Best 40 inch led TVs to buy in 2024 for the perfect HD viewing experience

In the market for a new 40 inch LED TV? With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. We've compiled a list of the top 8 40 inch LED TVs available in 2024, complete with in-depth product details, pros and cons, and a feature comparison table to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for the best value for money, top overall features, or simply want to know how to find the perfect product for your needs, we've got you covered. Best 40 inch led TVs

1. OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B09HQSV46W

The OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1 offers stunning picture quality and seamless connectivity. With features like Dolby Audio, built-in Chromecast, and access to a wide range of apps, this TV is perfect for streaming your favorite content. The bezel-less design and slim profile make it a stylish addition to any room.

Specifications of OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1

Full HD Resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Chromecast Built-in

Bezel-less Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Limited app store Seamless connectivity Remote could be more intuitive Sleek and stylish design

2. VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV

B0C1GD8KC2

The VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and ultra-smooth Android TV OS. With a frameless design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV is perfect for those looking for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV

Full HD Resolution

UltraAndroid TV OS

Frameless Design

Google Assistant Built-in

Dolby Audio

Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-smooth performance Limited app support Immersive viewing experience Sound quality could be improved Voice control with Google Assistant

3. TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS

B0C146SQVS

The TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS delivers stunning visuals with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. With built-in Google Assistant and access to a wide range of apps, this TV offers a seamless and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS

Full HD Resolution

Certified Android TV OS

Bezel-less Design

Google Assistant Built-in

Dolby Audio

Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning visuals Limited app store User-friendly interface Sound quality could be better Seamless connectivity

4. VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA

B0CHFK5WKF

The VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and ultra-smooth Android TV OS. With a frameless design and built-in Google Assistant, this TV is perfect for those looking for a seamless and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA

Full HD Resolution

UltraAndroid TV OS

Frameless Design

Google Assistant Built-in

Dolby Audio

Chromecast Built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-smooth performance Limited app support Immersive viewing experience Sound quality could be improved Voice control with Google Assistant

5. Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112

B0CQ7XYNPG

The Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112 offers a complete entertainment package with its Full HD resolution, CyberSound technology, and user-friendly Android TV OS. With built-in Chromecast and a range of connectivity options, this TV is perfect for streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112

Full HD Resolution

CyberSound Technology

Android TV OS

Chromecast Built-in

Multiple Connectivity Options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound experience Limited app support User-friendly interface Average picture quality Versatile connectivity options

6. KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

B0BWYPDLM2

The KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO delivers a stunning visual experience with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. With certified Android TV OS and a range of pre-installed apps, this TV offers a seamless and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO

Full HD Resolution

Certified Android TV OS

Bezel-less Design

Multiple Pre-installed Apps

Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning visuals Limited app store User-friendly interface Sound quality could be better Seamless connectivity

7. Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS

B08QWWLC84

The Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS delivers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and smart TV features. With a sleek design and multiple connectivity options, this TV is perfect for those looking for a versatile and user-friendly entertainment experience.

Specifications of Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS

Full HD Resolution

Smart TV Features

Sleek Design

Multiple Connectivity Options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity options Limited app support Sleek and stylish design Sound quality could be improved User-friendly interface

8. Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL

B0C4YF5GPN

The Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL offers a high-quality viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and certified Android TV OS. With multiple connectivity options and a slim design, this TV is perfect for those looking for a versatile and immersive entertainment experience.

Specifications of Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL

Full HD Resolution

Certified Android TV OS

Slim Design

Multiple Connectivity Options

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity options Limited app support Immersive viewing experience Sound quality could be improved Sleek and stylish design

40 inch LED TV top features and comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Full HD Resolution Smart TV Features Chromecast Built-in Google Assistant Built-in Slim Design Dolby Audio OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1 Yes No Yes No No Yes VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV Yes No Yes Yes No Yes TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS Yes No Yes Yes No Yes VU 40 inches Full HD UltraAndroid LED TV 40GA Yes No Yes Yes No Yes Blaupunkt 40 inches Full HD CyberSound Android LED TV 40CSG7112 Yes No Yes No No No KODAK 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40FHDX7XPRO Yes No No No No Yes Skywall 40 inches Full HD Smart LED TV 40SWFHS Yes Yes No No No No Acer 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40MS2441FDFL Yes No No No Yes No

Best value for money:

The TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 40S6500FS offers the best value for money with its stunning visuals, user-friendly interface, and seamless connectivity. It's the perfect choice for those looking for a high-quality entertainment experience at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The OnePlus 40 inches Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 40Y1 stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering stunning picture quality, seamless connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design. It's the perfect choice for those looking for top-notch features and performance.

How to find the perfect 40 inch LED TV:

When choosing the perfect 40 inch LED TV, consider the features that matter most to you, such as picture quality, connectivity, and design. Pay attention to the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best suits your needs. Whether you prioritize value for money, overall features, or specific specifications, there's a perfect product for you in our list.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.