Dwarka E-way sees 3-fold surge in property prices since 2020: Report

The Dwarka expressway has emerged as one of NCR’s fastest-growing real estate corridors, recording more than a three-fold rise in property values between 2020 and 2025, according to data released by Square Yards. Average property prices along the 29-km, 16-lane access-controlled stretch have climbed from ₹6,300 per sq. ft. in 2020 to nearly ₹21,700– ₹24,000 per sq. ft. in 2025, reflecting an annualised growth rate of about 28%. Industry leaders cite the expressway’s links to IGI Airport and Aerocity as key factors behind its rise as one of NCR’s most sought after markets. (HT Archive)

The report attributes this spike to major connectivity upgrades, including the opening of the Urban Extension Road-II, operationalisation of the Delhi segment of the expressway, and redevelopment of the Bijwasan railway station.

Rajat Likhyani, principal partner at Square Yards, said: “Dwarka expressway has evolved into one of NCR’s most aspirational hubs. The surge in property values demonstrates its transformation into a long-term investment destination and a catalyst for the region’s next phase of real estate expansion.”

Future infrastructure additions, including the upcoming HUDA City Centre–Cyber City metro corridor and a proposed heliport in Sector 84, are expected to further strengthen the corridor’s positioning as a high-growth destination.

The corridor hosts 115 active residential projects, dominated by 3 and 4 BHK homes priced up to ₹3.5 crore and drawing strong end user interest. (HT)

As of 2025 YTD, the expressway hosts around 115 active residential projects. Of these, 28 new launches have added nearly 14,000 units to the supply pipeline. The market continues to be dominated by 3–4 BHK premium apartments in the ₹1.8 crore to ₹3.5 crore range, drawing sustained interest from mid- and upper-income homebuyers. The buyer mix stands at 60 percent end-users and 40 percent investors.

Several major developers, including DLF, Signature Global, Central Park, M3M, BPTP, Hero Realty and Whiteland have expanded their footprint along the corridor.

Industry leaders echoed confidence in the region’s momentum. Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said the price rise shows “strong and sustained demand from both end-users and long-term investors,” driven by “transformative infrastructure upgrades and expanding connectivity.”

Providing macro context, Sumit Ranjan, COO of Roots Developers, said: “Delhi-NCR continues to be the frontrunner in India’s real estate growth story. Key corridors like the Dwarka Expressway have emerged as catalysts… reflecting not just rising buyer confidence but also Delhi-NCR’s evolution into a future-ready market.”

Vineet Dawar, president (sales and strategy) at Elan Group, said the region has become “one of the most sought-after micro-markets in Delhi NCR” due to rapid infrastructure development and a surge in premium projects.

Hero Realty CEO Rohit Kishore said the expressway has quickly positioned itself as a dynamic market, citing its connectivity to IGI Airport, Aerocity, and major upcoming developments. “This corridor is not just a place to invest; it’s become a sought-after real estate destination,” he said.