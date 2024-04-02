 Best 40 inch led TVs to buy in 2024 for the perfect HD viewing experience - Hindustan Times
Best 40 inch led TVs to buy in 2024 for the perfect HD viewing experience

Apr 02, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Looking for a new 40 inch LED TV? Check out our list of the top 8 options available in 2024.

In the market for a new 40 inch LED TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 8 40 inch LED TVs available in 2024, complete with in-depth product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money, top overall features, or simply want to know how to find the perfect product for your needs, we've got you covered.

1. OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1

The OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1 offers stunning picture quality and seamless connectivity. With features like Dolby Audio, built-in Chromecast, and access to a wide range of apps, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content. The bezel-less design and slim profile make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1

  • Full HD Resolution
  • Dolby Audio
  • Android TV OS
  • Chromecast Built-in
  • Bezel-less Design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning picture quality

Limited app store

Seamless connectivity

Remote could be more intuitive

Sleek and stylish design

2. VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV

The VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and ultra-smooth Android TV OS. With a frameless design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV is perfect for those looking for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV

  • Full HD Resolution
  • UltraAndroid TV OS
  • Frameless Design
  • Google Assistant Built-in
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast Built-in

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Ultra-smooth performance

Limited app support

Immersive viewing experience

Sound quality could be improved

Voice control with Google Assistant

3. TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS

The TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS delivers stunning visuals with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. With built-in Google Assistant and access to a wide range of apps, this TV offers a seamless and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS

  • Full HD Resolution
  • Certified Android TV OS
  • Bezel-less Design
  • Google Assistant Built-in
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast Built-in

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning visuals

Limited app store

User-friendly interface

Sound quality could be better

Seamless connectivity

Also read: Best LED TVs in India: Top 10 models for unmatched visual and audio delight at home

4. VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA

The VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and ultra-smooth Android TV OS. With a frameless design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV is perfect for those looking for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA

  • Full HD Resolution
  • UltraAndroid TV OS
  • Frameless Design
  • Google Assistant Built-in
  • Dolby Audio
  • Chromecast Built-in

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Ultra-smooth performance

Limited app support

Immersive viewing experience

Sound quality could be improved

Voice control with Google Assistant

5. Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112

The Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112 offers a complete entertainment package with its Full HD resolution, CyberSound technology, and user-friendly Android TV OS. With built-in Chromecast and a range of connectivity options, this TV is perfect for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112

  • Full HD Resolution
  • CyberSound Technology
  • Android TV OS
  • Chromecast Built-in
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive sound experience

Limited app support

User-friendly interface

Average picture quality

Versatile connectivity options

6. KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

The KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO delivers a stunning visual experience with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. With certified Android TV OS and a range of pre-installed apps, this TV offers a seamless and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

  • Full HD Resolution
  • Certified Android TV OS
  • Bezel-less Design
  • Multiple Pre-installed Apps
  • Dolby Audio

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stunning visuals

Limited app store

User-friendly interface

Sound quality could be better

Seamless connectivity

7. Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS

The Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS delivers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and smart TV features. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, this TV is perfect for those looking for a versatile and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS

  • Full HD Resolution
  • Smart TV Features
  • Sleek Design
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile connectivity options

Limited app support

Sleek and stylish design

Sound quality could be improved

User-friendly interface

Also read: Best smart TVs: Top 10 picks for cutting-edge entertainment and seamless streaming experience

8. Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL

The Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and certified Android TV OS. With multiple connectivity options and a slim design, this TV is perfect for those looking for a versatile and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL

  • Full HD Resolution
  • Certified Android TV OS
  • Slim Design
  • Multiple Connectivity Options

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile connectivity options

Limited app support

Immersive viewing experience

Sound quality could be improved

Sleek and stylish design

40 inch LED TV top features and comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeFull HD ResolutionSmart TV FeaturesChromecast Built-inGoogle Assistant Built-inSlim DesignDolby Audio
OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1YesNoYesNoNoYes
VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TVYesNoYesYesNoYes
TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FSYesNoYesYesNoYes
VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GAYesNoYesYesNoYes
Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112YesNoYesNoNoNo
KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPROYesNoNoNoNoYes
Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHSYesYesNoNoNoNo
Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFLYesNoNoNoYesNo

Best value for money:

The TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS offers the best value for money with its stunning visuals, user-friendly interface, and seamless connectivity. It's the perfect choice for those looking for a high-quality entertainment experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1 stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design. It's the perfect choice for those looking for top-notch features and performance.

How to find the perfect 40 inch LED TV:

When choosing the perfect 40 inch LED TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as picture quality, connectivity, and design. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best suits your needs. Whether you prioritize value for money, overall features, or specific specifications, there's a perfect product for you in our list.

