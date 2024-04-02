Best Mi TV 55 inch models in India perfect for large rooms and offices

Xiaomi has become a popular choice for smart TVs in India, and their 55-inch models offer a range of features and specifications to suit different needs. Founded in 2010 the brand has evolved from smartphones to an array of products ranging from TVs to vacuum cleaners. In this article, we will compare the top Mi TV 55-inch models available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which one to buy. You will find deep insights into the specifications of each television and also the pros and cons and other features to help you pick the one that works the best for you and your needs. Explore the best 55-inch models right here. best mi tv 55 inch models

1. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B0CH33GHBV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. With a sleek design and smart features, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X

4K UHD display

Dolby Atmos sound

Quad-core processor

Android TV with Google Assistant

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp picture quality Limited app store options Immersive sound experience

2. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S

B09RWQ7YR6

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 5X series offers a seamless viewing experience with stunning visuals and powerful performance. Its sleek design and smart features make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S

4K HDR display

DTS-HD sound

Quad-core processor

Android TV with Google Assistant

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid HDR picture quality Limited app store options Immersive sound experience

3. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A

B0BD7BZ6X1

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability. With its 4K display and smart features, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A

4K UHD display

Dolby Audio

Quad-core processor

Android TV with Google Assistant

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable 4K smart TV Limited app store options Decent audio performance

4. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro

B0CG5RLDRC

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound, perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Its smart features and sleek design make it a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro

4K UHD display

Dolby Audio

Quad-core processor

Android TV with Google Assistant

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp picture quality Limited app store options Immersive sound experience

5. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7

B09XBFSB4Q

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7 offers a stunning 4K display and smart features for an enhanced viewing experience. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it a top choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7

4K UHD display

Dolby Audio

Quad-core processor

Android TV with Google Assistant

Voice remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp picture quality Limited app store options Smart TV features

Mi TV 55 inch top features comparison:

Product Name Display Sound Processor Smart Features Remote Control Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X 4K UHD Dolby Atmos Quad-core Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S 4K HDR DTS-HD Quad-core Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A 4K UHD Dolby Audio Quad-core Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro 4K UHD Dolby Audio Quad-core Android TV with Google Assistant Voice Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7 4K UHD Dolby Audio Quad-core Android TV with Google Assistant Voice

Best value for money:

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers the best value for money with its affordable price and 4K UHD display, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro stands out as the best overall product with its stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and smart features, offering a top-notch entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect Mi TV 55 inch:

When choosing the perfect Mi TV 55 inch model, consider your viewing needs, budget, and desired features. Look for a TV that offers a balance of picture quality, sound, and smart features to enhance your entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.