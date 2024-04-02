 Best Mi TV 55 inch models in India perfect for large rooms and offices - Hindustan Times
Best Mi TV 55 inch models in India perfect for large rooms and offices

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 02, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Looking for the best Mi TV 55 inch models in India? Check out our comprehensive list and comparison to find the perfect one for you.

Xiaomi has become a popular choice for smart TVs in India, and their 55-inch models offer a range of features and specifications to suit different needs. Founded in 2010 the brand has evolved from smartphones to an array of products ranging from TVs to vacuum cleaners. In this article, we will compare the top Mi TV 55-inch models available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which one to buy. You will find deep insights into the specifications of each television and also the pros and cons and other features to help you pick the one that works the best for you and your needs. Explore the best 55-inch models right here.

best mi tv 55 inch models
best mi tv 55 inch models

1. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X


B0CH33GHBV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. With a sleek design and smart features, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X

  • 4K UHD display
  • Dolby Atmos sound
  • Quad-core processor
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Voice remote control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crisp picture quality

Limited app store options

Immersive sound experience

2. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S

B09RWQ7YR6

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 5X series offers a seamless viewing experience with stunning visuals and powerful performance. Its sleek design and smart features make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S

  • 4K HDR display
  • DTS-HD sound
  • Quad-core processor
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Voice remote control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Vivid HDR picture quality

Limited app store options

Immersive sound experience

3. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A

B0BD7BZ6X1

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability. With its 4K display and smart features, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A

  • 4K UHD display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Quad-core processor
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Voice remote control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Affordable 4K smart TV

Limited app store options

Decent audio performance

Also read: Best smart TVs: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge entertainment and seamless streaming experience

4. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro

B0CG5RLDRC

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound, perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Its smart features and sleek design make it a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro

  • 4K UHD display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Quad-core processor
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Voice remote control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crisp picture quality

Limited app store options

Immersive sound experience

Also read: Best smart TV to buy for theatre-like experience: Top 10 options with high resolution and powerful sound

5. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7

B09XBFSB4Q

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7 offers a stunning 4K display and smart features for an enhanced viewing experience. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it a top choice for home entertainment.

Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7

  • 4K UHD display
  • Dolby Audio
  • Quad-core processor
  • Android TV with Google Assistant
  • Voice remote control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Crisp picture quality

Limited app store options

Smart TV features

Mi TV 55 inch top features comparison:

Product NameDisplaySoundProcessorSmart FeaturesRemote Control
Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X4K UHDDolby AtmosQuad-coreAndroid TV with Google AssistantVoice
Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S4K HDRDTS-HDQuad-coreAndroid TV with Google AssistantVoice
Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A4K UHDDolby AudioQuad-coreAndroid TV with Google AssistantVoice
Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro4K UHDDolby AudioQuad-coreAndroid TV with Google AssistantVoice
Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 74K UHDDolby AudioQuad-coreAndroid TV with Google AssistantVoice

Best value for money:

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers the best value for money with its affordable price and 4K UHD display, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro stands out as the best overall product with its stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and smart features, offering a top-notch entertainment experience.

How to find the perfect Mi TV 55 inch:

When choosing the perfect Mi TV 55 inch model, consider your viewing needs, budget, and desired features. Look for a TV that offers a balance of picture quality, sound, and smart features to enhance your entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
© 2024 HindustanTimes
