Gurugram homebuyers hit by steep hike in circle rates, face higher stamp duty burden

Starting August 4, homebuyers and property investors in Gurugram will have to pay significantly higher stamp duty and registration charges. The Haryana government has decided to raise circle rates by 10% to 30% across key residential, commercial, and agricultural zones. Haryana’s revised circle rates, applicable to high-value corridors in Gurugram like Golf Course Road and Dwarka Expressway and upscale condominiums such as DLF Magnolias, Aralias, and The Camellias, aim to align government valuations with market realities.(HT Photo)

Ashutosh Ragav, a prospective homebuyer, said the hike has upended his plans. “I was eyeing a builder’s floor in Sector-51 with a budget of ₹4 crore, but the increased stamp duty has stretched my finances. With rates rising up to 30% in just eight months, buying property in Gurugram is becoming increasingly difficult.”

Puneet Arora, another buyer, echoed similar concerns. “For years, market prices rose while circle rates remained relatively stable, offering some relief in stamp duty. But this steep hike will directly push up property costs,” he said.

Arora had paid token money for a 357-square-yard plot in Sector-57, priced at around ₹10 crore. “With a 20% hike, I now need to pay over ₹1 crore more. It’s putting serious pressure on my budget,” he added.

According to the Gurugram district administration, the move marks a significant recalibration of property values in areas under tehsils such as Gurugram, Wazirabad, Badshahpur, Kadipur, Manesar, Farrukhnagar, Harsaru, and Pataudi.

The hike also spans high-demand colonies like Nirvana Country, Rosewood City, Mayfield Garden, and licensed sectors developed by private builders and HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran).

The circle rates, which represent the government-notified minimum price for property transactions, are a key determinant of stamp duty, registration charges, and government land acquisition compensation.

Officials said the increase is aimed at enhancing transparency, reducing underreporting, and boosting revenue.

Wider impact across property segments

The new rates affect all major segments from apartments in premium gated communities to agricultural land in outlying tehsils.

Circle rates under Wazirabad Tehsil, such as DLF Phase I to V, have increased by 10 per cent to 20 per cent. Circle rates in noted license colonies such as Greenwood City have been increased from ₹1,15,000 per square yard (psy) to 1,26,500. In Mayfield Garden the rates have been revised from ₹80,500 psy to 96,600 psy. In Nirvana the rates have been revised from ₹1,15,000 to 1,32,300 psy. In Rosewood City the rates have surged from ₹86,250 to 99,200 psy. In these upscale colonies rates are revised by 10 percent to 20 per cent.

Apart from this, the rates further show that the circle rates have been revised in South Phase-I and Phase-II by 15 percent. In Sushant Lok, Phase I to Phase III rates were revised by 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

In premium group housing like DLF Magnolias, rates have jumped from ₹35,750 per square foot (psf) to ₹39,400 psf. The circle rate for flats in Carlton has been increased from ₹15,015 psf to ₹16,600. The circle rate for Crest and The Icon has been increased from ₹17,160 to ₹18,900 psf. The circle rate has also surged in Ambience Island–Caitrona, Lagoon, and Ambience Creacions from ₹12,870 to ₹14,500 psf. La-Lagoon Apartments have also witnessed a surge in circle rate from ₹13,585 to ₹15,000 psf.

Flats in Carlton, Crest, The Icon, Caitriona, Lagoon, and La-Lagoon have seen similar hikes, ranging from 10% to 25%. Plots in HSVP Sectors 28 through 57 have gone up by 10%–20%.

The circle rate of plots in HSVP sectors such as 28, 29, 30, 31-32A, 32, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 46, 47, 48, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 56, and 57 has been increased from 10 per cent to 20 per cent.

Group housing and floors across sectors and colonies have been revised between ₹7,800 and ₹10,300 psf.

Agricultural land in villages like Bajghera under Gurugram Tehsil and Dadawas and Daultabad under the Pataudi Tehsil has witnessed hikes between 20 per cent and 45 per cent.

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the revised circle rates have been uploaded on the official portal and will be applicable from August 4. “Rates in residential, commercial, and agricultural categories have been adjusted by 10 per cent to 30 per cent across tehsils, and the concerned officials are aware of the new slabs,” he said.

