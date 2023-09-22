65 inch TV: 10 options to have on your radar in September 2023

While you may not go to theaters anymore, for OTT offerings are galore, you may still miss the experience of watching on a big screen. No? It is a visual treat and an enthralling experience to watch your favourite sportsperson hit a goal and your favourite actor to show some killer action stunts. This is why it makes sense to invest in a 65-inch smart TV. After all, when it comes to investing in a new TV, size is a crucial factor to consider. One size that consistently stands out as a popular choice for many households is the 65-inch TV. There are so many compelling reasons why you should seriously consider investing in a 65-inch TV. for starters, viewing content on it will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. How exciting is that! Then, it is the perfect accessory to install in medium to large-sized rooms. A 65-inch TV strikes a perfect balance between screen size and room compatibility. It's large enough to make a statement in your living room or home theater but not so massive that it overwhelms smaller spaces. And how can you ignore the crucial aspect of enjoying enhanced detail and clarity in every frame? The larger screen size makes it easier to appreciate the finer aspects of your content. For gamers too, the advantages of a 65-inch TV are many. One can enjoy a smooth and more exciting gaming experience. 65 inch TVs have a decent screen size and are perfect for large spaces.(Pexels)

To conclude it, a 65-inch TV strikes the perfect balance between size, versatility, and immersive viewing. Allow us to help you with our top recommendations for the best 65-inch TVs available in September 2023.





VU 164 cm (65 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 65GloLED (Grey)

This TV from VU is a stunning addition to your home entertainment setup. With a generous 65-inch display, it immerses you in a world of vibrant colors and crystal-clear images, thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution. The GloLED Series is not just a TV; it's a Smart TV that comes with Google TV, offering endless entertainment possibilities.

Elevate your viewing experience with easy access to streaming services, apps, and voice-controlled navigation. The TV's sleek design blends seamlessly into any room decor, and its advanced features make it a perfect choice for both cinephiles and casual viewers.

Enhance your home theatre setup with the VU 65GloLED. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series or enjoying a movie night, this TV delivers exceptional performance.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Grey

B0BC8BQ432

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

This TV from LG brings a new dimension to your home entertainment. Boasting a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers stunning visuals that are rich in detail and clarity. The 65UR7500PSC is a Smart TV that ensures you have access to all your favourite streaming platforms, making it a versatile addition to your living room.

The Dark Iron Gray finish adds a touch of sophistication to your decor, and LG's renowned image and sound technologies provide an immersive viewing experience. Whether you're watching movies, sports, or playing games, this TV is up to the task.

With LG's 65UR7500PSC, you get a perfect blend of style and substance that will take your entertainment to the next level.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Yes

Colour: Dark Iron Gray

B0C834YC4Z

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

This TV from Sony is a masterpiece in home entertainment. The Bravia KD-65X74K boasts a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display that delivers breathtaking visuals with incredible detail and lifelike colours. With Google TV integration, you can explore a world of content and apps with ease.

The TV's sleek and minimalistic design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. Sony's advanced picture and sound technologies ensure that every scene comes to life, making it a treat for your senses.

Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming your favourite shows, the Sony Bravia KD-65X74K is designed to provide an unmatched entertainment experience.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Black

B09WN3SRC7

OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)

This TV from OnePlus is a testament to quality and innovation. The 65U1S features a 65-inch 4K LED display that offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. As a Smart Android TV, it provides seamless access to a world of apps, games, and content.

OnePlus's commitment to quality extends to this TV, with powerful image processing and immersive sound. Its slim and modern design complements any room decor, making it a focal point of your entertainment setup.

Enjoy an immersive and connected experience with the OnePlus 65U1S, whether you're gaming, streaming, or simply relaxing

Specifications

Screen Size: 163.8 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K

Smart TV: Yes, with Android TV

Colour: Black

B095JPKPH3

Also read: Best 43 inch TV for your home: September 2023 buying guide



Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL (Black)

This TV from Samsung is a marvel of modern technology. With a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, the UA65CUE60AKLXL ensures you get to see every detail with stunning clarity and vibrant colours. It's a Smart TV equipped with Samsung's iSmart technology, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Samsung's attention to detail extends to the TV's design, with slim bezels and a sleek profile. The TV's powerful processing ensures smooth gaming and streaming experiences.

Elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL, which combines style, performance, and innovation.

Specifications

Screen Size: 163 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Yes, with iSmart

Colour: Black

B0C1GX9FWW

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS QLED TV 65U7H (Black)

This TV from Hisense is a visual treat. With a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, the 65U7H offers breathtaking visuals with deep blacks and vibrant colours. As a Smart TV, it provides access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.Hisense's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of this TV, from its stunning design to its impressive picture and sound quality. Whether you're watching movies or gaming, the 65U7H delivers an immersive experience.

Experience the brilliance of QLED technology with the Hisense 65U7H, a TV that takes your entertainment to new heights.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV: Yes

Colour: Black

B0B9Y155RD

SANSUI 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)

This TV from SANSUI is a combination of style and performance. The JSW65GSQLED features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display that delivers stunning visuals with rich colours and sharp details. With Google TV integration, you have easy access to a world of entertainment.The TV's sleek and slim design adds a touch of elegance to your living space. SANSUI's advanced image and sound technologies ensure a captivating viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming.

Elevate your home entertainment with the SANSUI JSW65GSQLED, a TV that combines style, intelligence, and performance.

