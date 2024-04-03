Best LG TV: From immersive sound to innovative smart features, these top 6 picks have it all



Looking for a TV that will prove to be a long-term and smart investment for your entertainment setup? Among the plethora of options available in the market, LG stands out as a brand known for its innovation, quality, and reliability. From immersive sound to cutting-edge smart features, LG TVs offer a complete package that caters to the diverse needs of consumers. In this article, we'll delve into the top 6 picks for the best LG TVs, highlighting their standout features and why they deserve a place in your home. One of the standout features of LG TVs is their immersive sound quality, which transports viewers into the heart of the action with rich, dynamic audio. Whether you're watching a blockbuster movie or playing your favorite video game, the advanced sound technologies employed by LG TVs ensure that every sound is crisp, clear, and lifelike. LG TVs boast sleek designs that enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living space

In addition to superior sound quality, LG TVs boast innovative smart features that enhance the overall user experience. With WebOS, LG's proprietary smart TV platform, users can access a wide range of streaming services, apps, and content with ease. The intuitive interface and seamless integration with popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube make it effortless to find and enjoy your favorite shows and movies.

Before diving into the world of LG TVs, it's essential to consider a few key factors to ensure that you make the right choice for your needs. Firstly, determining the ideal screen size for your space is crucial to ensure an optimal viewing experience. Whether you're looking for a compact TV for a small room or a larger screen for a spacious living area, LG offers a variety of sizes to suit every need.

Another important consideration is the resolution of the TV, with LG offering options ranging from Full HD to 4K Ultra HD. While Full HD provides excellent picture quality, 4K Ultra HD takes it a step further with four times the resolution of Full HD, delivering breathtaking clarity and detail. Additionally, factors such as refresh rate, connectivity options, and smart features should also be taken into account to ensure that you get the most out of your LG TV.

1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

B08DPLCM6T

Bring home the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC in Dark Iron Gray for immersive entertainment. With a crisp 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, enjoy vibrant visuals with smooth motion. Its 32-inch LED screen delivers stunning clarity and detail. This smart TV offers access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Connect your devices easily with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. With 10 Watts sound output and DTS Virtual:X, enjoy rich audio quality. Its Smart TV features include Web OS, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring, and Multi-Tasking. With a slim LED backlight module, it complements any space effortlessly.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 32 Inches

32 Inches Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Feature: Flat

Flat Sound output: 10 Watts Output

10 Watts Output Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp HD Ready resolution for vibrant visuals Limited to 720p resolution, not Full HD Smart TV features for easy access to streaming services Sound output may not be sufficient for large rooms Slim design and easy connectivity options May not support all streaming services available in the market

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C83J8YF8



Your viewing experience is just about to get better with the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. Enjoy stunning 4K resolution with vibrant colors and sharp details on its 55-inch LED screen. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, motion appears smooth and lifelike. This smart TV offers access to a wide range of streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. With built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options like 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connecting your devices is hassle-free. Experience immersive sound with 20 Watts output and AI Sound technology. Its slim design and advanced features like AI ThinQ and Game Optimizer make it a perfect addition to any modern living space.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 55 Inches

55 Inches Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Feature: WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode

WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode Connectivity : Wi-Fi (Built-in) | 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

: Wi-Fi (Built-in) | 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Sound: 20 Watts Output

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for vivid visuals May be relatively expensive compared to lower-resolution TVs Smart TV features with unlimited access to popular streaming services Some users may find the 20 Watts sound output insufficient for large rooms Advanced connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple ports Larger screen size may not fit smaller rooms or spaces

3. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C839R7BY

Get a grand cinematic experience with the LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. Enjoy crystal-clear 4K resolution on its 50-inch LED screen, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, motion appears smooth and lifelike, enhancing your viewing experience. This smart TV offers seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, giving you endless entertainment options. Stay connected with built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity ports, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. With advanced features like AI ThinQ and Game Optimizer, this TV delivers exceptional performance and versatility.

