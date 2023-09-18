32 inch LED TV: 10 best options of September 2023 to consider before buying one

Imagining an urban Indian home without a TV is impossible. An LED television is an amazing choice to make for a number reasons. The advantages are many - first, they are not very expensive. Second, thanks to their LED display, the picture quality is way better than LCD and plasma displays. Third, since 32 inch are not very big in size, if your home is small, then it becomes a perfect fit. 32 inch LED TV can assure you of crystal clear visuals at affordable prices.

The good news is that the market is full of many such TV sets. The flip side being too much variety can get confusing. There are number of brands, both well known as well as less known ones, which can get baffling too. We have made selection of the best 32 inch LED TVs that are currently available in India.

You can get TVs from established brands like Samsung, LG and Acer while you can also get good products from less known brands such as VW and Nu among others as well. Do take a look and if you like any of them, go ahead and select one. With the festive season on, you can available mega discounts as well.

1. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches)

The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV (UA32T4340BKXXL) in elegant Glossy Black is a good TV to opt for if one is looking to invest in a new one. You can enjoy vibrant visual experience and smart functionality at the same time. Thanks to its HD Ready display, you get to see crisp and clear visuals, while a host of smart TV features ensure that you get to stream your favourite content seamlessly. It also comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it versatile for various devices. if you want crisp display, smart features and versatile connectivity options, go for this TV.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV with Wi-Fi connectivity

Glossy Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Smart TV functionality for streaming. No mention of HDR support. Multiple connectivity options. Elegant Glossy Black design.

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches)

The Acer 32-inch Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV (AR32GR2841HDFL) in sleek Black is a smart choice to make in TVs. This TV blends high-quality visuals and smart capabilities seamlessly. Thanks to its HD Ready display, clear and vibrant images become a reality. Its integrated Google TV platform gives access to a vast library of apps, content, and streaming services. Additionally, this TV also offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. On the flip side, the Acer AR32GR2841HDFL Smart LED Google TV may not support all specific apps, and the screen size is limited for larger rooms. However, if you are more keen on seeing clear visuals, have access to a wide range of apps and desire for versatile connectivity options, then this is the TV for you.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Google TV platform

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Google TV platform for versatile apps. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

3. LG 80 cm (32 inches)

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV (32LM563BPTC) in elegant Dark Iron Gray is your go-to TV for high definition entertainment. It comes with an HD Ready display, which ensures you get to see crisp and vivid visuals. Its smart TV functionality allows you to stream your favourite content with ease. It also supports popular streaming apps and comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect various devices. It you are looking for clear visuals, smart features, and versatile connectivity, then this is an easy choice. This TV can give you a high-quality entertainment experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Smart TV with built-in Wi-Fi

Dark Iron Gray finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Smart TV functionality for streaming. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Elegant Dark Iron Gray design.

4. VW 80 cm (32 inches)

The VW 32-inch Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV (VW32A) in sleek Black can redefine your viewing experience - experience immersive visual treat with its frameless design. It comes with HD Ready display which give you sharp and vibrant images. Its multiple connectivity options give the TV the versatility to connect to multiple devices. This VW 32-inch LED TV is also an energy-efficient device. You are sure to enjoy its clear sound quality which is sure to enhance your entertainment experience. However, this TV may not have too many advanced smart features, and the screen size may seem limited for larger rooms.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Frameless design

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons Frameless design for immersive viewing. Limited screen size for larger rooms. HD Ready display for sharp visuals. May not have advanced smart features. Multiple connectivity options. Energy-efficient operation.

5. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches)

Your quest to high definition entertainment should end with Redmi 32-inch Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV (L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA). This TV comes with a feature-packed entertainment experience thanks to its latest Android 11 OS. Its HD Ready display offers vibrant visuals, while the Android TV platform provides access to a wide range of apps, content and streaming services. This TV also features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports. This makes it a versatile device, with connectivity for various devices. Thanks to its sleek black finish, it adds to our home's decor as well.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Android 11 OS

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons Latest Android 11 OS for app versatility Limited screen size for larger rooms. HD Ready display for vibrant visuals. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

6) OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches)

The OnePlus 32-inch Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32Y1) in sleek Black combines elegant design with smart functionality. It is your one-stop shop option for an immersive entertainment experience. Its HD Ready display ensures clear and vivid visuals. The Android TV platform, that it comes with, provides access to a vast library of apps, content, and streaming services. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect various devices. Go for the OnePlus 32Y1 Smart Android TV if you are looking for crisp display, app versatility and versatile connectivity options. However, its it may not support all specific apps and may feel small for large rooms.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Android TV platform

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for crisp visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Android TV platform for app versatility. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

7) Acer 80 cm (32 inches)

