Google techie gives tour of office micro kitchen, calls snack section a ‘huge test of willpower’

“Today we are going to Google's famous micro kitchen. Keeping the kitchen's size in mind, we started with dry fruits. Ignoring the coffee machine as usual, we went straight for the good drinks—whether you want coconut water or a can of Sprite, both are fully stocked. And here are some drinks that healthy people like me avoid,” Sajwal says in the clip.

Taking to Instagram, Google techie Ashish Sajwal shared a light-hearted tour of the office micro kitchen, joking about the temptation that comes with having so many food choices within easy reach.

A Google employee has offered a glimpse inside one of the company’s much-talked-about micro kitchens, showcasing everything from dry fruits and chilled drinks to chips, biscuits and instant noodles. The video has drawn attention online, with viewers particularly amused by the seemingly endless snack options available to employees.

As he continues exploring the kitchen, he moves past fruits and other healthier options before arriving at the section he appears most excited about.

“Ignoring the fruits, I went straight to what I actually care about: protein bars? No. Biscuits? No. The thing I care about is right here, and this is a huge test of willpower. If you eat it, you'll gain weight— many packets of Lays chips, some major damage has already been done, and if there's any deficit left, you can eat this Maggi too,” he adds.

The video carries an overlaid text that reads, “micro kitchen at Google”, while Sajwal captioned the post, “Google India 5 star hotel microkitchen review”.

Watch the video here: