Delhi-NCR real estate: Is investing in Southern Peripheral Road, set to become Gurugram’s next Cyber City, a smart move?

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is emerging as a key investment destination in Gurugram and is poised to become the next Cyber City. The area offers an investment opportunity for young professionals, upper-middle-income families, and long-term investors seeking capital appreciation. The micro-market benefits from a strategic location, coupled with ongoing infrastructure developments that are expected to drive growth in the future. Gurugram real estate: SPR is emerging as a key investment destination in Gurugram and is poised to become the next Cyber City. (Representational photo/ AI-generated image)(AI-generated image)

Santosh Kumar, vice chairman of Anarock Group, points out that the area is undergoing transformative upgrades, such as the expansion of SPR into a six-lane expressway, the construction of multiple underpasses, and improved connectivity to major employment hubs.

Furthermore, the planned extension of the Rapid Metro along SPR will greatly enhance public transportation options. These developments are supported by the rise of retail, healthcare, and educational facilities, contributing to a self-sustaining residential community that offers both urban convenience and a better living environment compared to the more congested areas of Gurugram, he said.

Who should invest?

The SPR is set to become Gurugram’s next Cyber City and presents an excellent investment opportunity for young professionals, upper-middle-income families, and investors seeking long-term appreciation, said Kumar.

Where is SPR located?

Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is a 16-kilometre corridor stretching from Gurgaon-Faridabad Road to NH-48. It connects major roads like Golf Course Road and Sohna Road at Badshahpur Chowk, significantly easing traffic and reducing travel time. SPR offers quick access with just 20 minutes to Sohna Road, 14 minutes to Golf Course Extension, and 16 minutes to New Gurugram.

The corridor connects key locations such as Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and NH-48, making commutes faster and alleviating congestion. SPR spans across sectors 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 73, 74, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79B, and 80.

With 23 ongoing projects set to be completed between 2024 and 2029, adding 11,900 units to the market, SPR is fast becoming a prime investment hub.

Housing supply in SPR

Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity notes that “Between 2020 and 2024, housing supply along the corridor reached 14,224 units, with 10,101 units absorbed. Even in the first quarter of 2025, despite market fluctuations, 516 units were launched and 139 were sold.”

In the last five years (2020–2024), new project launches on SPR surged by 584%, rising from six in 2015–2019 to 23 in 2020–2024. Housing supply also grew nearly six-fold, from 1,602 to 10,962 units, according to PropEquity.

Property prices in SPR

According to PropEquity, the weighted average price for new launches on SPR rose from ₹7,693 per sq ft in 2020 to ₹17,123 per sq ft by the end of 2024.

"Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) has become one of Gurugram’s prime real estate corridors, fueled by infrastructure growth, excellent connectivity, and increasing commercial activity. Its strategic location enhances commute, attracting both homebuyers and investors. We have strategically positioned our residential project, Titanium SPR, in Sector 71,” said Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

As per media reports, DLF is also planning to launch a luxury high-rise project with over 1,000 residential units in its DLF 6 integrated township project soon. This launch will follow — Privana South and Privana West earlier.

Commercial hub

Several corporates are present in SPR, including offices such as American Express and Air India’s training center, along with 18 commercial projects. Key developments like Skyview Corporate Park, Pioneer Square, and Bestech Business Tower house top companies like TCS and PepsiCo. DLF Mall of India, which is set to become the largest retail space in the country, is also expected to come up in the area.