colors

Pros Cons Striking 4K display with HDR support for immersive visuals Sound quality might require additional audio systems for a richer experience Google TV integration provides access to a wide range of apps and content Periodic software updates might be necessary for optimal performance.

B0CGX4M5B7

5) OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)

The OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S in Black offers an impressive viewing experience. Its 4K LED display ensures vivid colors and sharp details, delivering immersive visuals. Running on Android TV, it provides access to a plethora of apps and services. With a sleek design and smart features, including voice control and Google Assistant, it's an enticing choice for those seeking superior picture quality, smart functionalities, and a diverse range of entertainment options in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S in Black:

Display: 55-inch 4K LED panel for vibrant visuals

Operating System: Android TV for a wide array of apps and streaming services

Audio: Immersive sound with powerful speakers

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

Smart Features: Google Assistant for voice commands and smart control

Design: Sleek and modern aesthetics

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range for enhanced contrast and colors

Processor: Fast processor for smooth performance

Pros Cons Stunning 4K display with HDR for an immersive viewing experience Audio quality might benefit from additional sound enhancements Android TV allows access to a diverse range of apps and services Software updates might be required for optimal performance over time

B095JQVC7N

6) LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray delivers a captivating viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD display produces vibrant colors and sharp details, offering immersive visuals. With smart functionalities and an intuitive interface, accessing various streaming platforms and apps is effortless. The TV's sleek design complements modern spaces, and its array of connectivity options, coupled with LG's user-friendly interface, makes it an appealing choice for those seeking high-quality visuals and smart features in a 55-inch TV.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray:

Display Size: 55 inches of 4K Ultra HD resolution for vivid visuals.

Smart Features: WebOS interface for easy access to streaming apps.

Audio: 20W speakers with AI Sound optimization for immersive audio.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth for connectivity options.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range compatibility for improved contrast and colors.

Processor: Quad-core processor for swift navigation and app loading.

Voice Control: Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility for voice commands.

Design: Slim bezel design and elegant Dark Iron Gray finish.

Pros Cons Stunning 4K display with HDR support for an immersive viewing experience. Sound quality might lack depth for a truly cinematic experience. User-friendly interface and voice control options for convenience. Occasional software updates may be required for optimal functionality.

B0C83J8YF8

7) Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)

The Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA in Black offers a compelling viewing experience. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD resolution, it delivers vivid and sharp visuals. With Google TV integration, accessing various streaming platforms is seamless. This TV features an array of connectivity options, including multiple HDMI and USB ports, ensuring versatile connectivity. Its sleek design coupled with Google Assistant support for voice commands enhances user convenience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a feature-rich and visually captivating smart TV experience.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA in Black:

Display Size: 55 inches of 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp visuals.

Operating System: Google TV for a seamless streaming experience.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi options.

Audio: Powerful sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound.

Voice Control: Google Assistant support for hands-free operation.

Design: Slim bezels and an elegant black finish for a modern look.

HDR Support: High Dynamic Range compatibility for enhanced colors.

Processor: Quad-core processor for smooth performance.

Pros Cons Seamless streaming and access to various apps with Google TV. Some users may experience occasional software lags. Enhanced audio quality with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound. Limited voice control functionalities compared to other smart TV systems.

B0BZW9YHYD

8) TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 (Black)

The TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 in Black offers an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers crisp visuals, enhanced by Dolby Vision HDR for stunning picture quality. With Google TV integration, users enjoy effortless access to numerous streaming services and apps. Its slim, bezel-less design ensures an expansive display area. This TV is equipped with various connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it an attractive choice for those seeking top-notch picture quality and a seamless smart TV experience.

Specifications:

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with Dolby Vision HDR for vivid visuals.

Smart TV Platform: Integrated Google TV for extensive app and content access.

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports for versatile device connection.

Audio: Dolby Atmos for immersive sound experience.

Design: Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience.

Voice Control: Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Processor: High-performance processor for smooth operation.

Remote: Voice-enabled remote for easy navigation and control.