Check out the Acer 32-inch I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV (AR32AR2841HDFL) in stylish Black for smart options in televisions. If you are looking for a TV that combines entertainment and smart features, then this is the TV. With its HD Ready display, it offers sharp and vibrant visuals. Its Android TV platform gives access to a wide range of apps, content, and streaming services seamlessly. It boasts multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, making it versatile for various devices. Over a great choice if you crave great display, amazing connectivity and access to making different apps.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Android TV platform

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Android TV platform for versatile apps. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

8. Nu 80 cm (32 inch)

The Nu 32-inch WebOS Series HD Ready Smart LED TV (LED32HWA1), the 2023 model in sleek Black, is a great option to go for if you don't care much for big brands. This TV offers a seamless and interactive viewing experience with its HD Ready display and integrated WebOS platform. Now enjoy the best entertainment in the world, literally on your fingertips. This TV allows you to access a wide range of apps, content, and streaming services. It offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, that ensure compatibility with various devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

WebOS platform

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. WebOS platform for seamless navigation. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

9. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches)

The TCL 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV (32S5403AF) in stylish Black seamlessly blends a sleek design with advanced smart features. Together, they enhance your entertainment experience. With its full HD display, it provides sharp and vibrant visuals. Thanks to its Android TV platform, you can get access to a wide range of apps, content, and streaming services. This TV also comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, ensure compatibility with various devices. All in all, the TCL 32S5403AF Bezel-Less S Series Smart Android LED TV is a great choice as it gives sharp visuals, has a sleek design, offers versatile connectivity all at once.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920x1080 pixels)

Android TV platform

Bezel-Less design

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons Full HD display for sharp visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Bezel-Less design for immersive viewing. May not support some specific apps. Android TV platform for versatile apps. Multiple connectivity options.

10) MI 80 cm (32 inches)

The MI 32-inch 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV (L32M7-5AIN) in sleek Black is a good choice of a TV if you are looking out for an amazing blend of entertainment and smart functionality. Thanks to its HD Ready display, you get to enjoy sharp and vibrant visuals, complemented by the Android TV platform, which grants access to a vast library of apps, content, and streaming services. This TV comes with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, for versatile connectivity with various devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 32 inches

Display Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768 pixels)

Android TV platform

Black finish

Multiple connectivity options

Pros Cons HD Ready display for clear visuals. Limited screen size for larger rooms. Android TV platform for versatile apps. May not support some specific apps. Multiple connectivity options. Sleek Black design.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) HD Ready Display Smart TV with built-in apps Glossy Black design Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Google TV Operating System HD Ready Resolution Smart TV with Wi-Fi connectivity LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) HD Ready Display Smart TV with WebOS Dark Iron Gray design VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV VW32A (Black) Frameless Design HD Ready Resolution Energy-efficient LED technology Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Android 11 Operating System HD Ready Display Smart TV with built-in Chromecast OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) HD Ready Display Android Operating System Noise Reduction Technology Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black) Android Operating System HD Ready Resolution Smart TV with Google Assistant Nu 80 cm (32 inch) WebOS Series HD Ready Smart LED TV LED32HWA1 (Black) 2023 Model HD Ready Display WebOS Operating System Energy-efficient LED technology TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black) Bezel-Less Display Full HD Resolution Android Operating System MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) HD Ready Display Android Operating System Smart TV with PatchWall interface

Best value for money

The "best value for money" among the 32-inch LED TVs mentioned above is subjective and can vary depending on individual preferences and priorities. However, considering the balance of features and affordability, the Redmi 32-inch Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV (L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA) stands out. It offers an HD Ready display, Android 11 OS, smart TV functionality, and multiple connectivity options at a competitive price point. This TV strikes a good balance between performance and cost, making it an attractive choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet feature-rich television.

Best overall product

The best overall 32-inch LED TV among the options mentioned above is the Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV (UA32T4340BKXXL). It excels in several key aspects, making it a top choice for a wide range of users. With a sleek design, this TV features a high-definition display that delivers crisp and vibrant visuals. Its smart TV capabilities provide access to various streaming services and apps, enhancing your entertainment options. Additionally, it boasts multiple connectivity options and Samsung's trusted brand reputation, ensuring reliability and quality. Overall, this Samsung TV offers a well-rounded package of features, performance, and value.

How to buy a good 32 Inch LED TV in India

To buy a good 32-inch LED TV in India, follow these steps: First, determine your budget and the specific features you need, such as resolution (HD Ready or Full HD), smart TV capabilities, and connectivity options. Next, research reputable brands and read customer reviews to narrow down your options. Visit both online and offline retailers to compare prices and availability. Check for warranty and after-sales service support. Inspect the display quality, viewing angles, and sound when possible. Pay attention to energy efficiency ratings. Lastly, make an informed decision based on your budget and requirements, considering factors like brand reputation, user feedback, and the overall value for money.



