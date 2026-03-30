Gurugram proposes circle rates for 2026–27; Dwarka Expressway may see the steepest hike of up to 67%

Starting April 1, homebuyers in Gurugram could face a noticeable increase in stamp duty and registration costs, as the district administration has proposed revised collector (circle) rates for 2026–27 across residential, commercial, and agricultural segments. Gurugram could face a noticeable increase in stamp duty and registration costs, as the district administration has proposed revised collector (circle) rates for 2026–27. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The move follows steep hikes over the past two years, ranging from 10% to 77%, aimed at narrowing the gap between government-notified values and prevailing market prices.

The most significant increases are concentrated along the Dwarka Expressway corridor and in rapidly urbanising peripheral villages. In particular, rate hikes of up to 67% have been proposed for sectors 104–115 along the expressway, underscoring the area’s emergence as a key real estate hotspot.

The revised collector rates, set to take effect from April 1, 2026, have been published on the district administration’s website, with stakeholders invited to submit objections and suggestions until March 30, 4:30 pm.

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The steep increase is expected to directly raise stamp duty and registration costs for homebuyers. In Sectors 104–115, where rates may surge by over 60%, overall registry expenses could nearly double for many transactions.

The sharpest hike has been proposed for Sectors 104–115 along the Dwarka Expressway, which falls under the Kadipur and Harsaru tehsils. Here, residential plot rates could increase by around 62%-67%, rising from approximately ₹40,000–44,000 per square yard to ₹66,125–70,000 per square yard.

Circle rates for flats in group housing societies across this belt may also see a sharp rise, increasing from around ₹4,200 to ₹7,000 per sq ft. Meanwhile, commercial properties along the corridor could be valued at approximately ₹1.72 lakh per square yard.

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Golf Course Road projects are likely to remain the costliest Moderate hikes of 10% to 20% have been proposed for premium micro-markets such as Golf Course Road (Sectors 42, 43 and 54). In these locations, luxury developments including DLF Camellias, Magnolias and Aralias may now have circle rates of approximately ₹39,325–39,350 per sq ft, up from around ₹37,750 per sq ft. Residential plot rates have been proposed at about ₹79,970 per square yard in Sector 42 and ₹87,230 per square yard in Sector 43, while commercial values range between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹2.6 lakh per square yard.

Other established neighbourhoods may also see upward revisions. In South City 1, residential plot rates are pegged at around ₹90,000 per square yard. DLF Phase II has plot rates of approximately ₹1,15,100 per square yard, with builder floors ranging between ₹7,000 and ₹9,400 per sq ft. Nirvana Country may remain among the costliest, with rates touching nearly ₹1,32,250 per square yard.

Residential plots are pegged at ₹79,970 per square yard in Sector 42 and ₹87,230 per square yard in Sector 43, while commercial rates range between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹2.6 lakh per square yard.

What are circle rates? Circle rates are the government-notified minimum prices at which properties can be registered during a transaction. They are used to calculate stamp duty and registration fees, while market rates are the actual prices at which properties are bought and sold in the real estate market, often higher than the circle rates.

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This is what experts have to say According to Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd, the proposed revision in collector rates for 2026–27 is a clear reflection of the robust capital appreciation and infrastructure growth Gurugram has witnessed over the last few years. While a hike of up to 75% in certain pockets may seem substantial, it serves to bridge the gap between government valuations and the actual market price, which has been trending upward due to high-end user demand.

"For the real estate ecosystem, this move enhances transparency and boosts investor confidence by aligning official benchmarks with ground realities. While there may be a marginal increase in acquisition costs for homebuyers due to higher stamp duty, the long-term value of these assets remains strong. We believe that as long as infrastructure projects continue to hit key milestones, the appetite for quality residential and commercial spaces will remain resilient, ensuring that Gurugram continues its trajectory as a premier global investment destination," he said.