Signature Global awards ₹920 crore construction contracts for 1,798 homes in Gurugram

Together, the towers will comprise 1,798 residential units spread across a development area of around 5 million square feet. The construction is expected to begin by the end of the third quarter in the ongoing financial year (FY27).

The contracts, worth ₹460 crore each, have been awarded for the construction of 11 residential towers. KEC International will construct six towers, while NCC will build five, the company said.

Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global has awarded construction contracts worth ₹920 crore to KEC International and NCC Ltd for its luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway. The two companies are expected to complete the construction within 36 months.

Spread across 13.55 acres, the project, Sarvam at DXP Estate, is located in Sector 37D along Dwarka Expressway and comprises 3- and 4-BHK luxury residences designed around contemporary luxury and wellness theme.

Also Read: Gurugram proposes circle rates for 2026–27; Dwarka Expressway may see the steepest hike of up to 67%

“By partnering with experienced and reputed construction companies such as KEC International and NCC, we are laying a strong foundation for delivering a project that reflects the highest standards of engineering, execution and sustainability,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global.

Also Read: Signature Global aims to almost double revenue in FY27 to ₹5,000 crore: Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal

Signature Global has delivered 19.2 million square feet of real estate so far. The developer recorded sales bookings of ₹8,250 crore in FY26, making it the fifth-largest real estate company by sales bookings (pre-sales). For FY27, the company has set a sales bookings target of ₹10,000 crore.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty: ‘No cancellations in Gurugram project; customers have refused deposit refunds,' says Vikas Oberoi

Gurugram real estate market According to an Anarock Research report, average residential prices in Delhi NCR's Noida surged 125%, from ₹4,795 per sq. ft. in 2019 to ₹10,780 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026. On the other hand, Gurugram followed closely with 117% appreciation, with prices rising from ₹6,150 per sq. ft. to ₹13,350 per sq. ft. during the same period.

Also Read: Move over Bengaluru and Hyderabad: Noida and Gurugram top property price appreciation with up to 125% growth. Here's why

Both NCR markets now command higher average residential prices than Bengaluru, where values increased 90% to ₹9,450 per sq. ft.