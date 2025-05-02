Gurugram metro project tender extended till May 15

Gurugram: The tender for the Gurugram Metro rail project has been extended till May 15 due to slight changes in the scope of work, which has now been added to the tender. A senior Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) official, who is aware of the matter, said that it has been decided that the Bakhtawar Chowk underpass which is along the alignment of the metro will be constructed by the GMRL and so the date has been extended. The tender was scheduled to be opened on May 1 but officials said that in order to provide time to the bidders to revise their bids, the corporation has decided to wait for some time. Ground Penetrating Radar Survey being carried out by staff of GMRLin Gurugram on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier, the date of opening the bids was extended from April 22 to May 1 due to the fact that there were a large number of pre-bid queries raised by the bidders. “It has been decided that the Bakhtawar Chowk underpass will be constructed by GMRL and this work has now been included in the tender for the first phase of the project. The date of opening the bids has now been extended to May 15. The underpass will be constructed by a civil contractor of GMRL but the money will be paid by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA),” said a senior GMRL official.

The metro corporation had floated the tender for construction of the first phase of the Gurugram Metro on March 8 from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, including a spur to the Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km) and a ramp to the proposed metro depot in Sector 33. According to the tender document, in the first phase of construction, the contractor will have to build 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct and also 15 stations. The approximate cost of this work is Rs1,286 crore and the bids for this contract will now be opened on May 15.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a GMRL contractor said that they have completed the ERT survey for 13 stations of the Gurugram Metro from Millennium City Centre to the Sector 9 metro station. The contractor has also completed the ground penetrating radar survey (GPRS) of five metro stations in the first phase. “The ERT survey will help us in finding the water level under the stations and the character of the soil. The stations will be designed on the basis of these surveys,” said an official of the contractor.