Specifications

Screen Size: 165 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Black

B0BNMY9ZX2

Acer 164 cm (65 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR65GR2851UDFL (Black)

This TV from Acer is a blend of sophistication and performance. The AR65GR2851UDFL features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display that delivers stunning visuals with sharp details and vibrant colours. As a Smart TV with Google TV integration, it offers a seamless and intuitive user experience.Acer's commitment to quality is evident in every aspect of this TV, from its sleek design to its impressive picture and sound quality. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or watching sports, the AR65GR2851UDFL ensures an immersive experience.

Experience the perfect blend of style and substance with the Acer AR65GR2851UDFL, a TV that redefines entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Black

B0C4YBYXW3

Also read:Best 4K TV 2023 India that promise stellar picture quality: September 2023 guide

KODAK 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65MT5033 (Black)

This TV from KODAK is a masterpiece of technology and design. The 65MT5033 features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display that offers stunning visuals with rich colours and sharp contrast. With Google TV integration, you have access to a world of content and apps.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Black

The TV's slim and modern design enhances the aesthetics of your living space. KODAK's advanced picture and sound technologies ensure an immersive viewing experience for movies, gaming, and sports.

Elevate your home entertainment with the KODAK 65MT5033, a TV that combines style and innovation.

B0BP7DFYMS

Westinghouse 164 cm (65 inches) Quantum Series Ultra HD LED Google TV WH65GTX50 (Rose Gold)

This TV from Westinghouse is a blend of elegance and performance. The WH65GTX50 features a 65-inch Quantum Series Ultra HD LED display that delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. With Google TV integration, you have access to a world of entertainment options. The TV's sleek and modern design with a Rose Gold finish adds a touch of luxury to your living space. Westinghouse's advanced image and sound technologies ensure a captivating viewing experience for movies, sports, and gaming. Elevate your home entertainment with the Westinghouse WH65GTX50, a TV that combines style and performance in Rose Gold.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Resolution: Ultra HD LED

Smart TV: Yes, with Google TV

Colour: Rose Gold

B0C85GT6G2

Three best features

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VU 65GloLED 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Integration - Explore endless content Dolby Audio - Immersive sound experience LG 65UR7500PSC Real 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart TV - Stream your favorite shows AI ThinQ - Voice control and AI capabilities Sony Bravia KD-65X74K TRILUMINOS Display - Lifelike colors Google TV - Access to apps, movies, and more X1 4K Processor - Enhanced picture quality OnePlus 65U1S Bezel-less Design - Edge-to-edge display OxygenPlay - Curated content for your interests OxygenOS - Fast and smooth user experience Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL Crystal Display - Vivid and lifelike colors Tizen OS - Stream, browse, and more Game Enhancer - Optimized gaming performance Hisense 65U7H Quantum Dot Technology - Stunning visuals Vidaa U OS - Easy access to apps and content Dolby Vision and Atmos - Premium audio-visual SANSUI JSW65GSQLED Quantum Dot Display - Rich and vibrant Google TV Integration - Endless entertainment Ultra Slim Design - Sleek and modern look Acer AR65GR2851UDFL 4K Ultra HD Display - Sharp and detailed Google TV - Access to streaming apps DTS Studio Sound - Enhanced audio experience KODAK 65MT5033 Matrix Display - Exceptional picture Google TV Integration - Endless content options Auto Game Mode - Seamless gaming experience Westinghouse WH65GTX50 Quantum Series Display - Stunning clarity Google TV - Explore a world of content Voice Remote - Convenient control





Pros and cons for each product

Product Name Pros Cons VU 65GloLED Affordable price, Google TV integration, Dolby Audio Grey design, limited app availability, lacks advanced features LG 65UR7500PSC Real 4K Ultra HD Display, WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ Dark Iron Gray design, slightly higher price, may lack some features Sony Bravia KD-65X74K TRILUMINOS Display, Google TV, X1 4K Processor Relatively higher price, limited app selection, bulkier design OnePlus 65U1S Bezel-less design, OxygenPlay, OxygenOS Limited availability, may not support some streaming apps, basic remote Samsung UA65CUE60AKLXL Crystal Display, Tizen OS, Game Enhancer Limited app ecosystem, may not support some niche apps, no Dolby Vision Hisense 65U7H Quantum Dot Technology, Vidaa U OS, Dolby Vision/Atmos Average audio quality, remote could be more user-friendly, basic design SANSUI JSW65GSQLED Quantum Dot Display, Google TV integration, Ultra Slim Limited app ecosystem, may not support all streaming services, basic remote Acer AR65GR2851UDFL 4K Ultra HD Display, Google TV, DTS Studio Sound Limited app availability, may not have the latest streaming apps, average design KODAK 65MT5033 Matrix Display, Google TV integration, Auto Game Mode Limited app ecosystem, may not support all streaming apps, no Dolby Vision Westinghouse WH65GTX50 Quantum Series Display, Google TV, Voice Remote Limited app availability, may not support all streaming services, may not have the latest features

Best value for money

The VU 65GloLED stands out as the best value-for-money 65-inch TV in this category. It combines an affordable price with impressive features. With its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Google TV integration, you get stunning visuals and access to a wide range of content. The addition of Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience, making it an excellent choice for those seeking quality entertainment without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia KD-65X74K takes the crown as the best overall product in the 65-inch TV category. Its TRILUMINOS Display technology ensures lifelike colors and stunning picture quality. Google TV integration provides access to an extensive library of apps and content. The X1 4K Processor further enhances picture quality, delivering a top-tier viewing experience.

How to find the best 65-inch TV

When selecting the best 65-inch TV, focus on key features such as display technology, smart capabilities, and audio quality. Consider the advantages and disadvantages of each model to match your preferences. Evaluate factors like design, app availability, and pricing. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your specific needs and budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.