Expert view: Market transparency versus festive disruption

While real estate developers largely welcomed the government's move as a step toward transparency and formalisation, they also expressed caution over its short-term impact.

Akash Kohli, founder and CEO, Elante Group, said, “The revision of circle rates by up to 30 per cent in Gurugram is likely to influence overall property valuations. This adjustment reflects an effort to bring valuations closer to prevailing market prices and strengthen state revenue collection.”

Pradeep Aggarwal, chairman of Signature Global, echoed similar views. “The city’s real estate sector continues to thrive on end-user demand. The revision enhances market transparency and could improve financing avenues and compliance, setting the tone for formalised growth.”

However, some developers warned about potential disruption to buying sentiment during the upcoming festive season, traditionally a peak period for property purchases.

Aman Sharma, founder and managing director of Aarize Group, said, “While aligning circle rates with market value is necessary for transparency, the timing could momentarily impact buyer decisions. Continued government focus on infrastructure and approval reforms will be vital to sustain momentum.”

Adil Altaf, managing director at Trinity, noted that while the hike might initially challenge market sentiment, in the long term, it will help reduce under-reporting and bring Gurugram’s real estate practices closer to global norms. “Premium corridors like Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road will continue to attract serious buyers due to infrastructure strength and livability,” he said.

Tehsil-wise breakdown of circle rate hike

The Revenue Department shared detailed data highlighting the scale and scope of the rate increase across tehsils and sub-tehsils:

Badshahpur tehsil: Circle rates increased by 15% to 30% across colonies like Malibu Towne, Palm Drive, Rosewood City, Tatvam Villas Plots, Tulip Ivory, Tulip Purple, Tulip Violet, Tulip White, Tulip Orange, Uppal Southend, Urban Cosmopolitan, Vatika City Sohna Road, Victor Valley, and Villa Emaar Marbella. Circle rates in HSVP sectors such as sectors 38, 41, 49, 33, 62, 65, 66, 69, 70, 71, 72, 63, 63A, 64, 67, 67A, 68, 75, and 78 have also been revised by 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

Gurugram tehsil: Circle rate of old DLF Colony has been revised from ₹79,300 psy to 91,195 psy, witnessing a 15 per cent hike. Mehrauli Road to Delhi Road commercial and residential rates have been revised from ₹1,41,700 to 1,77,125 psy. Here, the commercial property has also witnessed a 25 per cent hike.

The Bajghera village agricultural land rate has been revised from ₹33,100,000 to ₹43,030,000 per acre, a 30 per cent hike. In Molahera village, under the Gurugram tehsil, the residential property rates have been hiked by 30 per cent from ₹18,700 per square foot to ₹24,310 per square foot.

Floors in residential colonies developed by developers and HSVP have been increased from ₹7,800 psf to ₹9,400 psf. The circle rate of apartments in group housing societies in sectors 1, 2, 3, 3A, 4, 5, 6, 7, 12, 12A, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 23A, 38, 40, 42, and 43 has been increased from ₹6,500 psf to ₹9,000 psf.

Kadipur and Harsaru sub tehsil: Licensed colony and HSVP floor rates revised upward by 10% to 25%. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) also witnessed a surge in property rates by 10 to 15 per cent. Housing Board Colony under the tehsil, the circle rates have been revised from 60,000 psy to 72,000 psy. Group Housing Colony circle rates have been revised from ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 psf. HSVP floor and license colony floor rates have been revised from ₹6,000 psf to 7,000 psf.

Farrukhnagar tehsil: Agricultural land rates in Farrukhnagar and Siwadi villages surged by 30 per cent to 45 per cent, while the licensed colony rates have been increased by 10 per cent from 24,750 psy to 27,225 psy.

Pataudi tehsil: Residential land is up 20 per cent from 2,970 to 3,564 psy, and the agricultural land of the Dadawas and Daultabad circle rate has been revised by 20 per cent from 3,220,000 acres to 38,640,000 acres.

Urban sectors: Group housing colonies in Sectors 1 to 43 saw a hike from ₹6,500 psf to ₹9,000 psf. Commercial hotspots such as Mehrauli Road to Delhi Road saw commercial rates rise from ₹14,17,000 to ₹17,71,250 psy, an increase of 25 per cent.

The district administration had initiated the process for setting the collector rates for 2025–2026 and uploaded a tehsil-wise list on the official website for public feedback until July 31.

