‘Buying train tickets in India is an experience’: Danish tourist recalls first overnight train ride

Travelling through India by train is an experience many visitors look forward to, but getting there can be an adventure of its own. A Danish tourist recently documented her first overnight train journey in the country, from navigating the ticket booking process to sharing a berth with her friends before finally settling in for the night. A Danish tourist shared her first train journey in India. (Instagram/@emmaaxholm)

The video was shared by Instagram user Emma Holm. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "First sleeper train experience in India! First of all, buying train tickets in India as a foreigner is an experience in itself. When you finally figure out how to book your ticket and think, 'Yes! We have a train ticket!', think again. You might actually just be on a waiting list, sometimes a very long waiting list."

She explained that she and her two friends booked their tickets together, but only one of them received a confirmed reservation.

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"We booked our tickets as a group of three and, luckily, if at least one person in the group has a confirmed ticket, the rest of the group can still board the train and travel together. That is exactly what happened to us. One ticket was confirmed, so onto the train we went," she wrote.

According to Emma, the trio spent the first few hours squeezed onto a single narrow seat before railway staff arranged two more berths later in the journey.

Reflecting on the experience, she added, "The trains are a mix of people, cultures, food, chai sellers and complete chaos, but somehow, it all works. Definitely an experience we will never forget!"

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