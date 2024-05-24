Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

The demand for 8K smart TVs has been on the rise, offering viewers an unparalleled level of clarity and detail. With advanced features and stunning picture quality, these TVs provide an immersive entertainment experience. In this article, we will explore the top 6 8K smart TVs available on the market, compare their specifications, pros, and cons, and provide valuable insights to help you make an informed decision when choosing the perfect TV for your home entertainment setup. Best 8K smart TVs that will make you ditch the theatres.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1.

Samsung 85 inches 8K Smart TV QA85QN800AKXXL

Experience lifelike visuals with the Samsung 85 inches 8K Smart TV. With its Quantum Dot technology and Neo Quantum Processor, enjoy vibrant colors and deep contrast. The Object Tracking Sound Pro feature delivers 3D audio that follows the action on screen for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 85 inches 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum HDR 32X

Quantum Processor 8K

Object Tracking Sound Pro

Infinity Screen

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 8K resolution High price point Immersive 3D audio Large size may not fit in smaller spaces Sleek Infinity Screen design

2. Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

2.

Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA85QN900CKXXL

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV. Boasting Quantum HDR 64X and Neo Quantum Processor 8K, this TV delivers breathtaking visuals and AI-powered upscaling for enhanced picture quality.

Specifications of Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum HDR 64X

Neo Quantum Processor 8K

Infinity One Design

Object Tracking Sound+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI-powered upscaling Premium pricing Immersive Object Tracking Sound+ Requires ample space due to large size Sleek Infinity One Design

Also read: Best 4K smart TV: Top 9 choices for advanced connectivity, smart functions, and immersive experiences

3. Samsung 65 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

3.

Samsung 65 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA65QN800CKXXL

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Samsung 65 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV. Featuring Quantum HDR 32X and Quantum Processor 8K, this TV delivers lifelike colors and enhanced contrast, while the Anti-Reflection Screen minimizes glare for a clear view from any angle.

Specifications of Samsung 65 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum HDR 32X

Quantum Processor 8K

Anti-Reflection Screen

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid color reproduction Smaller screen size Anti-glare screen May not fit larger living spaces Smooth Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

4. Samsung 98 inches Ultra Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

4.

Samsung 98 inches Ultra Neo QLED 8K Smart TV QA98QN990CKXXL

Experience unparalleled clarity with the Samsung 98 inches Ultra Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. With Quantum Mini LED and Quantum Matrix Technology, enjoy incredible brightness and deep contrast. The Infinity One Design provides an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 98 inches Ultra Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum Mini LED

Quantum Matrix Technology

Infinity One Design

Neo Quantum Processor 8K

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive Quantum Mini LED Extremely large size Deep contrast with Quantum Matrix Technology High-end pricing Immersive Infinity One Design

Also read: Best 43-inch smart TV: Choose from top 8 picks for optimal viewing and gaming experiences at home

5. Samsung 98 inches Ultra Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

5.

Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA75QN800CKXXL

Step into the world of 8K with the Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV. Featuring Quantum HDR 32X and Quantum Processor 8K, this TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors. The Slim Fit Wall-Mount design adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum HDR 32X

Quantum Processor 8K

Slim Fit Wall-Mount

Dynamic Black Equalizer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and lifelike colors Moderately high price point Space-saving Slim Fit Wall-Mount May require professional installation for wall-mount Enhanced contrast with Dynamic Black Equalizer

6. Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

6.

Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA75QN800BKXXL

Specifications of Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV

8K resolution

Quantum HDR 32X

Quantum Processor 8K

Stainless Slim Bezel

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Enjoy an immersive viewing experience with the Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV. With Quantum HDR 32X and Quantum Processor 8K, this TV delivers crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colors. The Stainless Slim Bezel design adds a touch of sophistication to any living space.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal-clear 8K resolution Slightly higher price point Sleek Stainless Slim Bezel May not fit smaller rooms Smooth Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Also read: Best 55 inch TV for a larger than life viewing experience: Our top 8 picks for your home

8k TV Top Features Comparison:

8k TVs Resolution Processor Screen Design Samsung QA85QN800AKXXL 8K Quantum Processor 8K Infinity Screen Samsung QA85QN900CKXXL 8K Neo Quantum Processor 8K Infinity One Design Samsung QA65QN800CKXXL 8K Quantum Processor 8K Anti-Reflection Screen Samsung QA98QN990CKXXL 8K Neo Quantum Processor 8K Infinity One Design Samsung QA75QN800CKXXL 8K Quantum Processor 8K Slim Fit Wall-Mount Samsung QA75QN800BKXXL 8K Quantum Processor 8K Stainless Slim Bezel

Best value for money 8k TV:

Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA75QN800CKXXL

The Samsung 75 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA75QN800CKXXL offers the best value for money with its vibrant colours, space-saving Slim Fit Wall-Mount design, and enhanced contrast with Dynamic Black Equalizer, making it an ideal choice for those looking for exceptional performance at a reasonable price.

Best overall 8k TV:

Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA85QN900CKXXL

The Samsung 85 inches Ultra 8K Smart TV QA85QN900CKXXL stands out as the best overall product in this category, with AI-powered upscaling, immersive Object Tracking Sound+, and a sleek Infinity One Design, providing the ultimate viewing experience for discerning users.

Also read: Best 40 inch smart TVs in India: Our top 8 picks for an immersive viewing experience

How to find the perfect 8k tv:

When choosing the perfect 8K smart TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as resolution, screen design, and sound quality. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to determine which one aligns with your preferences and budget, ensuring you find the ideal TV for your home entertainment setup.

FAQs on 8k tv

What is the price range for 8K TVs?

The price range for 8K TVs varies depending on the size, brand, and features, with premium models typically priced higher than standard ones.

What are the key features to look for in an 8K TV?

When choosing an 8K TV, consider features such as resolution, HDR technology, sound quality, and smart capabilities for an exceptional viewing experience.

How does AI-powered upscaling enhance the viewing experience?

AI-powered upscaling uses machine learning to analyze and enhance lower resolution content, delivering sharper and more detailed images on 8K TVs for a superior viewing experience.

What are the latest advancements in 8K TV technology?

The latest advancements in 8K TV technology include improved HDR capabilities, enhanced processing power, and advanced sound technologies, offering viewers a truly immersive entertainment experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.