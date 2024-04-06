Best 43 inch smart TV: Choose from top 8 picks for optimal viewing and gaming experiences at home

43-inch smart TVs are the perfect size of TV for any home. Be it a small room or a big room, these televisions are a great size that can be accommodated anywhere. Place them in your drawing rooms for watching live sports matches or in your gaming rooms to connect with your gaming consoles for hours of uninterrupted gaming. Their smart interface allows you to connect with multiple apps and platforms which only enhances the viewer experience. Choose from the best 43 inch smart TV

Having so many brands provide a multitude of features and options makes it hard to decide which television is the best for you. We have shortened the burden by analysing the best 43-inch smart TVs online and picked the top 8 picks based on specifications, features, refresh rate, sound output, picture quality and more. All you have to do is go through the details and pick the one that suits your needs and budget the best.

Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV

The Samsung Crystal iSmart TV comes with an LED screen with 4k ultra HD resolution and provides great picture quality for its users. The television also comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports making it easy to connect multiple devices to one television without the fuss of having to constantly change wires. The smart TV has app integrations and will quickly stream your favourite apps and OTT platforms along with providing mirror casting and Bluetooth options to connect your devices for a variety of uses. The perfect television for your drawing rooms and bedrooms.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Smart LED TV

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Resolution: 4k Ultra HD

Sound output: 20W

Additional features: Crystal processor 4K, Screen mirroring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great picture quality Limited sound output (20W) Multiple HDMI and USB ports The refresh rate is only 50Hz

Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a very value-for-money smart TV. The 43-inch smart TV comes with the Google OS and is compatible with all the apps and features one might be looking for in a smart TV. The TV comes in a bezel-less design which gives it a very modern and sleek look that will add a touch of panache to your living room or bedroom decor. The television also comes with multiple ports, Chromecast, screen mirroring, and other features that will make the user experience feel very elevated. The Google Assistant interface will allow users to operate the TV hands-free as well.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4k Ultra HD

Sound output: 30W

Additional features:Dolby Atmos sound system, Built-in Chromecast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Value-for-money Sound output could be higher (30W) Sleek bezel-less design The Google OS is not universal like Android

Sony Bravia 43 inches Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia smart TV comes with 4K HDR screen resolution paired with Dolby Audio and Google TV interface making it a state-of-the-art smart TV to own. The television also comes with 3 HDMI ports with 2 USB ports making it very easy to connect to multiple devices and more. The array of features allows one to enjoy music, listen to their favourite music and also explore sports and gaming through the advanced graphics and sound that the TV has to offer. The perfect 43-inch TV for your drawing rooms, living rooms, conference rooms and more.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 43 inches Smart LED Google TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4k HDR

Sound output: 20W

Additional features: Apple airplay, 178-degree wide viewing angle

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K HDR resolution Limited sound output (20W) Google TV interface Higher price compared to others

MI 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

Another great pick for 43-inch smart TVs, this smart TV from MI comes equipped with Google Assistant along with multiple features like easy app integration, built-in Wi-Fi and Chromecast, a vivid picture engine with HDR 10 quality for an immersive experience and more. The television is perfect for people who are enthusiastic about great picture and sound quality from their televisions along with gaming enthusiasts as well. Be it sports, or the latest gaming console, you can enjoy them all on this 43 inch TV with ease. The perfect gift for housewarmings as this size will look great in any room be it big or small.

Specifications of MI 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 1920x1080 Full HD

Sound output: 20W

Additional features: Bluetooth 5.0, Google Assistant operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google Assistant Full HD resolution, not 4K Bluetooth connectivity Limited sound output (20W)

LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43 inch smart TV comes with an array of features that will impress you for sure. With HDR 10 picture resolution coupled with a filmmaker mode along with a gaming optimizer, this television can do it all. The sound output is great as well making it a great pick for entertainment and gaming. The television is perfect for living rooms, drawing rooms and even small gaming rooms and entertainment rooms making it perfect for any home. The multiple HDMI and USB ports make it a great choice for people who want to connect multiple other devices to their television. Plug in your set-top boxes, gaming consoles and more all at once without any hassle.

Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound output: 20W

Additional features: Web OS smart TV, Filmmaker mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HDR 10 picture resolution Might require professional installation Filmmaker mode Web OS may not suit everyone

Hisense 43 inches Smart QLED TV

With an advanced QLED screen paired with Dolby Vision HDR 10 resolution this television is a truly value-for-money option to buy. The Hisense brand prides itself on providing top quality at affordable prices which it truly delivers with this 43-inch TV a great fit for anyone who is looking to buy a new smart TV with all the features but on a budget. The television comes with Bluetooth connectivity, app integration, Chromecast and other features similar to all high-end 43-inch smart TVS making it the perfect choice for your home.

Specifications of Hisense 43 inches Smart QLED TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound output: 24W

Additional features: Bezel-less floating design, Dolby Vision HDR 10

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Value-for-money Will need professional intervention for wall installation Dolby Vision HDR 10 The refresh rate is only 60Hz

Redmi 43 inches Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV comes as a top-rated 43-inch TV available online. The television comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports to connect multiple devices to your smart TV along with wi-fi and Bluetooth-enabled connectivity to connect your smart devices to it as well. The high picture resolution paired with the powerful sound output makes it a great option for movie lovers and music enthusiasts who want to experience the full immersive television experience at their homes. The perfect size that will look perfect in any room be it big or small and also a great option for conference rooms, classrooms and more. The 43 inch smart TV has app interfaces, a voice remote with Alexa compatibility and more to enhance the user experience.

Specifications of Redmi 43 inches Smart LED Fire TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound output: 24W

Additional features: Vivid picture engine, Multiple ports for connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High picture resolution The app connectivity might be slow Multiple connectivity options No special standout features

TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart LED Google TV

Equipped with Google TV OS with compatibility with Google Assistant you can easily operate this smart TV hands-free if you want to. Connect through the store to your favourite apps and find that the 43 inch smart TV is compatible with all OTT platform apps and other gaming apps as well. You can also mirror the screen or Chromecast on the TV to connect features that might not be readily available on the television and also enjoy other features like Airplay and more.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 43 inches Smart LED Google TV

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Sound output: 24W

Additional features: Google TV OS, Chromecast and Miracast

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV OS Google TV OS might have compatibility issues Chromecast and Miracast The screen is LED and not QLED

Best 3 features for you

Product name Refresh rate App compatibility Special features Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50Hz App integrations, Mirror casting, Bluetooth Crystal processor 4K, Screen mirroring Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 60Hz Google OS, Built-in Chromecast Dolby Atmos sound system, Bezel-less design Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz Google TV interface, Apple airplay Dolby Audio, 178-degree wide viewing angle MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV 60Hz Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 Vivid picture engine, HDR 10 Quality LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 60Hz Web OS smart TV Filmmaker mode, HDR 10 picture resolution Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 60Hz Bluetooth connectivity, Chromecast Bezel-less floating design, Dolby Vision HDR 10 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 60Hz Wi-fi, Bluetooth Vivid picture engine, Multiple ports TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 60Hz Google TV OS, Chromecast Airplay, Google Assistant

Best value for money

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV stands out as a value-for-money choice with its sleek design, Google OS compatibility, and an array of features including Dolby Atmos sound system and built-in Chromecast.

Best overall product

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers excellent picture quality, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and seamless app integration, making it an ideal choice for both drawing rooms and bedrooms.

How to pick the best 43-inch smart TVs

To choose the best 43-inch smart TV, prioritize display quality with features like 4K resolution and HDR for vivid visuals. Opt for user-friendly smart platforms for easy access to streaming services and apps. Connectivity is crucial, so ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports. Consider sound quality, aiming for immersive audio technologies. Design matters too, with slim profiles and bezel-less designs enhancing aesthetics. Stick to reputable brands known for reliability. Balance features and affordability, comparing prices and value. Lastly, read customer reviews to gauge real-world performance. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect 43-inch smart TV to suit your needs.

