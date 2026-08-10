Signature Global awards ₹920 crore construction contracts for 1,798 homes in Gurugram
Gurugram-based Signature Global has inked construction contracts of ₹920 cr to KEC International and NCC Ltd for luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway
Gurugram-based real estate developer Signature Global has awarded construction contracts worth ₹920 crore to KEC International and NCC Ltd for its luxury housing project on Dwarka Expressway. The two companies are expected to complete the construction within 36 months.
The contracts, worth ₹460 crore each, have been awarded for the construction of 11 residential towers. KEC International will construct six towers, while NCC will build five, the company said.
Together, the towers will comprise 1,798 residential units spread across a development area of around 5 million square feet. The construction is expected to begin by the end of the third quarter in the ongoing financial year (FY27).
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Spread across 13.55 acres, the project, Sarvam at DXP Estate, is located in Sector 37D along Dwarka Expressway and comprises 3- and 4-BHK luxury residences designed around contemporary luxury and wellness theme.
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“By partnering with experienced and reputed construction companies such as KEC International and NCC, we are laying a strong foundation for delivering a project that reflects the highest standards of engineering, execution and sustainability,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global.
Also Read: Signature Global aims to almost double revenue in FY27 to ₹5,000 crore: Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal
Signature Global has delivered 19.2 million square feet of real estate so far. The developer recorded sales bookings of ₹8,250 crore in FY26, making it the fifth-largest real estate company by sales bookings (pre-sales). For FY27, the company has set a sales bookings target of ₹10,000 crore.
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Gurugram real estate market
According to an Anarock Research report, average residential prices in Delhi NCR's Noida surged 125%, from ₹4,795 per sq. ft. in 2019 to ₹10,780 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026. On the other hand, Gurugram followed closely with 117% appreciation, with prices rising from ₹6,150 per sq. ft. to ₹13,350 per sq. ft. during the same period.
Also Read: Move over Bengaluru and Hyderabad: Noida and Gurugram top property price appreciation with up to 125% growth. Here's why
Both NCR markets now command higher average residential prices than Bengaluru, where values increased 90% to ₹9,450 per sq. ft.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More