Specifications of LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 50 Inches

: 50 Inches Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Feature: WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode

WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet Sound: 20 Watts Output

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for immersive viewing experience Sound output of 20 Watts may not be sufficient for some users Advanced connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and multiple ports Larger screen size may not fit smaller rooms or spaces Slim design and sleek aesthetics complement any modern living space Relatively higher price compared to lower-resolution TVs

4. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C834YC4Z

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with the LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray. Boasting a massive 65-inch LED screen, this TV delivers stunning 4K resolution, bringing your favorite movies and shows to life with incredible detail and clarity. With a 60 Hz refresh rate, enjoy smooth and fluid motion for an immersive viewing experience. Access your favorite streaming services with ease, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Experience rich, immersive sound with 20 Watts output and AI Sound technology. With advanced smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and Game Optimizer, this TV offers endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size: 65 Inches

65 Inches Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Feature: WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode

WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode Sound : 20 Watts Output

: 20 Watts Output Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Massive 65-inch screen size for a truly immersive viewing experience Requires ample space for installation, may not be suitable for smaller rooms Stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear visuals Relatively higher price point compared to smaller-sized TVs Advanced smart features and connectivity options enhance your entertainment experience

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

B0C82ZHYQ8

Featuring a vibrant 43-inch LED display, the LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K resolution for crystal-clear visuals. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, enjoy smooth and fluid motion while watching your favorite content. Access a wide range of streaming services with built-in Wi-Fi and multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Immerse yourself in immersive sound with 20 Watts output and AI Sound technology. With advanced smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and Game Optimizer, this TV offers endless entertainment possibilities.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen Size : 43 Inches

: 43 Inches Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more

Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

: 60 Hz Special Feature: WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode

WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode Sound : 20 Watts Output

: 20 Watts Output Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning visuals Some users may find the 43-inch screen size relatively small for larger rooms Advanced smart features and connectivity options for seamless entertainment experience Sound output of 20 Watts may not be sufficient for large rooms Sleek design and slim profile complement any modern living space

6. LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA

B0C8JSCGH9

Boost your entertainment experience with the LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA in Rocky Black. Featuring a stunning 4K OLED display, this TV delivers breathtaking visuals with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and incredible detail. With a refresh rate of 60 Hz, enjoy smooth and fluid motion for an immersive viewing experience. The α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor with AI Picture Pro & AI 4K Upscaling ensures superior image quality, while Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos provide an immersive audio experience. Enjoy advanced smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and built-in Alexa, Matter, and Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit for seamless connectivity and control.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A3PSA

Screen Size: 48 Inches

48 Inches Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz Special Feature: α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode

α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode Sound : 20 Watts Output

: 20 Watts Output Connectivity: Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet

Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, Ethernet Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, Jio Cinema, SonyLIV, Discovery+ and more

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K OLED display for vibrant colors and deep blacks Relatively smaller screen size may not be suitable for larger rooms or viewing distances Advanced smart features and connectivity options for seamless entertainment experience OLED technology may be more expensive compared to LED alternatives Sleek design and premium build quality for a stylish addition to any room

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Resolution Sound output Connectivity LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 720p 10 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K 20 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 20 Watts Wi-Fi (Built-in), 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Best value for money

Among the listed LG TVs, the LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV stands out as the best value for money.Combining breathtaking 4K resolution, immersive AI Sound technology, and a plethora of smart features, it offers an unparalleled viewing experience at an affordable price. With its expansive screen size and advanced connectivity options, this TV provides exceptional value without compromising on quality. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows or indulging in gaming sessions, this LG TV ensures you get the most bang for your buck, making it the top choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking premium entertainment.

Best overall product

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart TV excels as the best overall product in its category. Its winning combination of essential features, affordability, and reliability makes it a standout choice for consumers. With a crisp HD Ready resolution, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The smart functionality enables easy access to a variety of streaming services, ensuring endless entertainment options. Additionally, the TV offers convenient connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect their favorite devices effortlessly. Whether you're streaming your favorite shows, enjoying gaming sessions, or simply watching movies, this TV provides a balanced mix of performance and value. Its versatility and reliability make it an ideal choice for households seeking a high-quality yet affordable entertainment solution.

How to find the best LG TV

When looking for the best LG TV, consider factors such as screen size, resolution, smart features, and connectivity options. Determine your viewing preferences and space constraints to choose an appropriate screen size. Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for enhanced picture quality. Look for smart features like WebOS, AI ThinQ, and access to popular streaming services for added convenience. Additionally, prioritize connectivity options such as HDMI and USB ports to ensure compatibility with your devices. Reading reviews, comparing specifications, and considering your budget will help you make an informed decision.

