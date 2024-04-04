Best 55 inch TV for a larger than life viewing experience: Our top 8 picks for your home

A 55-inch television is truly a great size for anyone who wants to enjoy their virtual viewing experience in a larger-than-life manner. These televisions are perfect for large drawing rooms, home theatre rooms, master bedrooms and more. Many people also prefer to pick this size for big conference rooms and other office spaces where they might need a large screen to view. A 55-inch TV can truly enhance any viewing experience like sports and animal documentaries, making it a great choice for homes. Best 55-inch TV for a larger-than-life viewing experience (Pexels)

Movie enthusiasts tend to gravitate towards larger size TVs, as this helps them enjoy their movies on a larger screen. Many brands now have smart TVs and surround sound options available in 55-inch models, making them very tech-forward for gaming enthusiasts as well. The perfect pick for large homes and entertainment rooms, we have picked our top 8 picks available on Amazon with a detailed analysis of their features, specifications and more to help you discover the best 55-inch TV for you.

1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch HD Smart LED TV is one of the best 55-inch TVs out there. The television comes with a 60Hz refresh rate along with 4K HDR graphics and Dolby Audio making it a great viewing and sound experience all packaged into one. The size is perfect for your drawing rooms and game rooms making it a great addition for sports lovers, movie enthusiasts and gamers. The 55-inch smart TV comes with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa making it a great way to be tech-savvy and go online on your television for a complete smart viewing experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K HDR

Sound: Dolby Audio

Special features: Voice search, Chromecast options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K HDR picture quality Not suitable for small rooms Smart Bluetooth connectivity Is more expensive than some other brands

2. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 55-inch TV is one of the best models if you want a cost-effective and top-of-the-line in-tech television for your home. The Xiaomi IQ series TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution making it as good as any top-of-the-line television in the market. The 55-inch smart TV comes with app integrations and can be operated hands-free using Google Assistant allowing the viewers to truly experience the modern smart TV experience. The 55-inch TV also comes with a great sound system, making it perfect for viewing movies, listening to music while you enjoy music videos and also for gamers who want a TV they can use normally when they aren’t playing their favourite video games.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Dolby Vision IQ

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Built-in Chromecast, Auto low latency mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in Chromecast The sound system might not be as good as other models in the same range Top-of-the-line app integration The remote is not as simple to use as other televisions

3. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This LG 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is a top pick for the best 55-inch TVs available on Amazon. The television comes with smart app integrations, and Bluetooth connectivity and can be operated through Google Assistant or Alexa for a hands-free experience. The sound and picture quality also make it a great choice for gamers and movie enthusiasts making it a great pick for large-sized rooms like living rooms, drawing rooms, entertainment rooms even office conference rooms and more. A choice worth exploring.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: AI Sound 5.1

Special features: a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, 2 USB port connections

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and sleek design Might be more expensive than some other brands Bluetooth connectivity Some 55inch TVs have better sound quality

4. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV

The beautiful bezel-less design of this television makes this a very sleek and more looking 55-inch smart TV. The 55-inch TV from Kodak comes with dual-band wi-fi along with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. This allows one to connect their set-top boxes, gaming systems and more to the television all at the same time without any hassle. The smart TV comes with Bluetooth connectivity and Google Assistant to operate its hands-free is needed. Easy to install and very attractive to look at this is the best 55-inch TV for your drawing room if you want a showstopper to impress everyone who walks in.

Specifications of Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K HDR

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Bluetooth 5.0, Google TV OS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Very cost-friendly when compared to other brands Does not have Android OS Google Play store to download apps Takes a little longer to boot than some other TVs

5. TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

The smart QLED 55-inch TV from Toshiba is a great choice if you are looking for a smart 55-inch TV at a good price point. The television comes with a bezel-less design in a QLED with a 10-bit panel that is very attractive and smart-looking. The 55-inch TV also comes with Chromecast and Google Assistant making it very easy to use. The 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports make it super easy to connect with multiple devices for a fully constructive viewing experience. A must-have for anyone who wants a television they can use for watching movies, playing games, enjoying sports and more.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Chromecast and Miracast, 2.1 sound channel with subwoofer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Very fast booting and connectivity Can have some vibration issues on very high volumes Top-quality sound features Some brands have more economical options with similar features

6. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 55-inch smart TV comes with a 4K ultra HD LED screen which provides and ensures you get amazing picture quality. This makes it a great choice for viewing movies and gaming as well. The television is perfect for your game rooms and mini home theatres where you do not want to invest in additional sound systems. The television comes equipped with great sound quality as well which adds a dynamic viewing experience which is wholesome. The perfect choice for conference rooms and classrooms as well.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Dolby Vision with 1.07 billion colours, 5 sound modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Super brightness for great picture viewing Does not have Android OS High fidelity speakers Wall mount brackets might be chargeable during installation

7. Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Samsung Frame series has taken the world by storm. A television that looks like a photo frame and a painting but turns into a television at the click of a button is truly a very aesthetic element to add to your home. The television offers everything a smart TV might have to offer and then some more in the form of aesthetic elements and a very sleek and suave design. The Samsung Frame Smart TV is one of the best 55-inch TVs to pick but is definitely in the premium price point range which makes it a true investment for people who want a statement television for their homes.

Specifications of Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Wide viewing angle, Active voice amplifier

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Looks like a very aesthetic photo frame Is very expensive Has all the features offered by Samsung smart TVs Not suited for tabletop placement

8. Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display: 4K Ultra HD

Sound: Dolby Atmos

Special features: Bezel-less Floating Display Design, 24 Watts output speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Value for money choice Picture quality might be lower than some other brands Quad-core processor

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Display Sound Special Features Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K HDR Dolby Audio Voice search, Chromecast options Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV 4K Dolby Vision IQ Dolby Atmos Built-in Chromecast, Auto low latency mode LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD AI Sound 5.1 α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, 2 USB port connections Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) CAPRO Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV 4K HDR Dolby Atmos Bluetooth 5.0, Google TV OS TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos Chromecast and Miracast, 2.1 sound channel with subwoofer Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos Dolby Vision with 1.07 billion colours, 5 sound modes Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos Wide viewing angle, Active voice amplifier Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 4K Ultra HD Dolby Atmos Bezel-less Floating Display Design, 24 Watts output speakers

Best value for money

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV, is the best value-for-money option in the list of best 55-inch TVs as it comes fully loaded with all the features one might need with many additional options as well and is value for money for the sound quality, picture quality, and other features it has to offer.

Best overall product

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is the best overall product on this list as it comes with the top-of-the-line features paired with impeccable quality that Sony has to offer. It is perfect for gamers, movie enthusiasts and everyone who might want and appreciate a good quality television. A great addition to any home without a doubt.

How to pick the best 55 inch TV

There are many things to keep in mind when you are out to pick the best 55-inch TV for yourself. Firstly always choose a good brand with a top reputation for making good televisions as these are supposed to last you for many years and with brand reputation comes the assurance of quality. Always pay attention to details like refresh rate, app connectivity and software if it’s a smart TV and the number of connectivity ports available as these details will determine if the TV will truly fit into your requirement or not.