Pros Cons Vibrant picture quality and contrast with Dolby Vision HDR. May encounter occasional software glitches. Comprehensive app support and effortless navigation with Google TV. Audio quality might not match dedicated sound systems.

B0B6W4RF7H

9) Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

The Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV, UA55AUE65AKXXL, redefines entertainment with its stunning features. Boasting a 4K Ultra HD display, it presents crystal-clear visuals, while its Neo Quantum Processor delivers exceptional picture quality and vibrant colors. Integrated with smart features, it offers seamless access to a plethora of apps and services. Its sleek design and near-bezel-less display ensure an immersive viewing experience. However, its sound quality might benefit from external speakers, and occasional software updates could be needed for optimal performance.

Specifications of Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Smart LED TV, UA55AUE65AKXXL:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: Crystal 4K Ultra HD, Neo Quantum Processor

Smart Features: Integrated Smart Hub, Voice Assistant, Multiple App Support

Design: Sleek, Near-Bezel-Less Design

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB Ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Audio: Built-in Speakers, Dolby Digital Plus

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Pros Cons Stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colors and impressive clarity. Audio quality might benefit from external speaker support. Sleek design and nearly bezel-less display for an immersive viewing experience. Occasional software updates might be necessary for optimal performance.

B0B15GSPQW

10) Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 55CAPROGT5014 (Black)

The Kodak 55CAPROGT5014 delivers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD display, offering vivid and detailed visuals. It’s integrated with Google TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. With a 139 cm (55 inches) screen, it offers ample viewing real estate. Its sleek design enhances any space. However, occasional software updates may be required for optimal performance. The TV's sound quality is decent, but external speakers might be preferred for a more immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Kodak 55CAPROGT5014:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD LED

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Sound Output: 20 Watts output, Dolby Digital Plus

Processor: Quad-core processor

Smart Features: Access to various apps, streaming services

Design: Sleek and modern

Remote: Voice-enabled remote control

Pros Cons Excellent Display: Vibrant 4K visuals offer an immersive viewing experience. Sound Quality: While decent, it may benefit from external speakers for enhanced audio. Google TV Integration: Provides access to a variety of apps and services. Occasional Updates: May require software updates for optimal performance.

B0C81KFM6V

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI L55M8-A2IN 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV HDR Support iFFALCON iFF55U62 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Voice Assistant Integration VU 55UT Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV High Clarity Display Hisense 55A7K Tornado 3.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Enhanced Viewing Experience OnePlus 55U1S U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Voice Control Slim Design LG 55UR7500PSC 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV AI ThinQ Vu 55CA Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Bezel-Less Design TCL 55P635 Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Mini-LED Technology Samsung UA55AUE65AKXXL Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV Dynamic Crystal Display Kodak 55CAPROGT5014 CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV Dolby Vision & Atmos Google Assistant Integration

Best value for money

The OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S stands out as a great value for money product. With its blend of high-resolution display, smart features, voice control, and a sleek design, it offers an impressive package without compromising on quality or functionality. Its Android TV interface and smart capabilities ensure a rich entertainment experience, making it a compelling choice in this segment.

Best overall product

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC emerges as an exceptional overall product within this lineup. Its high-quality display, smart features, and LG's AI ThinQ technology combine seamlessly to deliver an immersive entertainment experience. With a sleek design, impressive picture quality, and a user-friendly interface, it caters well to diverse viewing preferences. The TV's AI-based enhancements and compatibility with various streaming services make it a well-rounded choice for home entertainment.

How to buy the best 55 inch TV in India

To buy the best 55-inch TV in India, consider several key factors. Start by defining your requirements, including the room size, viewing distance, and usage preferences. Research various brands and models, comparing features like display technology (LED, QLED, or OLED), resolution (4K or 8K), HDR support, refresh rates, and smart capabilities. Assess additional features such as connectivity options, sound quality, and compatibility with streaming services. Lastly, read reviews, seek expert opinions, and visit stores to view the TVs in person before making a decision. Ensure to balance your budget with the desired features for an optimal purchase.

