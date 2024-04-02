Best Mi TV 55 inch models in India perfect for large rooms and offices
Looking for the best Mi TV 55 inch models in India? Check out our comprehensive list and comparison to find the perfect one for you.
Xiaomi has become a popular choice for smart TVs in India, and their 55-inch models offer a range of features and specifications to suit different needs. Founded in 2010 the brand has evolved from smartphones to an array of products ranging from TVs to vacuum cleaners. In this article, we will compare the top Mi TV 55-inch models available on Amazon, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision on which one to buy. You will find deep insights into the specifications of each television and also the pros and cons and other features to help you pick the one that works the best for you and your needs. Explore the best 55-inch models right here.
1. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X offers stunning 4K picture quality and immersive sound. With a sleek design and smart features, it's perfect for movie nights and gaming sessions.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X
- 4K UHD display
- Dolby Atmos sound
- Quad-core processor
- Android TV with Google Assistant
- Voice remote control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Crisp picture quality
Limited app store options
Immersive sound experience
2. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 5X series offers a seamless viewing experience with stunning visuals and powerful performance. Its sleek design and smart features make it a great addition to any home entertainment setup.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S
- 4K HDR display
- DTS-HD sound
- Quad-core processor
- Android TV with Google Assistant
- Voice remote control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Vivid HDR picture quality
Limited app store options
Immersive sound experience
3. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers a perfect balance of performance and affordability. With its 4K display and smart features, it's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A
- 4K UHD display
- Dolby Audio
- Quad-core processor
- Android TV with Google Assistant
- Voice remote control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Affordable 4K smart TV
Limited app store options
Decent audio performance
Also read: Best smart TVs: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge entertainment and seamless streaming experience
4. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro delivers stunning 4K visuals and immersive sound, perfect for a cinematic viewing experience. Its smart features and sleek design make it a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro
- 4K UHD display
- Dolby Audio
- Quad-core processor
- Android TV with Google Assistant
- Voice remote control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Crisp picture quality
Limited app store options
Immersive sound experience
Also read: Best smart TV to buy for theatre-like experience: Top 10 options with high resolution and powerful sound
5. Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7 offers a stunning 4K display and smart features for an enhanced viewing experience. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it a top choice for home entertainment.
Specifications of Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7
- 4K UHD display
- Dolby Audio
- Quad-core processor
- Android TV with Google Assistant
- Voice remote control
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Crisp picture quality
Limited app store options
Smart TV features
Mi TV 55 inch top features comparison:
|Product Name
|Display
|Sound
|Processor
|Smart Features
|Remote Control
|Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X
|4K UHD
|Dolby Atmos
|Quad-core
|Android TV with Google Assistant
|Voice
|Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4S
|4K HDR
|DTS-HD
|Quad-core
|Android TV with Google Assistant
|Voice
|Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A
|4K UHD
|Dolby Audio
|Quad-core
|Android TV with Google Assistant
|Voice
|Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro
|4K UHD
|Dolby Audio
|Quad-core
|Android TV with Google Assistant
|Voice
|Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 7
|4K UHD
|Dolby Audio
|Quad-core
|Android TV with Google Assistant
|Voice
Best value for money:
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4A offers the best value for money with its affordable price and 4K UHD display, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The Xiaomi Mi TV 55 inch 4X Pro stands out as the best overall product with its stunning 4K visuals, immersive sound, and smart features, offering a top-notch entertainment experience.
How to find the perfect Mi TV 55 inch:
When choosing the perfect Mi TV 55 inch model, consider your viewing needs, budget, and desired features. Look for a TV that offers a balance of picture quality, sound, and smart features to enhance your entertainment experience.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.